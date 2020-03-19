Canada’s Population Explodes At The Fastest Rate Since 1990, Even With Outbreak

Canada’s national statistics agency is estimating monster growth for population. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) population estimates show fast growth in Q1 2020. The population is now estimated to be growing at the fastest pace in 3 years.

Canada’s Population Estimate Grows At Fastest Rate Since 1990

Canada’s population is growing at the fastest pace in decades, according to estimates. The population hit 37.89 million people as of Q1 2020, up 0.26% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, this is a 1.56% increase. The annual increase is the highest since Q1 1990 – three decades ago.

Canada’s Estimated Population Change

The estimated change of population compared to the same quarter a year before.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Ontario’s Population Hasn’t Grown This Fast Since 1990 Either

Ontario is also growing at the fastest pace in over a generation, and much faster than the rest of Canada. The province represents 14.71 million people, up 0.36% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, this is a 1.87% increase. We also need to go all the way back to 1990 to see such large growth in Ontario. It’s estimated to be the second fastest rate of growth for any province, right after PEI.

Ontario’s Estimated Population Change

The estimated change of population compared to the same quarter a year before.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

BC Population Is Back To 2017 Levels

British Columbia is growing quickly as well, but we don’t need to go too far to see this record. The province represents 5.11 million in the estimates, up 0.10% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same month last year, this is 1.57% higher. The annual growth is the highest since Q1 2017. Population growth has been a little more consistent in the province.

B.C.’s Estimated Population Change

The estimated change of population compared to the same quarter a year before.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Quebec’s Population Grows At Fastest Rate Since 1989

Quebec hasn’t seen a population boom this big in over 30 years. The province is at 8.54 million people in the Q1 2020 population estimate, up 0.17% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, this is 1.29% higher. This makes the rate of the growth the highest since Q3 1989.

Quebec’s Estimated Population Change

The estimated change of population compared to the same quarter a year before.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Canada’s population estimate is forecasting huge growth. There’s a few details to remember during the comparisons though. Prior to 1991, non-permanent residents were not included in Stat Can estimates. This means growth in the 90s was higher, so we likely haven’t hit the same level of growth, if Stat Can used consistent methodology. The rate of growth is still very large, but it’s unclear if the estimate models will hold up with COVID-19 factors.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.