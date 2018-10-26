Canada’s National Housing Agency Thinks Prices Are Too Steep, Even With The Declines

The most influential housing organization in the country seems to be bearish on real estate prices. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Crown agency in charge of housing research, released its fourth quarter Housing Market Assessment. The government backed agency is seeing prices cool, but still feels the country is overpriced at the national level. They’re probably just jealous of your sweet, sweet condo – right?
The CMH-What?
The CMHC is the government agency that oversees housing research and mortgage liquidity. They are a non-partisan organization, that provides “unbiased” research. Focusing on fundamentals, and filtering hype is what they do. They’re pretty good at it as well, excluding that report on foreign buyers in Vancouver.
Every quarter they publish a report on how real estate fundamentals are looking. Note, the many times we’ve used the word fundamental. That means interest rates, disposable income, and price acceleration are used for conclusions. Your Realtor saying he saw a WeChat thread that looked exciting is not. They then publish a terror alert color graded warning system for real estate. Here’s what they had to say about the country’s largest markets.
Toronto Real Estate Is “Highly” Overvalued
Toronto real estate prices have fallen a little, but still remain “overvalued.” The MLS average house price, when adjusted for inflation and disposable income, decreased. The drop however, wasn’t enough to bring prices back to reality. Consequently, the agency has declared the market “highly” overvalued.
Vancouver Real Estate Is “Highly” Vulnerable
The CMHC isn’t super bullish on Vancouver real estate. They noted price growth “significantly” outpaced the growth of incomes. For this reason, they believe the market is highly vulnerable. The good news is they didn’t find any evidence of overbuilding. That conclusion comes after noting low vacancies, and a high rate of pre-sale. That might change next quarter, after they read yesterday’s report on pre-sale absorption.
Montreal Real Estate Is Just Right, But Heating Up Very Quickly
Montreal real estate shows that not all markets across Canada are overpriced. The agency found that prices are moving in-line with demographics and economic activity. Although the recent sharp increase in prices could present a problem in the near future. Despite the recent bump, they declared vulnerability low. Also worth noting Montreal’s prices had been lower than the national average over the past few years. The recent increases are likely making up for lost time.
The Crown Corp thinks Canadian real estate is highly overvalued at a national level. Price growth has started to come down as rates climb, restoring a little sanity. However, the easing isn’t enough to bring prices where they need to be to support a healthy market.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
12 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
It’s irresponsible for a Crown corporation to use the term “overvalued.” I’m writing my MP today to tell them the government has no place in evaluating how expensive homes should be, and you should do the same.
You’re lucky if your MP doesn’t point out your naivety to you. Who should determine if real estate is overvalued – people with this same attitude you just displayed? These are checks and balances intended to curtail irrationality (like the one just displayed) that could burn down the whole house and bring down the economy when people are showing their exuberance. The government, in all fairness doesn’t care if you choose to burn down your own house.
LOL don’t waste your key strokes.
Agreed. The Government is overstepping their boundaries again. The B-20 Guidelines were overkill during an already cooling market. Now they’re trying t
We need to elect more Conservative MPs that will fight this nonsense.
https://calgarysun.com/life/homes/calgary-mp-vows-to-continue-his-fight-for-b20-review
I’m also going to write to my MP and tell him to…..
1. Get rid entirely of CMHC, let banks take all the risk! That should smash sales!
2. To start a campaign to let everyone know that B20 came from OSFI, an INDEPENDENT agency of the Government of Canada.
3. Remind citizens that rates are going up and up and up. Government does not care that you are full of debt. We follow USA like clockwork..
4a. Start suing Remax/Royal/TREB/CREA for their false and manipulative “market reports”
4b. Start suing TStar, TSun, NPost, G&M and all MSM for publishing RE industry lies!
You tools that keep saying real estate bears are just being negative are tools, and need to stop talking. Legally, real estate agents can’t tell you where prices are going, and they should be reported for doing so.
Human beings, by nature, are generally irrational. How can salesmen decorated as realtors coerce thousands of buyers into thinking it’s okay to get into bidding war?? How did they ever think they’ll get ahead? Of course, some come out of it victorious by sheer luck, but majority get burnt badly.
Zero regulation is why we have so many shills migrating to Canada. You couldn’t pull this garbage in the US.
So true. It’s a game of musical chairs with a few chairs and a million players.
It’s quite shocking that new listings in York region, are still using 2017 prices. At least that is what I see in Aurora.
Detached prices have stalled overall, down in real terms yearly, except for 5 bedroom, which are up 32% over the year. That’s a balanced market?
Pretty much says it all. When the U.S. tanked in 2008, we stayed mostly out of it by cutting rates, which isn’t an option this time around.
As has been wisely stated on this site once or twice: “tick tock”, and “buckle up”.
CNN ” … markets are starting to price in slower economic and profit growth as the bull market and business cycle age. The stimulus from tax cuts will eventually fade and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes may also slow growth.”