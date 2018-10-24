Canadians Withdrawing Home Equity Is Accelerating… Again

Canadians aren’t shying away from borrowing against their homes, even with higher interest rates. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings reveal the balance of loans secured by real estate has reached a new high in August. Slowing home price growth and a higher cost of borrowing did little to slow down growth in this segment. In fact, the pace of growth has started to accelerate.
Real Estate Secured By Residential Real Estate
Today we’re looking at loans secured by residential real estate. This is when homeowners use their home equity to secure a loan, usually at a lower rate than an unsecured loan. It’s one way to tap your real estate wealth, without have to sell your home. These include home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and other similar products. Banks typically divide them into two types, personal or business.
Both types work the same way, but the growth means very different things. Personal loans secured by real estate are generally for consumption or leverage. The more of these issued at the top, the greater the risk of shock to these homeowners in the event of a correction. These are no bueno. Business loans secured by real estate on the other hand are considered good. After all, a business borrowing is a calculated risk to make more money. Generally speaking, we want lots of business loans and want conservative use of personal ones.
Canadians Secured Over $290 Billion In Loans Against Their Homes
The total amount of debt secured with residential real estate reached a new record. The outstanding balance hit $290.98 billion in August, up $1.29 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth reached 4.42%, nearly 2 points higher than it was last month. Let’s break this down to see where the growth is coming from.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Personal Loans Secured By Real Estate Reached Over $262 Billion
The balance of personal loans secured by real estate reached a new all-time high. The outstanding balance reached $262.05 billion in August, up $1.2 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth reached 6.06%, which is actually pretty close to the same pace of growth we saw last year. Psh… and you thought Canadians might be have slowed down on the credit binge.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Business Loans Secured By Homes Reached Over $28 Billion
Business loans secured with residential real estate is falling. The outstanding balance of these loans reached $28.92 billion, up $90.69% from the month before. The annual pace of growth however is 8.43% lower than the same time last year. It’s still negative, but the annual rate has improved from last month.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Borrowing against home equity is accelerating, while general credit growth is slowing down. HELOC growth isn’t a problem by itself, but it’s easy to get into trouble with these loans. Personal HELOCs don’t need rigorous income verification and are callable if home values fall too much. That could become problematic as general credit slows, and puts a drag on home price growth.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
14 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Perfect news. If rates get hiked today, even more lambs get slaughtered.
Bubble bubble, toil and trouble
What will emerge out of the rubble?
paper people, can’t get touched
the flame is lit, sit back and watch
On a serious note, if you know anyone, on a fixed income specifically the elderly, see if you can help them now and understand their 6-12-18 month forecast. If this gets bad and the wolves come out the game will flip from customer retention, i.e. haircuts, to distressed debt where they write it down for the tax benefit and then sell it off for pennies. the kind of companies who buy this debt WILL do everything in their power to make a profit and that will include forcing folks out of their houses. Politically our banks will wash their hands of this and tell the populous “We took the hit and sold these, whatever happens after is not our problem”. This isn’t a tomorrow thing or a next month thing but I can assure you if you don’t have a plan now, waiting for the shit to hit the fan will not work in your favour. Tick tock. BD4L.
Elderly on a fixed income…hummm. Sadly, my mom will loose her modest house in the next year or so. Goddam HELLOC + a refusal to sell = Bankers win. At least she had fun traveling the world.
Not seeing Canadians bank turning predatory to their interest payments. They will become predatory and squeeze taxpayers though.
Echo of the past… I remember walking into the newly leased LA space the FDIC had taken in 09 discussing failed debt portfolio acquisition. Stunningly, they had no idea how they were going to handle the flood of defaults with greater attention placed on the bank failures. The flip side of the coin was entirely different. Cash was ready to execute and to your point, the players were ruthless. E.g. City National.. Strongly believe the shadows are firmly queued to perform in similar fashion when the hit finally comes up here. A lot of the players go as far back as S&L and they’ve eclipsed any return made by anyone in the best of times during the worst
These cycles are very real and everyone needs to pay attention
I’m not suggesting the CAD banks will default btw.. They’ll be fine.. that’s a certainty
Brilliant! A rocks, scissors and paper game, but without the scissors. Since cutting interest rates isn’t an option.
Gotta get a new car to go with that $1 million home, otherwise you’re just a loser.
“It’s a Roli not stop watch, don’t never stop” – Drake / Uncle Tony. Tick tock. BD4L.
Enjoy the last rate hike before the aggressive slashing begins.
Good luck with that bud, the rates are going to be moving up at a set pace if you actually read the minutes. The BoC has their hands tied because they left the rates low for too long and never should have cut in 2015. Now that the US is going to be a constant raising path Poloz has to follow, otherwise inflation runs rampant and creates an even larger problem.
Sorry that your sales numbers are going down, but you’ll need to get used to it.
We are still at least 12-18 months away from a recession so aggressively slash for what reasons. They are behind the curve not ahead of it.
Yes, the market is starting to correct, but don’t expect aggressive price slashing. Despite being increasingly underwater, RE investors will cling onto the dream to the last fingernail. There will be an initial shock, but prices will likely fall by only 10-15% a year over 3-4 years, with intermittent small spikes, like a drowning clown gasping for air..
Bubbles don’t pop in the usual sense of the word, they slowly deflate, … they grind, and grind, and grind some more … like an old clock when sand gets into the mechanism.
“The Bank of Canada pressed ahead with a fresh interest rate increase, and acknowledged for the first time in more than a decade that it expects to completely remove monetary stimulus from the economy.
The Ottawa-based central bank raised its overnight benchmark rate by a quarter point to 1.75 percent Wednesday, the third hike this year and fifth since it began increasing rates in 2017. More importantly, its statement dropped references to taking a “gradual approach” and added language about the need to bring rates to levels that are no longer expansionary.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-24/bank-of-canada-raises-rates-says-move-to-neutral-will-be-needed?srnd=premium-canada