Canadians Withdrawing Home Equity Is Accelerating… Again

Canadians aren’t shying away from borrowing against their homes, even with higher interest rates. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings reveal the balance of loans secured by real estate has reached a new high in August. Slowing home price growth and a higher cost of borrowing did little to slow down growth in this segment. In fact, the pace of growth has started to accelerate.

Real Estate Secured By Residential Real Estate

Today we’re looking at loans secured by residential real estate. This is when homeowners use their home equity to secure a loan, usually at a lower rate than an unsecured loan. It’s one way to tap your real estate wealth, without have to sell your home. These include home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and other similar products. Banks typically divide them into two types, personal or business.

Both types work the same way, but the growth means very different things. Personal loans secured by real estate are generally for consumption or leverage. The more of these issued at the top, the greater the risk of shock to these homeowners in the event of a correction. These are no bueno. Business loans secured by real estate on the other hand are considered good. After all, a business borrowing is a calculated risk to make more money. Generally speaking, we want lots of business loans and want conservative use of personal ones.

Canadians Secured Over $290 Billion In Loans Against Their Homes

The total amount of debt secured with residential real estate reached a new record. The outstanding balance hit $290.98 billion in August, up $1.29 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth reached 4.42%, nearly 2 points higher than it was last month. Let’s break this down to see where the growth is coming from.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Personal Loans Secured By Real Estate Reached Over $262 Billion

The balance of personal loans secured by real estate reached a new all-time high. The outstanding balance reached $262.05 billion in August, up $1.2 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth reached 6.06%, which is actually pretty close to the same pace of growth we saw last year. Psh… and you thought Canadians might be have slowed down on the credit binge.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Business Loans Secured By Homes Reached Over $28 Billion

Business loans secured with residential real estate is falling. The outstanding balance of these loans reached $28.92 billion, up $90.69% from the month before. The annual pace of growth however is 8.43% lower than the same time last year. It’s still negative, but the annual rate has improved from last month.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Borrowing against home equity is accelerating, while general credit growth is slowing down. HELOC growth isn’t a problem by itself, but it’s easy to get into trouble with these loans. Personal HELOCs don’t need rigorous income verification and are callable if home values fall too much. That could become problematic as general credit slows, and puts a drag on home price growth.

