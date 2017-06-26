Canada’s Inflation Hits A Low For 2017, Making An Increase In Interest Rates Tricky

Inflation may be turning to deflation sometime soon. Statistics Canada released their monthly update of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which was unusually low. The indicator has been trending lower for the past few months. This makes a near term rise in rates unlikely, and actually brings the possibility of cut.

CPI Rose 1.3% Year-Over-Year In May

May saw an increase in CPI when unadjusted, but it was well below the Bank of Canada (BoC) target. CPI rose 1.3% year-over-year in May, slipping even further than last month’s 1.6%. Statistics Canada claimed the decline was mostly due to a drop in food and energy costs. The BoC targets a rate of 2% for a well balanced money supply.

Source: Statistics Canada.

Seasonally Adjusted, CPI Fell 0.2% In May

Seasonally adjusted, the rate of CPI was even lower. The adjusted CPI numbers show a decline of 0.2% in May, after rising only 0.4% in April. Seasonally adjusted numbers are preferred when tracking price trends moving forward. Whereas unadjusted numbers are typically used for adjusting wages.

Source: Statistics Canada.

Hiking Interest Rates Unlikely Without Improvement

One of the primary reasons that the BoC would cut or raise rates would be in relation to the CPI. If the number is too high, it implies inflation may be getting out of control. Raising rates would cool consumer spending, which businesses respond by slashing prices and lowering the CPI. When the CPI falls too low, the BoC cuts rates to stimulate consumer spending. This stimulates inflation and raises CPI closer to their target. The current levels are trending lower, which means a rate cut would lead to deflation.

Raising Rates and Potential Deflation

Declining prices on goods sounds great, but it’s indicative of a recession. Prices declining is a sign that the inventories of goods are being cleared at a lower sale price. If prices trend lower for too long, production gets slashed. After all, who keeps excess inventory of things that aren’t making money? This unfortunately creates a smaller workforce, which people respond to by saving. This further propels the economy lower until a force of some sort stops it – like cheaper credit.

Increasing rates would likely cool housing prices, but might trigger negative CPI if done at the wrong time. Having lower cost housing would be great, but a weakened economy would likely make the cheaper home prices just as hard to palate without that free cashflow. What is a central banker to do. Hm…

