Canada’s GDP Growth Is Slowing Down, Dragged Lower By Retail

The Canadian economy made an unexpected dip in the latest report. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows gross domestic product (GDP) fell in October. The GDP decline is Canada’s first in 8 months, and follows tapering growth.

Canada’s GDP Made The First Decline In 8 Months

Canada’s GDP moved a little lower last month. Seasonally adjusted, GDP fell 0.1% in October – the first decline in 8 months. Stat Can reported the 3-month rolling average was up 0.2%, cutting September’s 0.4% number in half. This isn’t terrible news, but it’s a dramatic shift from the growth story told in the first half of last year. Of particular concern is the decline of activity in consumer related industries, such as retail.

Canadian GDP Growth

The monthly percent change in Canada’s seasonally adjusted GDP.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Retail Trade Takes The Biggest Hit In Years

The weakness of the consumer is probably the biggest thing to stand out. Retail trade dropped 1.1% in October, the largest decline since March 2016. That was around the energy market crash, so this is a significant event. Especially since there’s no particular area of industry experiencing an event.

Canadian GDP Growth – Retail Trade

The monthly percent change in retail trade, for Canada’s seasonally adjusted GDP.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Breaking down retail numbers, big ticket and housing related purchases are of concern. Stat Can noted motor vehicle and parts sales declined 2.0%, with the decline spread across all types of retailers. More important to you, building material, garden equipment and supply store, fell 2.1%. People aren’t buying new cars, and/or home renovation supplies.

Canada is ending the year very differently from how it started. GDP growth has tapered, and fallen into negative territory. This news follows the most recent job report, which shows a significant decline in employment.

