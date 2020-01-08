Canadian Banks Put Aside Over $2.5 Billion For Mortgage Losses Last Quarter

Canadian banks are exercising a little more caution when it comes to mortgage debt. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows allowance for credit losses on mortgages jumped in Q3 2019. The rise is slowing down from the previous quarter, but is still growing much faster than mortgage credit.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Allowance for credit losses is self explanatory, but let’s go over it so we’re on the same page. This is money set aside for late or non-payment of loans, in this case – mortgages. The bank is anticipating losses here, but they haven’t yet materialized. Lenders are just getting ready, in the event these loans are not recoverable.

Allowance For Credit Losses On Mortgages Reaches $2.53 Billion

Canada’s charted banks are socking away a lot more cash for the allowance of credit losses. Banks set aside $2.53 billion in Q3 2019 for mortgages, down 0.19% from the previous quarter. Compared to last year, this is 6.97% higher than the same quarter. The quarter over quarter decline in Q3 is seasonally expected. The annual growth is substantial.

Allowances For Credit Losses – Mortgages

The aggregate allowance for credit losses at Canada’s chartered banks, in Canadian dollars per quarter.

Source: BoC, Better Dwelling.

The surge in the beginning of 2018 is partially noise related to a change in regulations. However, an elevated level of growth is still occurring. In the most recent quarter, allowance for credit losses in mortgages increased 6.9% from the previous year. To contrast, mortgage debt outstanding only increased 5.4% from the previous quarter.

Allowances For Credit Losses Growth

The 12-month growth rate for the allowance for credit losses on mortgages, compared to mortgage credit growth.

Source: BoC, Better Dwelling.

The allowance for credit losses on mortgages is rising from historic lows. The increase, while substantial, is partially due to normalization of the trend. Losses and defaults have been sitting at historic lows over the past few years. Recently, as liquidity tightens in some markets, they’ve been rising. A similar trend is occurring with insolvencies, which are also fast rising from historic lows.

