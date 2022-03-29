Canada’s Gap Between Home Price and Income Growth Is Getting More Absurd

Canadian real estate prices have increased at such a rapid pace, incomes aren’t even close. US Federal Reserve calculations show home prices in Canada have increased multiples of the rate of income growth as of Q3 2021. Most people have some idea how strange this situation is, but we need to zoom out to appreciate it fully. Canada has seen this trend persist for decades, it’s only beginning to accelerate now. The country has depended on credit to make up for a lack of earnings for so long, no other G7 country even compares.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Growing 12x Faster Than Income

Canada’s gap between home price and income growth is borderline absurd. Real (inflation-adjusted) home prices showed annual growth of 21.4% in Q3 2021. Disposable incomes grew 1.7% over the same period, having pulled back from peak. Over just the past year, home prices grew 12.5x faster than incomes. A remarkable gap that fails to show any fundamental reason for home prices other than credit.

G7 Real Home Prices

The inflation-adjusted indexed value of real home prices across G7 countries.

Source: US Federal Reserve; Better Dwelling.

If it was just a year, it might not be noteworthy. That’s not the case in Canada — it’s been completely out of whack leading into the Great Recession. Since 2005, real home prices have increased by 138.7% as of Q3 2021, while incomes climbed 45.3% over the same period. Germany is the next closest country for home price growth, and it only grew 49% over that period. Not really close at all.

To be fair, most of the home price growth appears to accelerate after a rate cut in 2015.

G7 Real Disposable Income

The inflation-adjusted indexed value of real disposable income across G7 countries.

Source: US Federal Reserve; Better Dwelling.

Canada’s massive gap between real home prices and disposable income goes further. Since 1975, real home prices grew 306.6%, but disposable income advanced just 102.3% in the same period. Home prices grew 3x faster than incomes over a long period. It only accelerated faster recently.

Comparing Canada To The US Highlights How Absurd The Situation Has Become

The US, not exactly known for affordable housing, highlights this disparity. Real home prices in the US grew 114.7% since 1975, with disposable incomes rising 119.6% in that period. Even with the absurd level of home price growth in the US, incomes managed to largely keep pace over the long run. That’s not something Canada can say.

Canadian vs American Real Home Prices and Income

The inflation-adjusted index value of home prices and disposable income for Canada and the United States.

Source: US Federal Reserve; Better Dwelling.

Canadians can debate the role of supply and demand all they want, but this is unusual behavior. Canada embraced non-productive credit growth, and didn’t have an efficient place for it. This inflated home values, and supported the massive disconnect from household incomes. Some argue this produced significant wealth for primary residence owners. However, it’s only fully realized if the next generation can continue to borrow more. That gets difficult when you have some of the world’s most highly indebted households.