Canada’s Election Will See Renters Outnumber Homeowners In BC and Ontario

The Canadian election is ramping up, and housing is becoming the hot button issue. Media pundits have been claiming it’s a relatively small issue, that just happens to be very loud these days. Crunching the numbers for eligible voters in BC and Ontario, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The majority of eligible voters in these provinces are actually not homeowners. These renters might not be the type of people that vote, but that’s another point for another outlet. Let’s have a quick talk on ownership, politics, and the changing face of Canada.

Most Eligible Voters In Ontario Aren’t Homeowners

Let’s start with Ontario, and the eligible voters in the previous election. The 2019 election had 10.47 million eligible voters according to Elections Canada. The breakdown is 18 to 34 years of age (2.8 million), 35 to 54 (3.38 million), and 55+ (4.29 million). Yup, the older demographic greatly outnumbered young adults. However, as ownerless Millennials move into their 40s, ownership rates are dropping fast.

Cross-referencing this with official ownership demographic data, we get a big narrative mismatch. An estimated 6.72 million (64%) of voters were renters during the 2019 Federal Election. Part of this has to do with how many young people don’t own. About 88.6% of people aged 18 to 34 rent. That works out to nearly 2.48 million eligible voters in this demographic that rent. Remember, that’s just in Ontario.

Ontario Eligible Voters By Age and Homeownership

Ontario Eligible Voters By Age and Homeownership

Source: Elections Canada; Statistics Canada (Canadian Housing Statistics Program); Better Dwelling.

In general, Ontario’s ownership rate doesn’t look like it used to. Looking at people aged 35 to 54, we see that 59.2% are renters. That works out to another 2.0 million eligible voters that are renters in this demographic. The 55+ is even a little surprising these days, with 52.1% of them not living in an owner-occupied home. This works out to another 2.23 million eligible voters that rent from this demographic. Our other favorite expensive real estate market doesn’t look much different either.

Eligible Voters In BC Are Mostly Renters

Over in British Columbia (BC), the trend is very similar to Ontario, it’s just smaller. In the 2019 Federal Election, there were 3.76 million eligible voters in the province. Breaking it down, the demographics were 18 to 34 (0.93 million), 35 to 54 (1.16 million), and 55+ (1.58 million). The population does skew a little towards older voters in BC, but not to the point where they’re a majority of votes.

Once again, cross-referencing this demographic with ownership data we see a majority of renters. An estimated 63% of eligible voters did not reside in owner-occupied housing. Those renters were highest in the youth demographic, with 89.6% (!) of people aged 18 to 34 renting. That works out to 830,000 eligible voters in this demographic — a huge army of renters.

BC Eligible Voters By Age and Homeownership

BC Eligible Voters By Age and Homeownership

Source: Elections Canada; Statistics Canada (Canadian Housing Statistics Program); Better Dwelling.

Older demographics see renters drop off a little, but not like anything at the national level. People between 35 and 54 have a non-ownership rate of 62.5%, representing 720,000 eligible voters. Of people aged 55 and up, 47.8% are renting. They might not be the majority, but remember — BC is Boomer Country. 47.8% represents 760,000 eligible voters in the age bracket that rent.

The assumption most have is Canada is a country of homeowners, but that’s at the national level. As it takes longer and longer to save, young people end up renting much longer. This is especially true in expensive provinces like BC and Ontario. It’s not a new issue either, it was present during the last election, people just didn’t know it.

