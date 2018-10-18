Canada’s Best Performing Real Estate Markets Aren’t Toronto or Vancouver

Canada’s real estate hubs of Toronto and Vancouver are slowing down. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show the price of a typical home in small cities climbed the most over the past year. In fact, the economic suburbs of Toronto and Vancouver have outperformed the cities over the past 5 years.
Vancouver Real Estate Is The Most Expensive In Canada
Vancouver, Oakville, and Fraser Valley are the most expensive real estate markets. Vancouver’s composite benchmark reached $1,070,600 in September, up 2.21% from last year. Oakville, an affluent suburb of Toronto, reached a benchmark of $952,700, up 1.35% from last year. Fraser Valley reached $860,300, up 8.48% from last year. All three of these markets are experiencing rapid deceleration of prices.
Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price
The price of a typical home in Canada’s largest real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Victoria Real Estate Leads Canada For Price Gains This Year
Smaller cities are outperforming Canada’s largest ones, especially in BC. Victoria made the largest advance with prices hitting $694,200 in September, up 8.71% from last year. Fraser Valley is in second with a benchmark of $860,300, up 8.48% from last year. Guelph was in third with a typical home pricing at $522,300, up 8% from last year. Two of those markets claim agriculture as the top industry, which may have larger economic Implications.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 1 Year
The 1 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Fraser Valley Real Estate Is Canada’s Best Performing Market
Fraser Valley, Niagara, and Vancouver lead the country when it comes to the 5 year trend. Fraser Valley prices have increased a whopping 88.12% over the past 5 years. Niagara saw the second largest gains in the country, with prices up 75.7% is from last year. Vancouver is the third highest, with prices climbing 74.45%. For context, the price of a typical home across all markets is up 44.49% over the past 5 years.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 5 Year
The 5 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and Vancouver real estate dominates headlines, but don’t have the best returns. Economic suburbs with largely agricultural economies have the biggest climbs. Fans of Henry George and Robert Shiller know what that usually means.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
20 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Speculators gone wild. Bet most of this land in the suburbs are Boomers from the city trying to become land speculators.
Lots of young people in Victoria and Fraser Valley. If you want to start a family, you can’t do it in Vancouver. Have to move out to the Valley.
If you want to start a family, you should just move out of BC. No expectation that my kids should stay here. A few extra dollars today adds up to a big difference by the time you’re ready to retire.
Trying to imagine where young people would work in Niagara, outside of tourism. It’s not exactly a bustling hub, where people can migrate and start buying $1 million cottages. Maybe retiring Boomers, but I’m not seeing young people there.
Niagara’s a high tech hub for haunted houses, duh! bwahahaha
More like Whack-a-Mole. Torontonians invaded Hamilton area, jacked prices, Hamilton folks drove until they qualified….viola Niagara Falls? not that I know what I’m talking about.
Nope, that’s right. The inter city migration of Toronto implies a good number of young people left, and Hamilton gained young people. Not sure if they would have migrated to Niagara yet though, it’s kind of a retirement village down there.
It makes sense. Victoria is the recipient of Vancouver’s outcasts. As prices rise in the core cities, these “suburban” cities will become more dense and attractive to young people.
No it doesn’t. There’s no major employers out there. Retiring Boomers maybe.
Millennials will complain about anything. It’s too expensive in the cities, it’s too expensive in the suburbs. Maybe if you didn’t get a degree that only qualifies you to work in a coffee shop, you wouldn’t be complaining about affordability.
Please tell me you’re being sarcastic.
I hope so, but Boomers or Realtors have rolled into the comment section to defend prices recently. You can usually tell, because they have no actual data to support the claim, just it always goes up and millennials are the devil.
That’s nonsense, even if you have a job in IT and are pulling in a 100K. Unless you have family that can help you with a substantial downpayment, a house/condo is far out of your reach in most cities where starting price for a shoebox is $500k unless you want to live paycheque to paycheque. It stopped being about lazy Millennials a long time ago, it bothers me to no end when I see these comments made by boomers.
Someone explain Robert Shiller?
Early Shiller work. Housing bubbles are the result of the misplacing of land. If it’s spreading to places without density, people are no longer using fundamentals. Instead, they’re saying Toronto is worth X, so outside of Toronto is worth 80% of X. If Toronto itself is mispriced, you get a really big flush in the suburbs. We won’t know how much until a recession knocks the wind out of it though.
Thanks Trader. I was wondering about that reference too. Makes sense.
Usually it’s liquidity (or rather lack thereof) that knocks the wind out. Recession/hangover follows. That’s why money markets rule everything else.
When mania grips a market also there comes a point where people suddenly start questioning the price assigned to a tulip bulb or or a pile of construction materials arranged in a certain way, and can’t find any meaningful answer… the spell is gone (along with the remaining liquidity).
Plenty of liquidity-related news lately…
Would now be a good time to buy in Niagara then? If Toronto is going up, there’s probably room to make more money.
Please seek professional help before you start investing. You normally sell your highest performing assets, and buy lagging assets. Last year would have sold your Toronto and Vancouver, and bought Ottawa or Montreal.
Study conducted in April 2018, looking at home buyers who had purchased in the last year. Guess we are looking at purchases made between March 2017 and March 2018.
Results found that 85% of first time buyers maxed out what they were allowed to borrow. There number one criteria for buying was affordability. This ranked above neighborhood, proximity to work and condition of the home.
Basically. Borrow every cent I can to buy whatever home I can, wherever, even if it is falling apart.
Even funnier, only 76% are confident that they will still be able to make their monthly payments……………. You only bought a year ago for Christ sake! 24% already worried about a squeeze and they have only been in their “dream” home for a year.
To quote the wise Blue “Tick, Tock”
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-cmhc-survey-reveals-a-vast-majority-of-first-time-home-buyers-maxed/?cmpid=rss&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter