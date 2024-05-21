Canada made yet another material misrepresentation of the facts when pitching higher taxation. After experiencing sharp criticism regarding the data and statements used to justify an increase in capital gains taxation, the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) is doubling down. In a new video delivering the “facts” on the capital gains issue, the party’s leader implies the media’s criticism is geared towards secretly protecting the rich. Of course, this video also uses data with another material misrepresentation. That’s what us normal folks would call “a lie.”

Canada Thinks 1 In 5 Households Are The One Percent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is featured in a new video to sell his party’s increased taxation. In a video shared on social media, they attempt to address the surprisingly unpopular tax by implying the rich are promoting broad skepticism via the media. The policymakers proposing this change, on the other hand, are just trying to get the rich “to pay their fair share.”

“At a time when the rich are only getting richer…,” he explains while a shocking chart shows the wealth of the top 20% of households has hit nearly $12 million. Yeah, nearly $12 million.

We can all acknowledge that Canada is increasingly a country of haves and “have nots,” but 1 in 5 households having an average net worth of $12 million? That sounds a little off.

It’s time to change the capital gains tax. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/a1X1z8rFTu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 13, 2024

No one appears to have been quite as skeptical as expert financial planner Aaron Hector. In a post to X, he shared the data directly from Statistics Canada (Stat Can) and struggled to reconcile the gap between the two data points.

Can someone please explain the difference in the figures in the Trudeau capital gains video from a few days ago to the numbers I just looked up on StatsCan? $11-12 Million vs ~$3M?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/LdEmYap6cT — Aaron Hector, R.F.P., CFP, TEP (@AaronHectorCFP) May 17, 2024

Gaps between reporting data happen, but usually it’s never quite this large. Stat Can data shows $3.2 million per household, which is substantial but a quarter of the claimed amount. What the heck is happening?

Canada Used The Wrong Data…Then Forgot To Multiply It By 1 Million

After trawling the data, Hector found the culprit—they used the wrong data set, and scale. Seriously, it appears they accidentally used the total value of all assets held by the top fifth of households by wealth, and forgot to multiply it by 1,000,000. That’s not an exaggeration either.

The top 20% of households by wealth hold a collective $11.11 trillion in assets, about 67% of all wealth. Once again, a serious share of wealth but doesn’t factor issues like age. A “rich” household by this definition is more likely to be a middle class retiree than the wealthy “stock traders” mentioned in the video.

Canada Thinks The Average Boomer Is “The Rich”

The same data set shows the average Baby Boomer has a household net-worth of $1.34 million. That places them significantly above the average Canadian in the fourth quintile of wealth.

Being in the top quintile in wealth is a very different issue when discussing age distribution. Having a million as a senior approaching retirement is very different from a kid in a dorm. A BMO study shows the average household estimates they’ll need $1.7 million for a modest retirement.

A household retiring without the need of state assistance after decades of work isn’t exactly the demographic people think of when they think “tax the rich,” is it?

It’s bizarre to think a policymaker from one of the country’s wealthiest households, and a finance minister with multiple overseas investment properties, are attacking the “rich,” which by their definition is a demographic largely composed of households with wealth equivalent to a mortgage-less home and a retirement portfolio that produces just a little more than needed to not depend on state assistance.

Last week we discussed how the same pitch intentionally misled the share of people impacted. We found the same data provided to policymakers indicated the impact would be over 7x larger than the 40,000 households claimed. Now we’re finding out the data used in a video that supposedly gives the “facts” on the issue, also contained a chart that was a material misrepresentation of the facts.

None of this is to say Canada needs or doesn’t need changes to its tax policies. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. It certainly isn’t easy for young adults to make it, but targeting Boomers with punitive policy doesn’t really do much other than make their life harder. The vast majority of young adults don’t think life for Boomers should be harder, they think their own lives just shouldn’t be so hard.

At the very least, the number of errors in pitching this policy means it isn’t ready and won’t be any time soon. It was pitched by minimizing the number of people impacted, distorting the wealth they have, and who pays the tax. There are so many material misrepresentations, even Mao would probably question why such a sloppy and aggressive push for taxation.

If the inputs are wrong, there’s very little chance it would achieve what they’re claiming. Even the former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who served under the same party just a few years ago, warns this policy is the exact opposite of what’s needed right now.