Canada Sees Personal Loans Against Real Estate Jump, Business Loans Plummet

Less Canadians are putting up their homes for business loans, and more are doing it for personal ones. Filings with The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) show loans secured against residential property showed moderate growth in April. The loans, such as HELOCs, showed growth almost exclusively for personal consumption. Meanwhile, the dollar volume of business loans secured by a home has plummeted.

Canadians Secured Over $279 Billion Worth of Loans With Their Homes

The total of loans secured against residential real estate actually saw growth taper. The outstanding balance at banks reached $279.7 billion, up $12.46 billion from the year before. The annual gain works out to 4.66% higher, the lowest level of annual growth since January 2017. The tapering growth is due to a decline of loans for business purposes, since personal loans are still booming.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Business Loans Secured By Homes Are Down Over 10%

Business loans secured by residential real estate made a huge decline. Filings show $25.02 billion in business loans were secured by homes in April, a 22.98% decline from the month before. The steep drop brings the balance 10.88% lower than the same month last year. Deleveraging in this segment isn’t as encouraging as you would think. Business loans are typically calculated risk, taken out to generate more income. A decline in any form of business lending is often seen as a decline in confidence in the economy.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Personal Loans Against Real Estate Rises Over 6%

Personal loans secured by residential real estate reached a new all-time high. The balance of personal loans secured by homes reached $254.75 billion, up 1.03% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, that brings the balance 6.49% higher. Since personal loans are typically for consumption, growth isn’t all that great. One exception is debt experts in Ontario are noting that these types of loans are being used to delay defaulting on a home. It’s not a great exception, but it’s an exception.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

These loan segments are moving in the wrong direction. The expansion of business loans is generally a good sign, and putting up your home as security is normal. Unfortunately this segment is on the decline. Meanwhile personal loans are still expanding at a consistent rate, while household debt levels are near record highs.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.