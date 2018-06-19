Canada Sees Personal Loans Against Real Estate Jump, Business Loans Plummet

Less Canadians are putting up their homes for business loans, and more are doing it for personal ones. Filings with The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) show loans secured against residential property showed moderate growth in April. The loans, such as HELOCs, showed growth almost exclusively for personal consumption. Meanwhile, the dollar volume of business loans secured by a home has plummeted.
Canadians Secured Over $279 Billion Worth of Loans With Their Homes
The total of loans secured against residential real estate actually saw growth taper. The outstanding balance at banks reached $279.7 billion, up $12.46 billion from the year before. The annual gain works out to 4.66% higher, the lowest level of annual growth since January 2017. The tapering growth is due to a decline of loans for business purposes, since personal loans are still booming.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Business Loans Secured By Homes Are Down Over 10%
Business loans secured by residential real estate made a huge decline. Filings show $25.02 billion in business loans were secured by homes in April, a 22.98% decline from the month before. The steep drop brings the balance 10.88% lower than the same month last year. Deleveraging in this segment isn’t as encouraging as you would think. Business loans are typically calculated risk, taken out to generate more income. A decline in any form of business lending is often seen as a decline in confidence in the economy.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Personal Loans Against Real Estate Rises Over 6%
Personal loans secured by residential real estate reached a new all-time high. The balance of personal loans secured by homes reached $254.75 billion, up 1.03% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, that brings the balance 6.49% higher. Since personal loans are typically for consumption, growth isn’t all that great. One exception is debt experts in Ontario are noting that these types of loans are being used to delay defaulting on a home. It’s not a great exception, but it’s an exception.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
These loan segments are moving in the wrong direction. The expansion of business loans is generally a good sign, and putting up your home as security is normal. Unfortunately this segment is on the decline. Meanwhile personal loans are still expanding at a consistent rate, while household debt levels are near record highs.
49 Comments
Basically lifestyle inflation. People buy new homes, then need to decorate it. If they’re buying more homes without more income, they have to withdraw equity. Same problem we had in the US. It doesn’t end well in case you missed it.
I personally prefer to align my purchases with BoC rate hikes. When rate hike happen, I don’t do expensive renovations or installations or purchases for a while. When rate hikes are not happening for a while, I start doing expensive purchases.
Its kinda a personal attempt to make consumption numbers look more impressive for BoC when BoC makes some actions.
If everyone will respond to dramatic consumption decrease ach time when BoC tightens monetary policy, we are not gonna see rapid hikes.
Hi you're back! And apparently drunk? What are you driveling on about 'align renovations with BoC rates…'? Sure muffin, you're so close to central bank lending you schedule your renovations around them but not only schedule you forecast rate movements (funny how 8/10 banks seems to struggle with this..)…god, I will definitely miss you when you drop off. Can't remember the last one, Mmr or something, Ketchup Chips or Al…blast in here, pumping some bizarre narrative.
Blue, I honestly recommend you to take some training courses about relaxation, happy life and manners. It can compensate the lack of these things in your childhood and reduce the angriness and aggression:) It is not gonna remove the fact that you will live in smaller and smaller places each single year for an increased price as a renter though:) Five-storey bed is on horizon, if you take the first storey, people from above will fart into your face:)
Lol…you just can't save some people from themselves…I'll let you feedback loop yourself into oblivion.
It was best to renovate your house as many times as possible over the past 7 years. Now you should be good to go for the next 100. That’s how it works apparently.
LL Fool J thinks he can influence BoC policy by timing his expenditures. More proof that he is just another deluded perma-bull.
Another sign that bears are desperate and limitless aggressive because of their situation.
No reasons, just pure personal attacks, shame.
If you are so not-delusional, you must know that customer consumption includes consumption of each single person in Canada. Housing spending is a big part of that, since expenses on renovations are high enough. Having millions of landlords acting same way as me, we got a clear results for BoC stats.
But ignore it, keep being unreasonable, agressive and brainless, kid.
So LL, if the BOC goes ahead and raises rates in July (despite escalations with Trump), would you then have to admit that you are wrong?
Do you forecast any more rate hikes at all? If so, how many? Also how many do you think we would need to see before it breaks the market?
Grizzly,
My forecast: one rate hike is possible in July and there is no possibility for any additional hikes in 2018 like you guys heavily expect.
Even for July rate hike, market overestimates the probability because nafta is dead and trade war is in progress, the probability is slightly below 40-50% imho.
I’d love to see how July rate hike works if BoC will be brave enough to implement it, it’s gonna be shot in the leg.
Last meeting BOC gave a more hawkish statement. Removed a lot of dovish language anyway. I believe July hike is a certainty at this point . At that meeting it will be interesting to see if they go back to more dovish language regarding additional hikes in the fall. July 11th is the day so you can call me out then if I’m wrong.
Grizzly, then if July rate hike fails to happen, you will need to admit to me how wrong you are:)
I will admit me being wrong if 2 hikes happen in 2018.
You might be interested in this newest report from BOC.
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/fsr-june2018.pdf
Among 3 key vulnerabilities from potential rate hikes, one is moderate, one is elevated and the last one is moderate but increasing.
Should not look very optimistic and a perfect time from BoC point of view.
That is why if hike in July happens, I call it “shot in the leg”. It would just speed up the understanding that Canada is not ready for more hikes.
You are seriously arguing that landlords across the country are acting in concert to prevent future rate hikes. And they’re succeeding!
But I’m the desperate one.
If they don’t raise in July I will admit I was wrong about them hiking yes. Would take a lot of the market by surprise and only reason that happens though is if something terrible looks like its coming down the pipeline………….. not something that would make me any more bullish on RE.
Ok Grizzly, the bet it is then:)
LOL. Also 2/3 of those risks are related to the housing market. The market itself and the debts attached to them.
If the debt side falls apart first(maybe due to rising rates, or maybe a huge spike in everything else a household needs to survive) then the assets those debts are tied to get liquidated, which will lead to a lot more supply hitting the market, plus a reduction in bank lending due to loan loses. = Prices drops
If “housing imbalance” side goes first (Prices drop). Then there goes the underlying securities for the outstanding debt= Increased risks for banks = more stress on household debt = less loans = further price drops.
What comes first, the chicken or the egg?
Bet is in!!! I’d say lets put some actually money on it, but I think you will need that powder for your future payments ; )
Grizzly, one thing, market crash believers don’t understand is that all crashes have one mandatory quality. Any guesses what quality?
ALL CRASHES ARE UNEXPECTED! Its a rule. If you do expect crash, its not happening. That’s why so many people were talking about market cycles in 2016 and promised stock crash based on that and it did not happen.
The fact that BoC is so heavily targeting housing and treats it like a baby eliminates any possibility for unexpected events.
But you can still speculate about danger of rate hikes etc, lol.
Its may always be unexpected for the masses. That’s how the wealthy are able to get their liquidity out. Gains mean nothing if only on paper…….. well i guess you can borrow against that paper wealth to double down on more leveraged investments.
RE vs stock market. Stocks can drop 20%+ in a day. RE takes a while to find its true support………….. I’ll let you in on a little secret LL. The crash has already started. The shock was last year…….. remember when people said FB tax wouldnt do anything. That was the surprise. Right now we are in denial stage.
“ALL CRASHES ARE UNEXPECTED!”
CORRECTION: All crashes are unexpected by deluded perma-bulls. The dot.com bubble was called a bubble as early as 1996, by the Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan no less (that’s when he made his famous “irrational exuberance” speech). By 1999 there were warnings in the financial press every day of a pending stock market crash. Yet the NASDAQ doubled again before the crash finally started on March 15, 2000. Far from unexpected, crashes are almost invariably telegraphed years in advance. Only the timing remains unknown. The only truly unexpected crash I’ve seen in my lifetime was the 1987 stock market crash. But I can tell you’re way too young to remember that. You were likely born early 1990s, and therefore your living memory of market cycles simply isn’t long enough to gain any real understanding.
Grizzly,
“I’ll let you in on a little secret LL. The crash has already started. The shock was last year…….. ”
Well, you are contradicting to yourself then. According to you, BOC is a smart entity that has no risks on a horizon and that’s why it should increase rate in July.
Either BOC is a bunch of naive idiots or your are wrong, Choose your preferred option, lol.
By the way, BoC clearly stated that its expectations for housing to pick up later this year. What a dumb foolds….
The recession is not here yet though (i think very close) lets see what happens July 11th. And the BOC has been warning about overvalued housing prices since 2013. They didn’t raise rates to stop the market from inflating further. Will they stop raising to prevent them from failing. Lets see.
“My forecast: one rate hike is possible in July and there is no possibility for any additional hikes in 2018.”
“I will admit me being wrong if 2 hikes happen in 2018.”
You cannot be wrong LL, because there is no possibility of additional hikes, according to your own assessment.
“ALL CRASHES ARE UNEXPECTED! Its a rule. If you do expect crash, its not happening.”
This is very, very silly. Sure, there is of course uncertainty in the timing; if we knew there would be a crash tomorrow, then the crash would have happened today. But the fact that some people believe a crash is coming is evidence there will be no crash? C’mon man, c’mon. I haven’t checked my beanie baby prices since 2000 — how they doin’?
Someguy, “But the fact that some people believe a crash is coming is evidence there will be no crash? C’mon man, c’mon.”
Nope, you don’t understand what I am saying.
1)First, I was talking about government, not some crazy people on forums. If crash is heavily predicted or raises concerns for government, it is not happening.
2)Second, it is a simple lesson for all bears. Any person who is 100% confident in coming crash and timeframes below 1 year is sick. I mean, it is still possible that he would be right, but his confidence has zero real statistically significant grounds. Just because some amateur thinks he is capable to accurately identify market cycles is not a reason to take his word seriously, he is a clown, nothing else.
Someguy,
There are multiple kinda “experts” and bears who have been predicting market crash in media for 11 years in a row. Same for forums.
They are just clowns without any knowledge.
Just because market suffered from severe shock in 2017 from 5 strong governmental actions, does not mean that clowns suddenly became real market experts, they still should be treated as clowns.
LL:
“2)Second, it is a simple lesson for all bears. Any person who is 100% confident in coming crash and timeframes below 1 year is sick.”
Agreed. As is anybody who is 100% sure there won’t be 2 rate hikes this year.
Someguy, the fate of my forecast is in your hands. Maybe during 2018 you are gonna create from scratch second Apple with office in downtown Toronto for 500k employees and significantly raise GDP and wages of the whole country.
The time will show if you can prove me wrong:)
LL: I’ll prove you wrong here and now. If you give me 10,000 to 1, I’ll bet you $100 there will be at least two rate hikes this year. That’s a free $100 for you if your original statement is correct. Want the free $100? If not, why not?
I’m not sure how you can mock people for being 100% sure of a crash in the short term, but state there is no possibility of more than 1 rate hike this year. (Also, I don’t think anybody on this forum has stated or implied they think there is a 100% chance of a housing crash in the next year.)
LL, this all started because you like to talk about how even buying RE today is a great investment.
Rate rises only stop if the economy falters. Higher rates or recession right? How is either scenario bullish for today’s prices?
Im still betting on July hike
FYI, i believe long term Toronto will be one of the most desirable places to live. Much more immune to water shortages, droughts or coastal flooding. I just believe we are not yet there today, and we have nasty correction to go through first.
Someguy,
We are in same position here.
My forecast is there is no possibility for 2 hikes in 2018. And multiple bears here say it is a certainty.
Why would I give you rate 1 to 10k then? Let’s do 1 to 1.
Wanna put $10k vs $10k on this bet? Or pussy?
Moreover, 1 vs 10k rate removes the whole idea, since “no possibility” can be treated as “extremely low possibility” and even If I am very accurate in forecasting, you still would have a nice chances just because of luck and massive difference in 1 vs 10k.
Just to let you know, market already thinks the same way as I do.
You are the minority, heavily affected and zombied by the BD biased media.
https://tradingeconomics.com/canada/interest-rate/forecast
“Moreover, 1 vs 10k rate removes the whole idea, since “no possibility” can be treated as “extremely low possibility” ”
It can?
“Just to let you know, market already thinks the same way as I do.”
The market thinks there is a 0% chance of two rate hikes this year? That’s news to me.
“You are the minority, heavily affected and zombied by the BD biased media.”
Interesting position. Nothing I have stated in this thread is inconsistent with me being a full bore Canadian real estate bull. Nice try though.
But house prices are going to bounce back in H2 and continue growing in the mid-single digits for the next 25 years outside of the boom years where we print 10-15% gains,maybe even 20%. Interest rates will not go up again because doing so will tank our economy with many experts thinking rates will come down to near historic lows by next year…. Wait is this April 2017 or June 2018? Oh the latter…my bad…we are screwed. And a special shout out to the trolls and revitionists; it must suck waking up to hell every morning. Here’s the rub:we’re only at the gates…. Tick tock. BD4L.
I guess bears (pretty much everyone) don’t understand one clear thing here.
Smart countries implement so called “counter cyclical” fiscal and monetary policies.
What it means – from fiscal policy government increases taxes, reduces debt and spending etc during economy growth times to slow down the growth and bubbles, and then during market correction times government reduces taxes and increases spending. Same for Boc – increase rate during growth and reduce during correction.
It causes stable currency and more resistance to crashes and bubbles.
In Canada, BOC is doing counter cyclical monetary policy, but government is not doing counter cyclical fiscal policy at all. With few exceptions like B20 and Foreign Buyer tax which are counter-cyclical measures, Canada and Ontario particularly actually increased debt to unbelievable levels during economy growth period, now PC party will do pretty much same pro-cyclical action, which is reducing taxes, and it all happens during economy growth,
As bears, you hope that housing bubble will pop, wile CAD value won’t change much, but looking at dumb government actions and consequences, you should realize that the only consequence of that unwise pro-cyclical policy will be an extreme inflationary pressure during recession. It always happens when government makes pro-cyclical fiscal policies. During recession government will need to make even more debt and spending and reduce taxes even further to compensate the correction. Therefore, we are gonna see the level of inflation that you’ve never seen before. And BOC is not gonna interfere with that because counter-cyclical monetary policy will force him to act as a support for the market.
Eventually it will force BoC to hike rates after, I know it is your hope, but it will already be too late since inflation will be out of control.
To summarize, fixed rate mortgages are gonna be a good choice in middle term, and all bears while attacking housing should also understand that saving money in CAD is a complete suicide.
To summarize, fixed rate mortgages are gonna be a good choice in middle term, and all bears while attacking housing should also understand that saving money in CAD is a complete suicide.
(munch munch munch)…do you want your own bowl of Pop or can I keep this to myself…hilarious…TLDR: saw you name drop, Woot! Am I a celebrity or something…
Agree with some of your statements above there LL, however you got to think bigger. We are also getting two massive counter cyclical impacts from the FED / ECB (quantitaitve tightening, and higher rates) and China (cap controls). Other “World-Class” cities are experiencing the exact same thing right now (slow down in sales, early price drops) after years of crazy gains.
That being said I think (you kind of allude to this too) the BOC only really has two options. 1. Sacrifice the housing market. 2. Sacrifice the dollar, which if inflation gets out of hand will cause rates to sky rocket, which then also leads to sacrificing the housing market.
Even by devaluaing the dollar to make all prior debts more affordable (assuming wage hikes in proportion to inflation/devaluation) Canadians import a buttload of our goods and the price increases for everything else a household needs to consume could very well absorb all/any additional income. Plus costs also go up big time for businesses, which may impact their ability to offer higher wages.
From BOC statements, they state they plan on raising rates back to neutral. What this means to me is rate hikes until the economy breaks.
Higher rates or a recession will be terrible for over indebted households, especially for those whose employment is tied to health of the market.
Now with the Trump trade war stuff we have additional risks to our economic well being. Auto tariffs would hit the Ontario economy much harder then the rest of Canada.
But yes, I would not recommend keeping all your eggs in CAD, just like I would not recommend having all your eggs in a financing dependent asset like RE.
The best Canadian investment right now is probably dairy. Seems like the thing we are taking the strongest steps to defend.
I should also add that I think even a slowdown in RE related activity would be enough to tip Ontario into recession. Too much of our economy is tied to trading each other condos and houses.
You nailed it.
House sales is down at 5 year low(checked)
House inventory is going up(checked)
house sellers lowering their price(in progressing)
looks like bear to me
Archi,
1)Average price in Toronto is growing 6th month in a row. Explain that, bear:)
2)Even in June 2018 when prices ALWAYS seasonally go down MOM, they don’t this time
3)Rental prices increased 15.2% this year (16.6% my personal result).
Sound bullish to me.
I know BetterDwelling is making its best to tell you the prices are down YoY. It writes with smallest possible fon in the middle of the article the fact that even toronto DETACHEd market avg price is 3.4% up YoY and in the title it puts “Toronto detached lost $100500”, because the found the only bearish thing they could in the whole report: benchmark price.
Archi, and I am not even reminding you bears that condo market does exist, lol.
And condo seller are like “WTF? What are you even talking about, crazy people?”, lol
that is why i just said:
House sellers lowering their price(in progressing)
If the process stops and reversed, I will agree with you.
but at this moment…
House inventory is going down.(X)
House sales number is going up.(X)
house price going up.(likely not)
BTW economics 101:
if I have 10 buyers and 1 seller.
I just need to wait any 1 of the 10 buyer pays the highest over asking price.
if I have 10 sellers and 1 buyer.
I just need to wait any 1 of 10 seller lower their price most.
the longer I wait the lower I get – till the condition changes.
Trader Jim, you called $0.75. Shed a penny in two days if I believe…only going to get worse if Poloz holds off in July. Have to see. Tick tock.
It seems likely that at least one reason for the declining business loan number is a decline in confidence on the part of non-traditional lenders. They are lending against the last equity in a property, and the softness in property values has to make them concerned that this last equity may be disappearing.
Next step: those same lenders refusing to renew existing loans, or even demanding early repayment, as property values continue to weaken. This would force sales, putting further downward pressure on prices.
Business loans are viewed as economic drivers since, in theory, they are approved based on a business plan and the goal is to make bank and pay off the loan. These would be less risky vs lending to someone so they can prove to their wife once and for all they are a winner because you know, having granite countertops, 4000 sqft and a sauna = winning. His ‘business plan’ is ‘prices always go up so I’ll just sell in a couple of years, see you sister’s brother isn’t the genius you think he is damn it!’. If your theory is correct you’re suggesting money is pouring into higher risk areas that have lower confidence than other areas, like business lending. I tend to disagree. Agree that Canada will burn once everyone re-ups over the next 6-18 months…have friends who are renewing next year and currently at just over 2%…they are going to be borrowing in the ‘fucked %’ range come next fall. Tick tock. BD4L.
The debt slaves are truly screwed now, desperately grasping for more debt to cover their living costs, and some have figured out they can’t sell their home for what they could not long ago. The trap was set by the Bank of Canada and now it is taking its prey.
What’s worse is the media/politician/Agents/family/friends are all in a feedback loop that prices can’t come down, rates can’t go up and just ‘keep calm and chive on’. Housing will bounce back and the $XX,XXX you’ve lost propping up a losing asset (or paying into a HELOC you were going to discharge) will be made up by the asset appreciation PLUS you’ll end up even better than before within a year. The new narrative is that prices are going to rebound because of a lack of supply…everyone is in shock and believing those noted above. Sure, there could be a pop in Q3 due to this…If you’re old and need the capital gains to offset retirement I can understand why some sellers are holding tight but, as history has shown, prices will take years to come back and they will be in a worse off position next year. Been watching a property in the Forks of the Credit hold fast and now everything around them is cheaper and offers more; they are so stuck it is sad as they are retirees and ‘know their house is worth over $1M’, moved onto another broker after 90+ DOM…it will not end well. Tick tock. BD4L.
https://www.poundsterlinglive.com/cad/9293-time-is-running-out-for-the-canadian-dollar-say-bofaml-usd-cad-to-reach-new-highs
Blue rant: Our dollar is poised to get whacked over the next 6-18 months. Whether it is a full out ‘trade war’ or just trade skirmishes, it doesn’t really matter. We are an export economy and our exports are getting hit all over the place (. Less exports = less demand for the loonie. We have already shed $0.01 in a matter of days and we have not made it back at all.
If our exports get hit we need to ensure we bring in money elsewhere via investment. Bond yields dictate large capital investments (financed through debt generally) and the debt market (government, corp). Bond yields are directly tied to Central bank rates. If yields go down we are less desirable in terms of investment.
And tack on the fact that we’ll need some padding to help our economy after the 2019-2020 recession and I don’t see any environment where we don’t see 4-6 rates increases in the next 6-12 months.
But what if everything works out and we’re still humming along…inflation bitches, inflation. Full employment. Wage growth via government intervention. Dollar going down (no rate increases right?).
Water is wet. My name is Blue. Rates hikes are coming. Will you be screwed?
3 posts in a row? Blue, you are pathetic (future blue).