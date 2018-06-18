Canadian Real Estate Sales Have Worst May In Over 10 Years

Canadian real estate sales continued to slump, any way you cut the numbers. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show May sales, usually the peak of the year, are significantly lower than last year. In fact, it was some the worst May numbers for Canada over the past decade.
Seasonally Adjusted Versus Non-Seasonally Adjusted
If you already know the difference, skip this. For those that don’t, seasonal adjustments remove the seasonal swings from data sets. Economists generally prefer the adjustment, to help decipher month-over-month performance. For example, few real estate sales happen in winter, and more in the spring. Seasonal adjustments tend to lower the spring sales numbers, and inflate winter as “an adjustment.” The result is a nice and pretty lines on chart, using a timeline of numbers that didn’t happen.
The usefulness of seasonal adjustments are often questioned, especially in the US. I once heard a Wall Street analyst ask “how is it useful to compare two fictional numbers?” Analysts that hate seasonal adjustments, will prefer unadjusted year-over-year changes. Today we’ll be going over both, just for the sake of completeness.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Are Down Over 15% When Seasonally Adjusted
Let’s start with the industry’s seasonally adjusted numbers. CREA reported 36,373 adjusted sales across Canada, a 0.1% decline from the previous month. This represents an annual decline of -15.03% compared to the same month last year. This is the worst adjusted month since December 2012, and the worst seasonally adjusted May in over 10 years.
Canadian Real Estate Sales
The total number of monthly sales that passed through the MLS, both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Are Down Over 16% When Not Adjusted
Unadjusted, we see sales made a slightly larger deline. CREA numbers show 50,640 unadjusted sales across Canada in May. The annual decline works out to 16.42%, making it the largest annual decline for a May since 2008. This is the second year we’ve seen May’s peak sales decline, potentially indicating sales are in a downtrend. When not using the industry’s seasonally adjusted numbers, it’s the worst May since 2011. Still not great, but better than not even being able to even find a May with worse sales.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Annual Change
The annual percent change of real estate sales, both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Anyway you cut it, we’re seeing sales across the country decline. Higher interest rates and stress tests poured a bucket of cold water on over enthusiastic buyers, although lenders that cater to subprime loans are still seeing brisk business. We’ll be breaking down sales region by region later this week.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
11 Comments
For once seasonal adjustments made the trend look worse. I wonder how long for the industry to start using unadjusted numbers. lol
Always thought seasonal adjustments were just a way of keeping the public from overreacting at small changes.
Sales are down 30% in the GTA. 16%, so where is padding performance? Montreal is my guess.
After 200k people buying resales, and another 100k buying new construction, we’re running out of people that *want* to buy more than fundamentals warrant. These refugees that are pouring in are going to love $2,000/month rent in Toronto and Vancouver. If they land a job at $15/hr, they get the pleasure of paying 77% of their income on rent. 23% is enough for taxes, food, transportation, etc, right?
Canada’s immigration ponzi is over.
Most of the international students I went to school with, decided to go back to China. Can you blame them? First year I remember them telling me they wanted to find a way to stay in Canada. By year four, they finally got that the “opportunity” here is greatly exaggerated.
Mahmud, you are understanding it wrong because we are detached from fundamentals for a while now. Demand from investors can be pretty much infinite and it’s added to sales data from valid homebuyers.
What’s happening right now is that demand from valid homebuyers is decreasing due to rising rates and B-20 and at the same time demand from investors is declining as well because returns are not so great anymore and government severely intervene in RE market which is additional risk for them.
This trend will be here for a while because we are not done with interest rate hikes path.
Thank you for going over both numbers, most “reporters” probably don’t know the difference. I hear the seasonally adjusted numbers almost exclusively, because complicated things are better in the MSM’s mind.
Did we just receive a positive spin from BD? Hell must have froze over.
Not really a positive spin, but points out the industry’s fictional positive weighting can work against them as well.
Positive spins are for number jockeys, politicians, the media and peoples moms…the worst may in 10 years doesn’t need any spin. Looks like a shit tsunami…
July will come, and then October
Mortgage, mortgages must rolling over
1 more, 2 more, 3 more up
See next year’s rise, will you be fucked?
They all pile in to knock BD
Looking for their trough you see
Any sort of hope is wanton
Is this what we really wanted?
Pigs and possums…that’s all that’s left
So stressed at tests, they try their best
Borrow one, borrow two, no more you see
‘Nuff fear for you, Duff beer for me
BD4L.