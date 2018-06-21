Can You Tell If These Central Bank Quotes Are About Canadian Real Estate in 2018, or The US Before The Great Recession?

The real estate industry listens very closely to central bankers, and why wouldn’t they? Monetary policy heavily influences real estate prices. However, if you really listen to the words they use, you start to realize that they all sound the same… almost all of the time, regardless of what the economy is doing.
Half joking, I tweeted a quote and polled when and who said it: The Bank of Canada in 2018, or the US Federal Reserve right before the Great Recession. I thought it was a little murky, but my Twitter feed targets a small but highly technical financial crowd – I figured most would get it. Surprisingly, the poll was split 50-50. Half of people that answered couldn’t tell the difference between a quote on Canadian real estate in 2018 or the US in 2006.
We figured we would give our readers a similar quick quiz. Can you tell if the following quotes are from the Bank of Canada’s Governor Poloz on Canadian real estate (2017-2018), or the US Federal Reserve’s Bernanke (2005 – 2007), right before the worst recession in history. Trust us, this quiz is going to be as informative as any data point we could give you.
Photo: Bank of Canada.
17 Comments
Damn. That’s the only quiz that made me less sure about my housing opinions. I’m going to need to do one that tells me which Spice Girl I am next. lol
Don’t feed the trolls people. Don’t get them wet…or is that mogwai? BD4L.
You always feed the mogwai, that’s how they get those cool wings. Also, which side is trolling? I’m sure bulls think bears are trolling, and vice versa. 😂
Well that was scary.
Great piece!
I failed =(
Yes!
I also failed. Passing this should be a requirement for high-ratio mortgages.
You Got 5 Out Of 5 Quotes Correct. You Really Know Your Shit.
lol it’s broken… it says I got 2 out of 5 quotes correct, but when you look at the answers I actually got 4/5
ya me too, i got 4/5 and it said u got 2 out of 5, but I really know my shit. haha woot.
0 out of 5 lmao. In fairness, I was trying to answer as if I didn’t know the premise was to trick me.
it is not easy. I got all answers wrong.
The real answer is that all quotes were applicable to the US market and to the Canadian market whether or not anyone actually said them. The fact which virtually no one wants to admit is that massive fraud crashed the US housing market. It was Accounting Control Fraud which was enabled by the legalizing of Credit Default Swaps (CDSs).
I suggest that Canada not compare its market today with the US market in 2007 (unless it has massive fraud). Rather, I suggest that Canada focus on the long term economic impacts of the New Urbanism whose origins greatly pre-dates the US Crash. Our crash caused the New Urbanism housing crash to happen years early due to the massive Wall Street fraud. Canada appears to be merely experiencing the adverse impacts of the New Urbanism which has infected Australia, London, and Canada.
Oh, there’s massive fraud. The government has been just brushing it under the rug, and saying it was “misfilings” and “errors in document submissions.”
Canada has no fraud, because a fifth of the country doesn’t consider it fraud to lie about your income. There’s a whole city just outside of Toronto, known around the world for doctoring mortgage documents.
Canada officially has no interest only loans, but 8% of originations in Ontario might be just that.
Canada officially has no zero down, but there’s tons of “cash back” programs, where a prime lender will give you your deposit back, add the loan to your mortgage, and charge a near subprime rate.
Most people are unaware that Canada’s primary industry is banking. The second that boat wobbles, the government needs to reassure investors. Canada’s market is exactly like the US in 2006, except the coverup is being run by the government.
I’m 100% certain that BC has fraud after looking into getting a mortgage myself and speaking with the guys doing the loans.
it is a shit slurry out there. But at least they have nicer weather.
BOK, Cut interest rate and pump up housing price again and show growth , #fake economy.
4/5! That Mother Nature quote was easy because I remember thinking that was such a weird thing to say!