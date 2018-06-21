Can You Tell If These Central Bank Quotes Are About Canadian Real Estate in 2018, or The US Before The Great Recession?

The real estate industry listens very closely to central bankers, and why wouldn’t they? Monetary policy heavily influences real estate prices. However, if you really listen to the words they use, you start to realize that they all sound the same… almost all of the time, regardless of what the economy is doing.

Half joking, I tweeted a quote and polled when and who said it: The Bank of Canada in 2018, or the US Federal Reserve right before the Great Recession. I thought it was a little murky, but my Twitter feed targets a small but highly technical financial crowd – I figured most would get it. Surprisingly, the poll was split 50-50. Half of people that answered couldn’t tell the difference between a quote on Canadian real estate in 2018 or the US in 2006.

We figured we would give our readers a similar quick quiz. Can you tell if the following quotes are from the Bank of Canada’s Governor Poloz on Canadian real estate (2017-2018), or the US Federal Reserve’s Bernanke (2005 – 2007), right before the worst recession in history. Trust us, this quiz is going to be as informative as any data point we could give you.

1. "House prices have risen by nearly 25 percent over the past two years. Although speculative activity has increased in some areas, at a national level these price increases largely reflect strong economic fundamentals." US Federal Reserve (2005-2008) Bank of Canada (2017 - 2018) 2. "A year-and-a-half ago we had the changes in the [location redacted] market and there was an initial effect and then a bounce back, and that just shows you that Mother Nature is still there – that the fundamentals for housing remain quite strong." US Federal Reserve (2005-2008) Bank of Canada (2017 - 2018) 3. "Housing markets are cooling a bit. Our expectation is that the decline in activity or the slowing in activity will be moderate, that house prices will probably continue to rise." US Federal Reserve (2005-2008) Bank of Canada (2017 - 2018) 4. "I don't think that Chinese ownership of [redacted] assets is so large as to put our country at risk economically." US Federal Reserve (2005-2008) Bank of Canada (2017 - 2018) 5. "Today we have more room to maneuver in that respect than we did a year ago which is good and I think with the economy in such good health as it is we can be confident that we continue to build on that." US Federal Reserve (2005 - 2008) Bank of Canada (2017 - 2018)

