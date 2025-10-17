Canada Sees Foreign Investment Surge, But They Want Debt—In US Dollars

Canada saw foreign investment return, but it wasn’t the positive indicator it normally signals. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows foreign investors recorded a net inflow of $25.9 billion in August, the most in over a year. Nearly all of it was debt demand, though not the kind policymakers brag about. Investors skipped government bonds, equities, and even loonies, buying corporate debt in US dollars—with just four companies accounting for more than a fifth of new issues.

Canada Sees Foreign Investors Return—For Corporate Debt

The majority of the flow was demand for debt securities. Canadian debt offerings saw foreign investors buy $31.2 billion in August, the highest since April 2024, marking a notable change. The majority (58.5%) was private corporate debt vs 37.7% in April 2024. Rising demand for high-quality sovereign (government) debt means cheaper financing for public finances, and serves as a marker of confidence in the country’s fiscal stability.

Surging private debt suggests confidence in corporate cash flow, but not the broader economy. The denomination and borrowers further confirm this thesis.



Bank of Canada’s New Problem: Foreign Investors Don’t Want Loonies

The majority of new offerings of Canada’s debt were done in US dollars, which came in nearly 10x higher than Canadian dollar-issued bonds. Another vote of confidence for Canada’s companies, but a problem for the Bank of Canada: There’s weak demand for the currency they issue, weakening the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission. In plain English, rate cuts aren’t stimulus if Canadian companies are relying on currency issued by foreign banks.

The release didn’t specify issuer details, but a quick glance at Canadian US dollar offerings was done by a handful of large issuers: First Quantum Minerals (US$1.0B), Brookfield (US$650M), non-prime lender goeasy Ltd (US$400M), and Denison Mines (US$350M). Just these four deals represented over a fifth (~21.6%) of Canadian new issuance of US dollar debt.

Considering the unique positioning of these companies, this may be a selective investor interest in specific firms—not necessarily a broad vote of confidence in the economy.