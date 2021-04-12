Canada Says Property Bubble “Not Great” For Locals, Good For Foreign Investors

A Canadian official in charge of housing policy confirmed the current market is not an accident. Instead, it’s a conscious decision where the government picked the winners and losers. TVO aired an interview with MP Adam Vaughan yesterday, discussing housing policy. In the interview, Vaughan, who helps oversee the CMHC, said price drops are not an option. The minister also said the market doesn’t work for locals, but is great for foreign investors. He also implied the strategy they might use to fix the market is one they were warned against. It was some interview. Here are the key market takeaways.
Canada Will Not Let Home Prices Drop By 10%
The government refuses to let prices drop, and will support inefficiencies. When Vaughan was asked if he would allow home prices to fall 10%, he tried to explain how hard it would be on homeowners.
When discussing a price drop, the minister said “I can understand why that is seen as a positive thing for people who are trying to get into the market, but hands up if you’d like to see 10 percent of the equity in your home suddenly disappear overnight.”
He then implied Canadian homes are financial instruments, not necessarily for housing. “We know that Canadians rely on homeownership to secure their place in the economy now. But also as they retire we have to be very careful that whatever steps we take to protect the investments Canadians have made in their homes at the same time.”
[Home prices]
Canadian Real Estate Developments Vulnerable If Prices Drop
The minister was asked why a 10% drop would matter with prices rising “30 to 40 percent” over the past year. Apparently, without last year’s absurd gains, people would be underwater. “you know it’s a situation where you don’t want people to be underwater with their mortgages.”
He adds this is really an issue to save the real estate development industry in Canada. “You don’t people who’ve made deposits on properties suddenly find themselves underwater if they close the deal. Because they’ll start walking away from projects and that collapse will have impacts on the development industry so you’ve got to be very careful about this.”
Vaughan is a minister in the Greater Toronto region, which recently experienced this. When the “foreign buyer mini-bubble” popped in 2017, rapid price growth abruptly turned. Some projects and homes were left with appraisals undervalue. This left buyers scrambling for even more cash, or risk losing their deposit.
Canada Is “Not Great” For Locals, But Safe For Foreign Investment
Canada doesn’t think it has a foreign investment problem, because they see it as a good thing. While discussing sprawl, Vaughan made an unprompted jump to foreign investment. He said, “we have a very good system for foreign investment creating a lot of new housing in Canada as we have immigrants as we grow the population.”
A few seconds later, he admits the market is safe for foreign investment, but not so much for locals. “… we are a very safe market for foreign investment but we’re not a great market for Canadians looking to make choices around housing and so we’ve got to make a number of decisions that address the 2 sides of this coin.”
I know what you’re thinking — what foreign investment? They said that died down years ago. It’s likely a reference to new home pre-sales and permanent residents that are buying. Some argue new home pre-sale assignments are faster funded when foreign investors are involved. This is faster than waiting for your broke-ass to put together a downpayment. Non-resident investors then try to sell it before occupancy, avoiding a tax hit. As a bonus, they aren’t usually recorded as a non-resident buyer anywhere.
As for immigrants, Canada has long been a great place to live — just not a place to earn income. SCMP found more than 40% of millionaire migrants exit the country soon after arriving, but their family remains. These are commonly known as “astronaut families, and it’s been around in Canada for a while. It’s common in developing countries, with underdeveloped job markets. While these households are technically local, their money is “foreign” in source. Hence foreign investment, but not non-resident buying.
Canada May Do What It Was Warned Not To With Real Estate
Canada was warned by everyone, from the IMF to big banks, not to give first-time buyers incentives. The general consensus is by helping first-time homebuyers, the government will extend inefficiencies. By doing so, they’ll create a large gap for inequality in the near term and city failure long-term. So what are they going to do? It appears exactly what they were warned against doing.
The minister said, “we need to dampen the inflation, and build those bridges to homeownership.” In other words, they want to slow price growth — not have it reverse in any capacity. The only way left to “build those bridges” would be credit extension or wage inflation. Extending credit to home buyers is literally what they were warned against. The kind of wage inflation needed, would result in higher rates and lower budgets — crushing home prices anyway.
The takeaway from the interview, to put it bluntly, is Canada’s housing crisis is far from an accident. The government has a firm belief they are in charge of home prices and will prevent them from falling. If they truly believe they can be in control of prices, that indicates the 40% increase in prices was no accident. It was intentional, as was the fallout to younger generations.
The foreign buyers that doesn’t exist are driving up property now?
The government takes up the position as soon as foreign buying is no longer a thing, and they’re in the middle of a dispute with another country that’s curbing investment. We totally believe this is under control.
Everyone wants to live here, and it a one-bedroom condo will be enough to retire. The government wants to make it so.
Bond rates must be a real mystery to this guy.
The Canadian Government has elected to serve foreigners before, and at the expense of, Canadians? There must be someone or something in Canada benefitting from this betrayal. Who is it?
They are taking a short term view that keeps their electoral seat.
The game has turned into a zero sum game where the worlds capital (and new debt created) has no choice but to flow into the de-factor government backed asset in canada: Housing.
But the electorate will not tolerate a housing drop considering they bought into the housing ponzi scheme (and are probably paying a significant sum of their after-tax income on mortgage) and so they don’t care what happens as long as their paper wealth increases.
There are people in the country who are banking on their homes rising 10-30% per year in order to retire and finance their consumption.
It’s gotten absurd.
It’s an interesting question as to what the our Central Planning Committee can do here. Limit immigration? Sure. Then GDP takes a hit because the per capita GDP was stagnant absent immigration. Limit foreign investment? Sure, but then housing (increasingly a bigger driver of the “wealth” of Canadians”) takes a hit. Every choice involves sacrifice. What will happen?
As expected. At least he is being honest. The country produces little else. Certainly nothing that can provide the populace with a first-world standard of living and nothing that can cement a spot in the New Economy of the future (i.e. technological advancements).
For all the talk Canada gives about progressivism and diversity, turning the country into a real estate bonanza at the cost of other sectors seems like a joke.
The only way this state of affairs ends is if our dear friends down south engage in some sort of shakeup that forces our markets to react. Or the Chinese do something abrupt like invade a country and cause a war. I really don’t see how, absent an international calamity, this will stop.
Can someone pull up the GDP per capita and non-residential investment? Or any other metric related to long-term prosperity like productivity metrics? How do we rank relative to other comparable countries? I don’t want to view those pesky numbers because it would ruin my day.
The absurdity of it all is we had the audacity to mock the Americans in 2008. They at least fixed their issue and took the hit on the chin because they had other drivers of growth to dampen the shock. Will we continue to be as smug going forward? They have a military industrial complex and private sector that introduces meaningful new tech (not just software) and we, well, we bid up the price of dirt in the land and call it a success. We have no stable grounds on which to criticize the Americans and their activities. We have politicians openly admitting that we are a kite in the winds of international capital with no alternative.
Ideally the goal is to minimize housing costs so your country can become industrious and competitive in things that matter. It seems we decided to just inflate the assets and call it a day going into the neoliberal era since the 80s.
This is not capitalism. This is hyper-financialization masquerading as “progress” and “wealth.” Really, it’s just debt.
Capitalism without markets is not capitalism. It’s feudalism.
Yes, the Government thinks it created negative cap investors. Nice try, Adam.
But seriously, they have no idea what to do to get themselves out of this. Hopefully Millennials don’t vote for this guy again, because he very clearly hates them.
His riding is mostly just empty AirBNBs now. Can they vote?
They just admitted they know the market is optimized for foreign incomes, but not locals… while pursuing a ramp of immigration and fixing higher prices? WOW. This would be a scandal times 10 in the US.