Majority of Canadians Believe Home Prices Only Go Up, Most Will Never Own: RBC

Saying Canadians are confident in the real estate market is a bit of an undersell, according to a big bank. RBC shared the results of its Spring Housing Poll this week. The findings were… nothing short of exuberant. The survey found most Canadians only see home prices rising soon. Most households now only believe a minority of the population will be able to buy going forward.
Most Canadians Think Home Prices Only Go Up
Canadian real estate prices only go up — at least that’s what the vast majority of Canadians think. The survey found 61% of Canadians agree home values will only go up in the immediate future. In BC and Ontario, that expectation was even higher at 72% and 70% of respondents, respectively.
Young Canadians Giving Up On Homeownership
More than a third of Canadians under 40 have given up on homeownership, according to the survey. RBC found 36% of respondents agree they’ve given up on ownership. In Western Canada, including BC, this number jumps to 41% of survey respondents. Ontario wasn’t far behind, with 39% of people
Canadians Think The Majority of Households Will Be Priced Out of The Market
Most Canadians think the majority of households will be priced out of the market for the next decade. RBC found 62% of households across the country agreed the majority of people are priced out. The number was higher in BC and Ontario, where 71% of people agree.
Over A Third Think Canadian Home Prices Will Fall
While the vast majority think prices will rise, over a third see home prices falling soon. RBC found 41% of people agree that waiting until next year for prices to fall makes sense. In BC and Ontario, the rates were 45% and 42%, respectively. Yes, that’s more than 100% of people that think prices only go up and will fall over the next year. That means some people are simultaneously holding onto contrary beliefs.
The survey results tell us a lot about the emotional state of buyers, but it applies mostly to sales. Canada Mortgage Pros’ recently found their own survey linked only buying intention to reality. When buyer sentiment is high, higher home sales typically follow. This makes sense, since you need to know you’re going to want to buy a home. Price growth however, did not have a link. In many cases home price sentiment was most positive, right before price growth dropped. This also makes sense, since price expectation is often backward-looking.
Was this survey before or after Vaughan’s rant? lol
The majority also believed the Earth was flat at some point.
The joker from federal govt. confirmed the same on TVO that house prices will only go up and govt. will make sure they don’t drop.
Banks are worried that if people are getting priced out, how will banks show growth and protect their share prices. Capital lending has been negative, growth area for banks has been residential mortgage aka Canada’s golden goose.
‘Home Prices *Only* Go Up.’
No – *everything* except Canadian wages are going up. Our money is relatively worthless. I recall a recent economy that saw its people weaving decorative objects from its local currency. That’s where we are headed.
Or they try to hyper inflate. Everything goes up, but the real value goes down. I think that’s what they’re going to experiment with, and no country has ever not been burnt doing this.
That’s not how hyperinflation works. It’s usually due to a feedback loop:
-govt has more debt then they can repay, so they print money to help,
-inflation starts to rise higher then what they want,
-interest rates rise to tame inflation,
-this causes the govt to own even more money, which they cannot afford, so they print more money
-loops back to the top.
If / when rates rise, that will impact housing (along with many other things). It’s a risky gamble for a government to experiment with something like this.
Ayer,
That might be the case as they seem to be selling inflation as a positive thing which to me for growth, does not make sense.
I’m not sure if this is a bubble, but when everyone thinks prices go up, the government thinks 40% pries increases need to be preserved to no end… it’s hard to argue otherwise.
Canada doesn’t even need universities anymore. BCREA should just run high schools, and everyone should have to pick if they’re going to be a mortgage broker, or real estate agents when they graduate.
https://globalnews.ca/news/7753875/laurentian-university-program-cuts/
Agreed Ayer, studying and preparing yourself for a better career is foolishness in Canada.
Minister of Housing should talk to the Minister of Education to make Real Estate mandatory part of the school curriculum from Grade 1, essentially that’s what we would want our kids to excel at – how to buy and sell houses to each other. BTW real estate education costs $7k and doesn’t require any skillset other than lying and manipulation.
I don’t see any good reason to raise a family in Canada.
Well put, Ayer!!!
Most interesting thing about Vaughan’s rant was that the whole interview was a fund raiser plead to those who benefit from this most outrageous market distortion.
Most disturbing about Vaughan’s rant was the way he kept calm during the deceptive snow job, this is worrisome because it is telling of the lack or remorse, and to what degree his conscience is impaired.
There are 2 problems associated with the above that will hurt the Canadian economy:
1 – there is no incentive to invest in anything outside of real estate, as it will out-perform every other asset class and, as declared by the government, is risk free. Is see these comments from my family who are now all buying condos as negative cap rates, because Toronto real estate only goes up.
2 – the psychological impact of asset appreciation. With almost 70% of Canadian owning homes (and up to 20% owning multiple homes) the vast majority of people are feeling “rich”. This allows us to furnish your house, buy a new car, buy another property. The minute prices start sliding, even people that do not intend to sell feel worse off and it psychologically impacts consumption.
If real estate collapses, you realize risk in point 1 and you feel pain in point 2 and you move into a downward spiral. This would be harder to come out of, as human behavior is more risk adverse than reward seeking. The free market needs to be brought back into play and the market balances itself. Otherwise we have created a market that is a birthday lottery.
It already is a birthday lottery and I can’t suggest that human behaviour is risk adverse when I watch the debt and housing bubble. I would think natural selection would keep us from diving head first into dark water but your average investor does not correlate between financial risk and mortality risk. It’s the actual definition of a bubble. What’s happening is more like a Buffalo jump.
As for a crash we all know what will happen if it takes place. So many recorded instances over the course of history… doesn’t really need elaboration.
Can I just laugh, hahahah.
If the Bank of Canada can keep the housing market galloping at 10-40% yoy increases forever, then it goes without saying that the Fed will be able to keep the stock market rising forever. And since the Fed is the safer bet, it stands to reason that investing in US financial markets is even safer than Canadian real estate.