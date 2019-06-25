Canada Lost 16,000 Jobs In May, Over 11,000 Were In Construction

Canadian employment slipped last month, according to one of the world’s largest payroll processors. ADP Canada National Employment Report shows non-farm payrolls decline in May. The decline was due to construction, which led the country to the first May drop in over seven years.
ADP Canada National Employment Report
The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of non-farm employment. The numbers are from their real-time database of over 2 million employees. By tapping their information, they can make estimates on actual empirical data. In contrast, Statistics Canada (Stat Can) employment is based on a smaller, survey based set.
ADP numbers are not a replacement for government numbers – they’re a supplement. Since they have a more broad data set, industry specific events are in focus. ADP numbers are great for forecasting trends yet to appear in Stat Can’s datasets. They’re also great for deeper industry insights.
Canadian Payroll Drops By Over 16,000 Jobs
Canadian non-farm payroll dropped from the record high. Seasonally adjusted payrolls fell to 16,519,461 in May, down 0.10% from the month before. The drop works out to 16,020 fewer jobs than the month before. Declines aren’t unusual, but typically employment rises in May. This is the first monthly decline for May in over 7 years.
Canadian Employment Monthly Change
The monthly percent change of Canadian payrolls for the month of May.
Source: ADP Research Institute, Better Dwelling.
The Biggest Loss of Jobs Are In Construction
Of particular interest to the real estate industry is construction, which led lower. Construction payroll dropped to 1,013,127 in May, down -1.10% from last year. The decline represents 11,223 construction payrolls, the majority of last month’s decline. It’s the first May decline over the past 3 years. It’s also the largest decline over the past seven years. The shift is something worth watching.
Canadian Monthly Change By Industry
The monthly change of payrolls by industry in May 2019.
Source: ADP Research Institute, Better Dwelling.
Last month’s ADP numbers show an unusual movement that may surface its head soon. This is the first monthly decline for May in over seven years. Most was due to a decline in construction, which will impact residential investment.
Like this post? Like us on facebook for the next one in your feed.
18 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
FYI at an average of $100k/pop, that’s $1,100,000,000 hit in income. That’s a big hit for just a month.
If prices don’t rise, expect a lot more cancellations in Vancouver. Already 5,000 units delayed to deal with the oversupply. A city growing faster than Toronto, with less building, and more density.
“IF” is unnecessary.
Both Vancouver and Toronto are programmed to face new construction collapse and no new units on the market soon.
Which is bullish for prices, by the way.
Therefore, instead of concerns regarding construction workers, I don’t mind to fire them all.
Especially in Vancouver, where government is harassing investors, it makes zero sense to finance and build anything new.
Right. Fire all the construction workers. They will still continue to pay for their mortgages so there won’t be an increase in defaults and supply. They will also continue to eat out, buy new cars, etc so that those industries that also employ people with mortgages can continue to flourish.
Immigrants who find out Canada is in a recession will still want to come here above all else because we are world class.
An average time of one construction project is 3 years.
Let’s roughly say that number of people on that project is equal to number of units.
Therefore, our poor construction guy creates roughly one unit every three years.
If he defaults, only his one property goes into the market and that’s it.
Mathematically speaking, one unit into market in his entire lifetime is a lesser evil than one unit every 3 years.
Checkmate.
Ok lets ingnore the economic spending part and focus on your argument.
First, construction is done in stages. The same electrical/plumbing/ drywall company is not present at the same project every day for the life of that project. Workers will rotate from project to project over a 3 year period.
Next, you are assuming that those pour construction guys only ever bought a primary residence. Some of my trades friends have a few condos (quite a few cash flow negative).
Last, the time delay in construction from concept to completion means that todays slowdown won’t show up in completions for another 3-5 years. We will be well supplied over this time period.
True. Unemployment is far easy to develop than condos.
with the current budget cut’s , and ongoing trade wars ,there will be higher unemployment in the coming days for sure
What immigrants?
I have friends from Latin America & The Caribbean who are quite pissed off at their futures here in Canada. They see the signs that despite wasting several years studying for Canadian education, earning degrees and even working for a year, that their job prospects are dim, and they would have in-demand degrees if they were in the USA.
They are single men who have migrated 6 or 7 years ago, and are worse off than their friends living in “s-holes” such as Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, and even Brazil!
One of my friends told me that even in a poor country such as Venezuela, he would not have to fear sleeping on the streets in subzero temperatures, or die homeless and pennyless. He acknowledges that the country is suffering from hyperinflation, but he still maintains that one doesn’t have to pay their entire paycheck to a greedy landlord like in Toronto. The harsh winters in Canada make homelessness worse.
He also said that his friends in Trinidad feel the same way, but they say that it’s too late for them to re-migrate as the island is suffering from an economic decline and also a refugee crisis of Venezuelans who are landing there in the thousands.
There was also a story of Syrian immigrants who refused to live in Canada after knowing that their fate would be of economic disenfranchisement, discrimination and a future of Canadian poverty.
On top of the job losses, consider the extra strain on the government in the form of construction workers, who normally don’t apply for EI in May, now going to Service Canada and asking for money.
The government, I figure, wouldn’t have put extra money away for this situation. Not sure it could have been forecast back when yearly gov budgets were being finalized in January/February and stamped in late March.
Don’t worry.
Ottawa will legalize global dictators and war criminals to park their money into Canadian real estate, that a dilapidated shack in the middle of Ontario or Quebec will become “world class” at a million dollars.
Cottage county has seen price increases by the double digit percentages every year, but retirees tend to be very miserly. Only money laundering could account for such huge increases.
INB4 MM posts some ‘Sensation’ or whatever drivvle with a statscan article he doesn’t read…probably something about how this is unrelated to the decline in real estate and the increase in other areas will offset everything else plus immigration plus hamster pants (ostrich with rhind stones of course). I guess we’ll assume all these housholds are dual income and have been saving for a rainy day because construction workers are by far the most fiscally responsible labour pool right? Bye my muffin. I’m busy so I won’t have time to battle today but you never know. Blue is always watching. Tock. BD4L.
50% of Toronto residents earn less than C$35,000 after-tax yearly. The condo and luxury housing boom will eventually come to an end if Scheer proposes to ban foreign money laundering.
How is this important to real estate? Record building is happening.
Click on the Residential Investment link at the bottom of the article. A drop in construction means lower residential investment, and that’s the first pin in widespread GDP losses.
Who will build the condo towers if the workers are being laid off?
Thaaat’s pretty bad…. summer time is PRIME construction season (longer days, favorable weather), and to see construction jobs being slashed is NOT a good sign.
It’s a good sign for us Geneeration Z’ers (those born after 1996).
We don’t believe that it’s sustainable that university degree holders are being told to work for free for work experience, while a land owner who doesn’t even Grade 8 education could increase his net worth by hundreds of thousands a year because he bought real estate at the right time before Canada allowed mass immigration.
Let the real estate prices fall!
#Toronto is failing us
#Work for free
#Greedy Landlords
#BOOMER Retirement
@WW: The article has backed up statistics, facts and scientific evidence. You only have one liner rhetoric. Who will believe you?
Toronto is a city that is under decline for the bottom 99%, and the 1% high income earners will eventually feel the heat either through a recession or civil unrest.
However, Canadians are passive, so I doubt that they will revolt against a system where profits are capitalized but losses are socialized through taxpayer paying for bailouts of corporations.