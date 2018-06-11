BoC: Private Lenders See Their Share of Canada’s Mortgage Market Double Since 2015

Canadian real estate sales are just off of record highs, but how many buyers had to skip traditional lenders? Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show more buyers are turning to private mortgages. The sparsely regulated form of lending allows people with insufficient credit to get a mortgage at steep rates. Despite the steep rates, these lenders have seen their share of the market double since 2015.
Private Lenders
Private mortgage lenders are a popular way to get a mortgage, but with little regulations. Unlike federally regulated financial institutions (a.k.a. banks), these lenders are not regulated by OSFI. Consequently, they are not subject to pesky rules, like B-20 Guidelines. They’ll lend you whatever you want, as long as they believe the can recover what they lent you. Sounds great, so why doesn’t everyone use them?
Private lenders charge steep rates, which prime borrowers shouldn’t pay. These borrowers typically pay over 200% what they would at the Big Six, making it difficult to break even. For example, if you borrowed a mortgage at 2.75% you would need prices to rise at least 16.28% over five years to break even on direct costs in Toronto. If that mortgage rate was 9%, you would need prices to rise over 42.55% during that same period – a lot more. To sum it up, people borrowing from private lenders don’t have the credit needed to borrow, and have lofty expectations for price growth. There’s a term for people that have a less than prime borrowing criteria, but it always slips my mind.
Private Lenders Now Hold Almost 8% of Canadian Mortgages
Canadians have been turning to these lenders even before stress tests. Over 7.87% of the Canadian mortgage market is held by private lenders, a 37.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year. This is the sixth consecutive quarter we saw this share grow, sending it to the highest level in at least a decade. It really starts spiking in the second half of 2017, just when prices took a breather, but the fear of being locked out of the market forever remained. Stress testing under B-20 Guidelines only became mandatory on January 1, 2018.
Mortgages By Private Lenders In Ontario
The percent of Ontario’s mortgage market that is held by private lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.
Canadian Private Lenders See Over $2 Billion of Mortgage Originations In 2017
The dollar value of private mortgage originations in the first quarter of 2017 is just off of the high. The first quarter of 2018 saw $2.09 billion worth of originations at private lenders, 2.95% higher than last year. BoC analysts pointed out that private lending originations are stable at just over $2 billion per quarter. In contrast, other sources have been declining. Despite the steady level of originations, the rate of growth is tapering.
Mortgage Originations By Private Lenders In Ontario
The dollar value of private mortgage originations per quarter, in Ontario.
Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.
More Canadians are turning to private lenders, but the BoC has doubts it can grow much larger. In their annual review, they state private lenders have to “materially expand their funding sources” to grow. That’s a technical way of saying it’s hard to find much more money than they’re already finding, in order to fund growth.
Still, at $2 billion per quarter in originations, there’s a lot of Canadians willing to pay steep rates for homeownership. The steep rates make it extremely difficult to actually make a profit on that home. More important, how many people rushed into homeownership before they were financially prepared?
Note: The Bank of Canada only used Ontario to provide their insights, due to a lack of data in the rest of the country. Yes, not even the BoC is able to get their hands on the data needed to figure out how many private mortgages are in Canada.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
7 Comments
Wait, so that’s just Ontario? And by just Ontario, it would most likely just be Southern Ontario. This is going to come tumbling down soon.
The big threat with private lenders when prices are at peak is you’ll have a tough time refinancing at a normal lender. People take out private loans thinking they can go to a normal lender in 5 years when they have some of it paid down, but if the price of your house drops, you won’t have a sufficient LTV. You’re stuck at a private lender, that’s going to have rates that are rising even further.
There’s also the additional issue that you may not be able to get into a regular bank due to B-20 stress tests. If you’re thinking of a private loan, think *very* carefully right here.
There’s very few defaults on these loans right now, so it’s not a problem. If you want to pay 10% interest rates and can afford it, go for it. It’s probably the same as rent, which is not recoverable in any way.
There have been very few defaults for a few reasons. The first is the way they were reported/hidden previously, along with the 12 month turn around on stats. The more important one is that when a market is running hot defaults are always at their lowest because the house can be flipped immediately… now that sales are absolutely cratering we should start seeing many more defaults.
Very peculiar feeling; laughing your ass off while simultaneously puking due to the nausea induced by this behaviour, For those wondering what it sounded like, kinda like a gurgle. Where my boys at? You know I’ve got to go on a rant about how this is going to implode and the severity of the impact rippling through bay street and main street, wiping out two generations simulataneously…instead I shall paraphrase Drake:
Uncle Tony got a dope Benz, he got some liquid friends
1st marriage pics, he was even reckless then
He ain’t stressin’ with no offer in the past month
He already had them, but not high
Work at 8 A.M., finish ’round five
Now he’s fucked and can’t survive
He a poor one in his reflection
Without a prime rate, without a mention
Blue you really pipin’ up on these fellas
You gotta, be nice for what, to these fellas?
Blue undertsands. Gotta make that ass jump.
BD4L.
I’m also puzzled at how some experts analyze the facts so they come up with conclusions such as in the second half of the year the market will adjust to the new B-20 rules.
Most bank and real estate experts said at the beginning of the year that the market would adjust in a few months or the second half. First of all I can’t understand what they mean by adjust and second if they mean the price will stall for a few months and then start going up again right after how is that possible when the purchasing power is reduced by 20%? How would buyers be able to save that 20% in difference in a few months on let’s say a 500 k house? Based on my calculations that would take years of saving money not months. Unless they consider most buyers haven’t already used their maximum purchasing power and there’s still room to over pay but according to some other experts the Toronto market in particular is over 50% overvalued compared to median wages so this means the maximum purchasing power have already been used by many if not most buyers.
Any explanation guys for how the market can adjust in less than a year to a 20% reduction in purchasing power?
Congrats on figuring out they’re trying to feed you bullshit. Short answer is it can’t. The buying funnel starts with the poorest buyers (condo), that push the whole chain higher.
These buyers are less likely to be able to save 20% more or have their income rise by 20% in just one year. The probability of that happening is absurd to say the least.