BoC: Canadian Real Estate Affordability Improved This Year

Try not to pull something laughing. Canadian real estate became slightly more affordable this year. The Bank of Canada (BoC) published their update to the Housing Affordability Index (HAI) for Q2 2018. The update shows the cost of ownership declined slightly from last year. Despite the good news, the cost of ownership is still at one of the highest points in Canadian history.
Housing Affordability Index
The BoC’s Housing Affordability Index (HAI) estimates the income required for housing. The index is updated quarterly, and used a household’s disposable income for the number. Costs included are mortgage payments and utilities, but nothing else. This means taxes, maintenance, and insurance (TMI) need to be added on top of that. It’s also worth remembering that housing costs vary across the country, but incomes don’t have that big of a delta. Even though it’s high, expect it to be much higher in cities like Toronto and Vancouver.
Canadians Spend Nearly 35% of Their Income on Housing
The amount of disposable income required is coming down, but it’s still pretty high. Homeowners need 34.8% of their income to afford housing in Q2 2018, down 1.97% from the previous quarter. The ratio is down just 0.57%, when compared to the same month last year. Housing is getting more affordable across Canada, but not by much.
Bank of Canada Housing Affordability Index
The percent of income used to service mortgages across Canada. This number includes mortgage payments, and utilitilies.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The Reading Is Likely To Move Higher In Q3
The single quarter decline isn’t likely to set a new trend into Q3, considering prices and mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas observed real home prices bumped higher in the most recent quarter. The BoC used a reporting period that was just before the increase. The cost of servicing a mortgage is also on the way up, reaching the highest level since 2009. The combination of the two factors are likely to push a lack of affordability higher.
The lack of housing affordability for Canadians is far from over, but it does seem to be running out of gas. Affordability improved, but Canadians are spending nearly 35% of their income on housing. That’s before TMI, which adds another few points to the cost of housing. After housing and taxes, there’s not a whole lot of money for households to save or spend on consumer goods. Both of those points being important for long-term growth of the general economy.
Taxes 2%, Insurance 1%, Maintenance 2%. You’re looking at 40% of disposable income for a house ACROSS Canada. Not in the major cities young people are required to live in to find a job.
When I bought a house 20 years ago, it was not even close to as difficult for young people to buy a house. My job also came with a pension, a union to protect my rights, and a position right up to retirement. What we’re doing with young people today is unsustainable, and anyone that says otherwise is just a greedy, delusional prick.
Somehow the country was able to do it without taxing more than half of your income as well. Chop 50% to taxes, and 40% of what’s left to housing. Now you get 30% of your gross pay to take care of kids, buy grocery, invest, and consume if we want the economy to keep growing. That’s why people need to pay their mortgage and draw from a HELOC at the same time. It can’t keep going like that forever.
Interesting that property taxes are not included in the affordability index calculation. Given that with the rapidly increasing real estate values, taxes have doubled or tripled in some areas, the value of those increases would have been greater than the increases resulting from rising interest rates. For the GTA, in real numbers, taxes for many have gone up from around 4K- 5K to 8K-12K over the last couple of years.
Taxes are a nice chunk of change. That $8k-$12k is post-tax income as well, so you basically need to make $14k-22k to cover that. I’m guessing you’re in York region, where it’s a little higher?
Some context for the affordability spike in 2007-8. Most of that was in the oil patch, when places like Ft. Mac cost almost as much as a Toronto condo today.
Our oil centric government at the time of the Great Recession gave housing stimulus to prevent a meltdown in the oil patch. Around Toronto and Vancouver, home prices were still below real historic peaks, and were quite affordable. Sloppy policies like 40 year amortizations and liquidity injections to help our banks deal with US investments going South bled into our fairly normal market at the time.
Now those oil patches are affordable, but the cost of servicing is being driven almost entirely by Toronto and Vancouver, and their surrounding regions.
We don’t need to debate about property taxes because RBC already included those in affordability calculations.
Here is the total affordability picture for new buyers:
