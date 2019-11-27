BC Is Canada’s Eviction Capital, Here’s How Your Province Stacks Up

Canada is a country of movers, but apparently not everyone wants to move. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows hundreds of thousands of households were forced to move in 2018. Canadian households forced to move were largely due to evictions and foreclosures.
Forced To Move, a.k.a. Evictions and Foreclosures
Today we’re looking at the number of people forced to move, across Canada. Forced could be by a landlord, bank, other financial institution, or the government. In other words, it’s the number of evictions and terminations that occurred in 2018. This is the first data available from Statistics Canada, so we can’t compare it over time. We can compare it to other provinces, and the national rate though. At least we’ll know which provinces are over and under represented.
The territories are included in our charts. Due to the low volume of households though, it’s not really fair to compare them to other provinces. For that reason, we excluded territories from the percent of household counts.
A LOT of People Are Forced To Move In Ontario
There were a lot of people that were evicted or foreclosed from their home last year. Canada saw 330,800 foreclosures in 2018, or about 2.2% of all households. Ontario had the bulk of forced moves, coming in with 127,600 in 2018, about 38.6% of the total. British Columbia followed with 81,200 forced moves, around 24.5% of the total. Quebec came in third with 61,400 forced moves, representing 18.6% of the total. B.C. has fewer households than Quebec, but a higher number of evictions.
Canadian Forced To Move By Landlord or Foreclosure
The number of households forced to move by a landlord, a bank or other financial institution or the government.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
British Columbia Is Canada’s Eviction Capital
In terms of the number of households forced to move, B.C., P.E.I., and Ontario top the list. B.C. saw a massive 4.1% of households forced to move in 2018, that’s 86.4% higher than the national average. In a distant second was P.E.I. with 2.4% of households forced to move, 9.1% higher than the national number. Ontario came in third with 2.3% of households forced to move, about 4.5% higher than the national average. B.C.’s ratio is so high, it makes Ontario’s higher distribution seem almost reasonable – it’s not.
Percent of Canadian Households Forced
The percentage of households forced to move by a landlord, a bank or other financial institution or the government.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Keep in mind these are provincial numbers, and may be higher in urban areas. Expensive housing, high debt levels, and fast moving prices are typical causes for forced moves. Although we don’t want to discount the high ratio of forced moves in rural Canada these days. Lowered liquidity makes it much harder to dispose of assets or find a new job in these regions.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
4 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Important note: A lot of foreclosures are masked by the fact that people seek private lenders before defaulting.
Make sense. Think about it.
If you’re ready to default, you walk over to a mortgage broker and ask what they can do. They might be able to re-fi, or move a good portion of the loan to a new book. Second lender probably buys the home from the first lender in default, to prevent having to fight with the first lender.
How do they get these statistics?
Financial defaults are also a well used method of laundering money.
Secondary lender that is financed by laundered money, which loans money at high rates to an associated.
The house appreciates in value but the associate has left town and went back to China.
Lender forecloses and takes all the value appreciated from the sales..
Money laundered. and no names attached as the sale price goes to a mortgage company..
Compromised lawyers are used