Bank of Canada Staff Warn Home Equity May Be Concealing Financial Distress

Canadian real estate owners may be hiding financial vulnerability using complex debt products. Bank of Canada (BoC) staff published a new analytical note examining new home equity data. The new data gives more insights into home equity borrowing, and how the debt is drawn. Out are traditional HELOCs, held separately from the mortgage. In are mortgages combined with HELOC components, allowing owners to withdraw principal immediately.

Standardized HELOC Debt Reporting Has Arrived

OSFI has standardized the reporting of home equity line of credit (HELOC) reporting. The new reporting standard separates residential secured lending into traditional mortgages, stand-alone HELOCs, and mortgage-HELOCs. Breaking these segments down will allow a better understanding of home equity debt.

Most likely, you’re already familiar with the first-two segments of debt. The less familiar, but increasingly popular combined mortgage-HELOC is what might be new. Better known as readvanceable mortgages, they combine a fixed rate mortgage with a variable rate HELOC. The amount of HELOC credit extended automatically increases with payments against the mortgage. Borrowers can immediately replace traditional mortgage debt with new HELOC debt.

In exchange for the privilege, readvanceable borrowers pay more interest on their mortgage. Banks love these because they combine a higher rate, with perpetual debt. Great for the bank, not exactly a reason for households to celebrate. Let’s go over Canada’s new love for these more complex loans.

Canadian HELOC Growth Is Down Over 7%

The outstanding balance of stand-alone HELOC debt is dropping, according to filings. The balance has reached $63 billion in Q4 2018, down 7.6% from the year before. This represents 4.6% of the total of residential secured lending. Not exactly reflective of the trend most commonly reported by regulators. That doesn’t mean they aren’t using HELOC debt though. Instead, more home equity debt is being held in readvanceable mortgages.

Canadian Residential Secured Lending Q4 2018

A breakdown of secured residential lending held by OSFI regulated banks in Q4 2018. Numbers in percentage, and billions of Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Readvanceable Mortgage Growth Is Ripping Higher

The balance of combined mortgage-HELOCs, a.k.a. readvanceable mortgages, are growing faster than traditional mortgages. The outstanding balance reached $509 billion in Q4 2018, up 6.7% from last year. Breaking that down, the HELOC portion represents $110 billion of that debt, up 3.3% from last year. Contrast, traditional mortgages grew at just 2% from last year. More people are opting for a HELOC stuffed mortgage, and paying a little more for the privilege.

Canadian Residential Secured Lending Growth Q4 2018

The annual rate of growth for secured residential lending debt held by Canadian banks.

Source: Bank of Canada, Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

If the issue isn’t clear, the BoC analysts spell it out for us. In the report they note, this could facilitate the accumulation of debt “at the expense of gaining equity in one’s home.” They further add it may be “concealing emerging financial distress if borrowers are taking equity out of their homes to manage other debt obligations or to finance their daily expenses because they lack other sources of funds.”

More interest paid and less equity accumulated means more vulnerability. BoC analysts conclude close monitoring is warranted as “debt secured by housing may find themselves with minimal (or even negative) housing equity if the value of their house falls.” New data points, same concerns.

