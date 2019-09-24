Bank of Canada: Canadian Homeowners Have Extracted Hundreds of Billions In Equity

The Christopher Columbus of central banks has discovered what everyone knows – Canadians are burning equity. A LOT of it. Bank of Canada (BoC) staff have concluded homeowners are extracting a lot of home equity. Consumption and the economy are boosted by the home equity extracted. However, the more significant the sum extracted, the more vulnerable the economy becomes to a housing correction.

The Collateral Effect

The withdrawal of home equity tells us a lot, but today we’re focusing on the collateral effect. This is when people extract home equity to spend, as home prices rise. What’s the point of being a multi-millionaire bungalow owner, if you can’t have a few toys – right? This spending helps to propel the economy. It’s a twofer – home prices rise and the economy gets a boost. Score!

BoC researchers warn, this is a problem if the collateral effect contributes meaningfully. If home prices fall, the equity-based spending disappears. Combine that with slower sales, which leads to lower spin-off economic activity. A decline in home prices is no longer just a hit to paper-based wealth. It has a significant impact on the general economy, and employment. Oxford Economists have been discussing the collateral effect’s role in the US and UK, since the Great Recession.

Canadians Extracted Almost Half A Trillion In Home Equity

Canadian homeowners extracted a lot of equity, between refinancing and home equity lines of credit (HELOC). In 2018, BoC estimates $46 billion in HELOC credit was drawn, that’s down $2.7 billion from the peak hit the year before. Another $37.1 billion was extracted through refinancing, down $3.2 billion from the year before. That’s about $83.1 billion in home equity extracted.

Canadian Home Equity Extracted

The dollar amount of home equity extracted through home equity lines of credit (HELOC) and refinacing.

Source: Bank of Canada, TransUnion, Better Dwelling.

Over the past few years, the amount of equity extracted is absolutely mind blowing. Last year’s $83.1 billion is 6.62% lower than the year before. The number hasn’t fallen below $80 billion per year since jumping in 2015. Over the past six years, Canadians have extracted the equivalent of $477.5 billion in home equity. To put that number in context, the aggregate amount is enough to buy Tencent – China’s second largest company… and there would still be enough to buy a company the size of Imperial Oil.

More HELOCs, But Much Larger Refinances

The HELOC is the weapon of choice for Canadian homeowners, when it comes to equity extraction. The BoC estimates 1,894,100 HELOCs were used in 2018, down 4.43% from the year before. To contract, 296,000 homeowners withdrew equity from a refinance, down 10.27% from the year before. There’s a lot more HELOCs kicking around, when compared to refinancing withdrawals.

Canadians Extracting Home Equity

The number of homeowners using a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or refinancing for equity extration.

Source: Bank of Canada, TransUnion, Better Dwelling.

However, the amount of equity extracted through refinancing is way larger than that of HELOCs. The median amount extracted through refinancing was $62,800 in 2018, up 2.44% from the year before. To contrast, the median HELOC stood at $12,000 in 2018, flat from the year before. Refinance extractions are nearly 5 times the size of HELOCs.

Median Amount of Home Equity Extracted

The median dollar amount of home equity extracted, through HELOCs and refinacing.

Source: Bank of Canada, TransUnion, Better Dwelling.

Seriously, It’s A Lot of Home Equity Extracted

The equity extraction problem is much larger than is currently discussed. National property values increased $333 billion in 2015, the most recent StatCan estimate. That same year, a whopping $82.9 billion in home equity was extracted. The equivalent of one-quarter of the increase in property values was extracted.

The interesting thing is how home value estimates are created, in contrast to debt values. Home values are based on a projection, inferred by what marginal buyers have been paying. If you understand how marginal buyers impact prices, you understand how quickly values move in either direction. Debt on the other hand, is based on an actual amount owing, not inferred. This setup is similar to the one found in the US, pre-Great Recession. Post Great Recession, not all markets give up all gains made during the price run. However, many homeowners didn’t see their net-worth improve, due to the equity extraction.

