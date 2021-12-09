A Big Bank Sent Traders A Christmas Poem About The Bank of Canada’s Inaction

No, you didn’t accidentally eat the wrong brownie from the freezer. One of Canada’s biggest banks actually sent traders a Christmas poem about the Bank of Canada (BoC) governor’s management. It turns out it’s actually a tradition at the National Bank of Canada (NBC), who really should be teaching a Masterclass on throwing shade. They’ve been publishing them for the past seven years, which I think means they can start shredding the oldest one.

This year’s Christmas poem is a parody of Good King Wenceslas, called Good Guv’nor Macklem. You definitely know the poem, even if you don’t know it by name. Here’s the scene from Love Actually where Hugh Grant does an impromptu reading, for those who need a refresher.

The poem isn’t overly critical of Good Guv’nor Macklem but doesn’t portray him as a man of the public. It starts with ignoring the issues they’re meant to prioritize, such as inflation and input costs. Then celebrates the gains stocks made due to “printing” and ignoring that the market sees rates this low as irresponsible. Circumstances that are a tragedy for the working and middle class, but great for the rich.

Don’t be surprised if you hear a lot of new Porsches and yachts are named Tiffany next year.

Full poem and the accompanying artwork below.

Good Guv’nor Macklem A poem inspired by the holiday classic, Good King Wenceslas. By Warren Lovely, Managing Director at National Bank of Canada, and Chief Rates and Public Sector Strategist.

Good Guv’nor Macklem looked out

On the holiday season

With inflation up and up

And job gains uneven

Brightly shone most stocks that night

Though input costs were cruel

When the PM came in sight

Gathering votes to rule



Hither, trader, stand with me,

If thou knowst it, telling

Yonder fellow, who is he?

Where and what his dealings?

Guv, he works across the way,

Beyond eternal fountain

Underneath the clock that bay

By the steps for mountin’



Bring me bonds and bring me stocks

Bring me credit hither

We shall see supporters flock

As assets get dearer

Governing Council, forth they went

Forth they went together

Lifting rates a lesser extent

Than the current bettor



Guv, the outlook’s brighter now

Animal spirits stronger

Cheers my heart, that you allow

Risk be bid for longer.

Mark my forecast, good traders

Make your markets boldly

Thou shall find rate policy

Chills assets less coldly.



In the Guv’nors steps we trod

Front-end rates be dinted

Asset gains proved very broad

Wherever they be printed

Therefore, investor, be sure

Job or home possessing

Ye, who hikes a measured pace

Lends markets a blessing.