What Canadian Real Estate Correction? Detached Market Surges Up To $52k Higher

Canadian real estate is showing signs of life… or it’s making its last death rattle. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows single-family home prices fell in December. A handful of beaten down markets proved to be an exception though, with one rising over $50k in the month. Yes, a single month.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Still Falling

Let’s start with the aggregate, or national, house price index (HPI) for single-family homes. The benchmark price of a home fell to $748,800 in December, dropping 1.2% (-$9,200). Since peaking in March 2022, the national index has plummeted 18.8% (-$181,400). At this point, it’s a little shy of being a “crash.”

A crash is a technical term for asset prices falling more than 20% from its peak within a 12-month period. At this pace, just one more month like December would be enough to make that happen. Right now, 20 cities have HPIs that would meet this criteria when it comes to single-family homes.

One of Canada’s Most Expensive Markets Saw Prices Rise Almost $52k In December

Not all markets are suffering declines. Five major cities saw a big jump in the HPI in December, with Oakville-Milton making the biggest. Oakville-Milton’s benchmark hit $1,483,000 in December, up a whopping 3.6% (+$51,500) in just 31 days. The region is still down 22.4% (-$427,100) from the peak, so those buyers haven’t recovered (yet?). It’s an unusual trend reversal since prices fell so fast in the area.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change In Dollars

The dollar value change of the benchmark price of a single-family home in Canada’s major real estate markets in December 2022.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Simcoe single-family home prices made a sharp bounce higher after a year of declines. The price of a home climbed 2.3% (+$12,500) in December, but remained 18.3% (-$127,000) lower than the peak. Home prices in this region were some of the fastest growing in Canada over the past few years. A substantial correction was expected, but a bounce may have a few casting doubt it’ll happen.

The remaining markets saw more modest increases. Starting with the biggest increase, prices climbed in Kitchener Waterloo 1.3% (+$10,300), Halifax 2.8% (+$800), and Barrie 0.1% (+$1,000). Halifax is the only market that didn’t see a significant decline before printing last month’s growth.

Canadian Real Estate Markets Still Saw Big Drops

Despite the big increases, some markets saw large price declines too. In percentage points, the largest drop was Bancroft (-5.9%). It was followed by Kingston (-5.4%), and Sudbury (-5.3%). The price declines were 5-digits in dollar terms, for all three of those markets.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Off All Time Highs In Every Market

The benchmark price of a single-family home in Canada’s major real estate markets.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto’s single-family HPI showed a sharp drop, and entered “crash” territory. The benchmark price fell to $1,276,000 in December, falling 0.6% (-$7,600). Since peaking, prices have fallen 20.4% (-$327,800), but the region was very much split. On one hand, it includes Oakville and its massive jump last month. On the other, it also includes Mississauga, which saw prices fall 5.0% (-$67,100). The City of Toronto’s prices moved more in the direction of Mississauga than Oakville.

Greater Vancouver real estate prices have been sticky, but they’re finally coming down. Its single-family benchmark fell to $1,823,900 in December, down 1.9% (-$34,900). It was a steep drop, with prices now 13.1% (-$276,000) lower than the all-time high. Vancouver has reclaimed the spot of most expensive single-family market in Canada.

Just a few markets rising doesn’t make a trend, but the size of that increase is worth watching. Expectations for rates to stay at these levels have been falling fast. A rising overnight rate and pause has many thinking the price correction is over.

Typically, monetary policy takes between 18 to 24 months to trickle down to the market. That means this week’s hike shouldn’t be fully felt for up to two years. However, so much moral hazard was created, few see that timeline.

Most people expect the Bank of Canada to ease monetary policy in the coming months. In fact, the market is pricing it in, with 5-year fixed rate mortgage rates now falling. It’s probably concerning for those worried the market might reignite. It’s an even bigger problem for the Bank of Canada, that’s trying to desperately cool expectations that are now galvanized.