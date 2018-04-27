US Federal Reserve Indicators Show Canadian Real Estate Buyers Still “Exuberant”

Canadians are still overly enthusiastic about real estate prices. US Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (a.k.a. the Dallas Fed) indicators show buyers actually became more irrational in the prices paid in the fourth quarter of 2017. Analysts from the reserve bank warn prices are still overheated across the country.
Exuberance, and Measuring It
Exuberance means “with excitement” in normal English, but is bankster for driven by emotion. When asset prices are driven by emotion, fundamentals are often disregarded. The enthusiasm is further driven by a “can’t lose” feeling, driving widespread speculation. Asset classes driven by enthusiastic speculators disregarding fundamentals, are better known as “bubbles.”
Since the Great Recession, the US has worked on a “smoking gun” indicator to identify bubbles. Efthymios Pavlidis of Lancaster University, and the Dallas Fed teamed up to measure “explosive dynamics” in pricing. They then figured out the longer the these dynamics persist, the more likely you can be sure it’s a bubble. Since then, the Dallas Fed has been monitoring global markets to identify bubbles.
Note: We’ve previously explained this in slightly more detail.
How To Read The Exuberance Indicator
Pavlidis and the Dallas Fed do the hard work, you just need to understand how to read the indicator. Despite the complicated documentation geared towards academics, it’s pretty easy to understand. There’s two sets of numbers, a threshold value and an exuberance indicator. When the exuberant indicator passes the threshold value (set at 95%), you’re in exuberant territory. If the market stays in this territory for over 5 quarters, you have an exuberant market. Here’s where we are.
Better Dwelling. Source: Efthymios Pavlidis et al., The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Canadian real estate exuberance is dropping, but it’s still very high. The fourth quarter of 2017 is up 1.57% from the third quarter, but is down 33.81% from the peak obtained in Q2 2017. We passed the threshold in the second quarter of 2015, and have remained in this territory for 11 quarters. Remember, anything above the threshold is high. Just because it’s declining, doesn’t mean buyers are now rational.
Better Dwelling. Source: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Periods of exuberance are followed by periods of deleveraging, and price corrections. Assets are never priced perfectly, so expect a period of price exploration to occur. Often this leads to a drop below fundamentals, but sometimes not. Buyers aren’t great at deciphering how much emotion was used by previous waves.
Sure, demand is higher than supply, populations are increasing, and land is expensive. It doesn’t mean people aren’t overpaying for the luxury of owning a house today. That also doesn’t mean that people won’t stop overpaying soon.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for more in your feed.
Discuss On Facebook
5 Comments
Can confirm, that while buying didn’t spike before B-20, the number of people asking for the most they can borrow did. Some people don’t seem to understand higher rates bring prices down, not prevent you from buying more expensive homes. Oh well.
I don’t really understand why people get so irrational, even after being tamed, lectured so many times. Unfortunately, by the time their remorse sets in and they regain their senses, everyone would’ve been dragged into the mud. I just don’t understand how any right thinking person could set out to buy a home, without considering the “what ifs”. Nothing in life is certain, but some are of the opinion that real estate will always trend up.
Nice to are data come out to support what we all saw going on. Expect the same for H1 2018 with a negative delay but still positive. Then watch it plunge along with prices this all happening a lot quicker. Will a major alt lending scandal bubble to the top soon along with more examples of fraud? More developers cancelling developments? More agents pumping the current narratives? Very interesting. Tick tock
Developers stopping projects is a bad sign. Agents love spreading the rumor that these projects are going to be rebooted at higher prices, but really it has to do with financing. If the developer is being charged a rate that they stand to lose money on if there’s any delays, they won’t build. They’re better off selling the land.
Speaking of which, anyone else notice all of the foreclosed developer lots for sale?
The more worrying thing is that we never had a correction for the extreme exuberance of the 2002-2008 period. We had just a mild contraction before we started working our way into a new extreme phase of the bubble. Essentially, we’ve got two bubbles stacked one atop the other, and they might both deflate at once. Ouch.