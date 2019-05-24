Unemployment Is Rising In Canada’s Most Expensive Real Estate Markets

All good times must come to an end, it’s just tricky to figure out when the end is near. Statistics Canada (StatCan) unemployment numbers show Canada made a big improvement in April. The national level of unemployment continues to fall. Unfortunately, the trend skipped the most expensive real estate markets – Toronto and Vancouver. On the upside, if you’re in Calgary or Montreal – things are starting to improve.

Unadjusted Vs Seasonal Adjustment

Today we’re looking at both the unadjusted and adjusted rates of unemployment. The unadjusted rate, like you would guess, does not account for seasonality in its numbers. These are the numbers before statisticians guesstimate the impact of weather on employment. These numbers are most useful when doing a year-over-year comparison. Monthly changes are way too volatile to yield any real insights.

Seasonally adjusted data minimizes the impact of seasonality on employment. Generally, it lowers summer numbers and increases winter ones. This helps to give a smoother trend-line, and allows a month-over-month comparison. Exercise some caution when using these numbers, since it includes an extra layer of abstraction. These numbers are only as accurate as the anticipated influence of seasonality.

Since both numbers are from samples and not every single person – neither are 100% accurate. That’s why it’s important to not look at the actual numbers of jobs created or lost. Instead, you should be looking for the relative direction of the trend. New employment leads to more spending, which can lead to more jobs. This means an improvement to the economy may be coming. A rise in unemployment leads to less spending, which leads to fewer jobs. Got it? Let’s take a peak at these numbers.

Unemployment Is Falling Across Canada

When taking a macro view, Canada’s employment numbers look much better today than they did a year ago. The unadjusted rate of unemployment fell to 6.1% in April, down 1.61% compared to the year before. The seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment fell to 5.8% in April, flat from the month before and last year. Generally speaking, things are looking pretty good across the country. Except when you dive into numbers for Canada’s largest real estate markets.

Ontario Is Seeing Unemployment Rise, Especially In Toronto

The rate of unemployment in Ontario is climbing, especially in Toronto. The unadjusted rate of unemployment reached 6% in April, up 5.26% from last year. On a seasonally adjusted basis unemployment hit 5.8%, unchanged from the month before. Compared to last year, seasonally adjusted unemployment has increased 3.57%. Overall, the rate of unemployment is low compared to other provinces, but is climbing.

Toronto, the province’s largest city, may be responsible for the bulk of that climb. The unadjusted rate of unemployment hit 6.6% in April, up 11.29% from last year. Seasonally adjusted the rate was still 6.6% in April, unchanged from a month before. Noteworthy is the month before is also the highest seasonally adjusted unemployment number since July 2017. Seasonally adjusted unemployment in Toronto has increased 10% from last year.

British Columbia Unemployment Drops, While Vancouver Picks Up

Unemployment in British Columbia in on the decline across the province. The unadjusted rate of unemployment reached 4.6% in April, down 6.12% from last year. Seasonally unadjusted unemployment was also 4.6%, unchanged from the month before. When compared to last year, adjusted unemployment is down 4.16%. Yay, unemployment is falling – just not in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s rate of unemployment is climbing by all measures. The unadjusted rate of unemployment reached 4.5% in April, up 4.65% from last year. The seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment reached 4.4%, down 8.33% from the month before. Compared to last year, seasonally adjusted unemployment is up 4.76%. This is a low rate compared to other cities, but starting a trend that city politicians should be breaking a sweat over.

Quebec Unemployment Is Dropping, Especially In Montreal

On the other end of the spectrum, Quebec is seeing unemployment drop as the economy warms up. The unadjusted rate of unemployment fell to 5.8% in April, down 4.91% from last year. The seasonally adjusted rate fell to 5.1%, down 3.77% from the month before. That represents a 7.27% decline compared to last year.

Montreal’s unemployment numbers are higher, but seeing even larger improvements. The unadjusted rate of unemployment reached 5.8% in April, down 9.37% from the year before. Seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 5.4%, down 5.26% from the month before. This represents an 11.47% decline compared to last year. These are huge improvements, that could help explain the rise in home prices.

Alberta Unemployment Is Rising Again, But Calgary Declines

Alberta is seeing unemployment rise, after years of improvements. The unadjusted rate of unemployment reached 7.1% in April, up 5.97% from last year. The seasonally adjusted rate reached 6.9%, down 1.42% from the month before. This represents an increase of 4.54% from last year. Calgary was one place that bucked this trend.

Calgary’s rate of unemployment continues to decline by all measures. The unadjusted rate of unemployment fell to 7.2% in April, down 7.18% from last year. The seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment reached 7.6%, down 1.29% from the month before. This represents a decline of 3.79% compared to last year. The overall rate is higher than other cities its size, but things are improving.

Remember, relative direction is more important than the actual numbers. Cities like Calgary have higher unemployment levels, but are seeing things improve. One major issue to note is provincial weakness looms, which could flip the trend. Montreal is also seeing big improvements, and the province is as well. This is a logical explanation for Montreal’s real estate boom. The boom being relative, because price growth in the city is still behind the national trend.

On the flip side of that stat, is Toronto and Vancouver with rising unemployment. After an extended economic boom, largely due to real estate, the decline makes sense. Both cities are still at relatively low rates compared to their peers. However, it’s the relative change that matters most. Neither city is taking note, or even mentioning it to the general public, which is going to make it hard to prevent the issue from snowballing.

