Uh Oh! Canadian Credit Growth Falls To Lowest Levels Since 199… Nope, 1983

Rising interest rates are already drying up credit for Canadian households. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show household credit hit another all-time high in August. More concerning is the rising balance is seeing a rapid decline in growth. Rising rates have sent the annual pace of growth to the lowest it’s been over 35 years.
Canadians Owe Over $2.145 Trillion In Debt
Even with slowing growth, Canadians were able to squeeze out a new record for household debt. The balance of household debt at large lenders reached $2.145 trillion in August, up $.7.528 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth works out to 3.72%, which is actually the slowest it’s been since 1983. That’s all kinds of impressive when you realize that interest rates were over 5x higher in 1983. Let’s break this down.
Canadian In Household Debt Outstanding Change
The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Have $1.52 Trillion In Residential Mortgage Debt
Outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high, but growth is tapering fast. Outstanding mortgage credit hit $1.52 trillion in August, up $4.22 billion from the month before. That brought the annual pace of growth to 3.61%, falling to the lowest levels since June 2001. It’s worth taking a quick dive through our mortgage breakdown to see what was happening in 2001.
Canadian Household Debt Outstanding
Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Add Another $3.304 Billion In Consumer Credit
Consumer credit reached a new record, and actually a small acceleration in growth. The outstanding balance reached $618.32 billion in August, up $3.30 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth hit 4%, a touch higher than the same time last month.
Canadian Household Debt Change
Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The pace of household credit growth is falling to levels Canada doesn’t have a lot of experience with. On the surface, it seems great since everyone is being told debt is bad. However, in credit driven economies, this is a sign that economic growth will slow. Slowing credit growth and rising rates are often seen in the later stages of the credit cycle.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
12 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
I’ve been saying this a lot recently, but this doesn’t resemble the 1990s, it resembles the 1980s recession. We’re seeing further divergence from the US, and deterioration of our leading indicators. I’m not fear mongering, and think it’s going to be the end of the world. Canada did just fine after the double 80s recessions. It just won’t be as easy as it was during the Great Recession.
One problem with that. In the 1980s, Canadians started to buy houses everywhere to protect themselves from inflation. Today, they already have the houses. A lot of people have several of them. 😂
Not a big deal. Debt will rise again as we raise our immigration targets and start to cut interest rates.
There seems to be a disconnect between what everyone thinks immigrants do. If you bring them from countries that are doing better than Canada, you get Vancouver. It’s not fun in Vancouver when your limited to local incomes, and have to compete with wealthy astronaut families.
To da moon! Second half recovery of real estate sales will push that right up again. As long as people can money launder in Canada, and we have lax controls, magic amounts of debt will continue to rise.
You know that second half recovery isn’t what people are reporting, right? Last year was one of the worst years in decades for sales. We’re beating that, and printing the second worst year in decades.
“Everything is fine. That sweating I’m doing is totally normal. Oh, don’t mind the guy repo-ing my car outside, it happens.”
Home prices are rising. Wage growth is outpacing inflation again. Once people settle into this being the new normal, they’ll start to jump back into the market. It’s very different from the 1980s.
Wage gains have been miniscule and have now slipped beneath inflation. Home prices were flat in September according to the new Teranet report released today. OSFI just announced their intention to seriously crack down on equity lending. And interest rates… are going up. People will be adapting to a new normal alright. But that won’t involve jumping back into the market.
I knew I should have gone into insolvency consultation. That’s going to be a big segment to bet on. No public debt collectors, are there?
Is it too late to become a lambo repo expert?
Can you guys do a comparison with Japan and their 80s/90s property bubble?
It would be interesting to see the analogies, and if we are in for a decade or two of stagnation…