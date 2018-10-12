Uh Oh! Canadian Credit Growth Falls To Lowest Levels Since 199… Nope, 1983

Rising interest rates are already drying up credit for Canadian households. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show household credit hit another all-time high in August. More concerning is the rising balance is seeing a rapid decline in growth. Rising rates have sent the annual pace of growth to the lowest it’s been over 35 years.

Canadians Owe Over $2.145 Trillion In Debt

Even with slowing growth, Canadians were able to squeeze out a new record for household debt. The balance of household debt at large lenders reached $2.145 trillion in August, up $.7.528 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth works out to 3.72%, which is actually the slowest it’s been since 1983. That’s all kinds of impressive when you realize that interest rates were over 5x higher in 1983. Let’s break this down.

Canadian In Household Debt Outstanding Change

The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Have $1.52 Trillion In Residential Mortgage Debt

Outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high, but growth is tapering fast. Outstanding mortgage credit hit $1.52 trillion in August, up $4.22 billion from the month before. That brought the annual pace of growth to 3.61%, falling to the lowest levels since June 2001. It’s worth taking a quick dive through our mortgage breakdown to see what was happening in 2001.

Canadian Household Debt Outstanding

Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Add Another $3.304 Billion In Consumer Credit

Consumer credit reached a new record, and actually a small acceleration in growth. The outstanding balance reached $618.32 billion in August, up $3.30 billion from the month before. The annual pace of growth hit 4%, a touch higher than the same time last month.

Canadian Household Debt Change

Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The pace of household credit growth is falling to levels Canada doesn’t have a lot of experience with. On the surface, it seems great since everyone is being told debt is bad. However, in credit driven economies, this is a sign that economic growth will slow. Slowing credit growth and rising rates are often seen in the later stages of the credit cycle.

