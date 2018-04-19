Toronto Real Estate Still Leads The Country In The Decline of Sales, Ottawa Soars

Canadian real estate is seeing sales slow down across the country. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show new mortgage rules are likely biting into sales activity. Most of the country’s major markets are seeing declines, which will have significant consequences to the general economy.

Who Cares About National Sales Numbers?

We know, who gives a s**t about national sales numbers? Well, you should, even if you’re not looking for a home. In 2015, CREA estimated that each sale generated an additional $51,409 in spin-off economic activity. As sales increase, so does the economic activity in a region. Prosperous economies, mean prosperous local populations. Yay!

If that’s true, so is the opposite. Every sale that’s removed in contrast to year before, is income that’s not going to come in through spin-off activity. If a sale represented $51,409 in spin-off, a 10% reduction in sales would be $2.64 billion of activity businesses will have to make elsewhere. That creates a bigger problem when these sales are in the same economic region.

Now, we’re not advocating you go out and buy a house because it’s your patriotic duty. Your ability to worship service your debt should trump all. Instead, we’re pointing out that a lack of economic diversification has more consequences than people think about. Got it? Let’s do this.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Are Down Over 22%

Canadian real estate sales have made a significant decline compared to last year. CREA reported 41,983 sales in March, a 22.7% decrease compared to last year. Only 6 of the 25 largest markets saw an increase in sales compared to last year. That’s not great news.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto Areas Lead The Country For Losses

The largest decline in sales were observed in markets around Greater Toronto. Toronto saw 7,228 sales in March, a 40.2% decline compared to last year. Hamilton saw 1,009 sales, a 39.2% decline in sales. Niagara reported 541 sales, a 34.2% decline from last year. Macro folks are going to want to note that all three markets are in the same economic zone.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Ottawa Leads The Country For Gain In Sales

Not all markets are seeing declines. Ottawa, Sherbrooke, and Montreal all saw substantial increases in sales. Ottawa reported 1,674 sales, a 10.2% increase from last year. Sherbrooke reported 232 sales, a 7.9% increase compared to last year. Montreal reported 5,656 sales, a 6.4% increase compared to last year. Worth noting that despite the increase in sales, all three of these markets are currently underperforming the average national price increase.

A decline in home sales activity is expected, due to the changes in mortgage rules. As we’ve previously pointed out, 12% of mortgages issued last year would not have been approved under new OSFI B-20 Guidelines. You know, but maybe your real estate agent is right and that really good feeling they have about August trumps the math.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.