Toronto Real Estate Still Leads The Country In The Decline of Sales, Ottawa Soars

Canadian real estate is seeing sales slow down across the country. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show new mortgage rules are likely biting into sales activity. Most of the country’s major markets are seeing declines, which will have significant consequences to the general economy.
Who Cares About National Sales Numbers?
We know, who gives a s**t about national sales numbers? Well, you should, even if you’re not looking for a home. In 2015, CREA estimated that each sale generated an additional $51,409 in spin-off economic activity. As sales increase, so does the economic activity in a region. Prosperous economies, mean prosperous local populations. Yay!
If that’s true, so is the opposite. Every sale that’s removed in contrast to year before, is income that’s not going to come in through spin-off activity. If a sale represented $51,409 in spin-off, a 10% reduction in sales would be $2.64 billion of activity businesses will have to make elsewhere. That creates a bigger problem when these sales are in the same economic region.
Now, we’re not advocating you go out and buy a house because it’s your patriotic duty. Your ability to
worship service your debt should trump all. Instead, we’re pointing out that a lack of economic diversification has more consequences than people think about. Got it? Let’s do this.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Are Down Over 22%
Canadian real estate sales have made a significant decline compared to last year. CREA reported 41,983 sales in March, a 22.7% decrease compared to last year. Only 6 of the 25 largest markets saw an increase in sales compared to last year. That’s not great news.
Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.
Greater Toronto Areas Lead The Country For Losses
The largest decline in sales were observed in markets around Greater Toronto. Toronto saw 7,228 sales in March, a 40.2% decline compared to last year. Hamilton saw 1,009 sales, a 39.2% decline in sales. Niagara reported 541 sales, a 34.2% decline from last year. Macro folks are going to want to note that all three markets are in the same economic zone.
Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.
Ottawa Leads The Country For Gain In Sales
Not all markets are seeing declines. Ottawa, Sherbrooke, and Montreal all saw substantial increases in sales. Ottawa reported 1,674 sales, a 10.2% increase from last year. Sherbrooke reported 232 sales, a 7.9% increase compared to last year. Montreal reported 5,656 sales, a 6.4% increase compared to last year. Worth noting that despite the increase in sales, all three of these markets are currently underperforming the average national price increase.
A decline in home sales activity is expected, due to the changes in mortgage rules. As we’ve previously pointed out, 12% of mortgages issued last year would not have been approved under new OSFI B-20 Guidelines. You know, but maybe your real estate agent is right and that really good feeling they have about August trumps the math.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
Discuss On Facebook
14 Comments
I wonder if holding the rate will add a little pop to May? I suspect there has been enough traction to influence behaviour and change the psychology leading to further declines but time will tell. More rate increases are coming it is a matter of when. Tick tock.
If some of the key numbers are down YOY in May I think it will create a lot of panic. The industry has been playing the “stop comparing to record early 2017….not a normal market” card heavily.
That being said, more and more news keeps coming out about people who committed financial suicide, eventual the masses will take note.
https://globalnews.ca/news/3951652/interest-rates-canaa-housing-underwater/
Starts off with an example of someone who lost playing the alt/community lender game. Then highlights which regions of the GTA have the largest percentage of people who are paying more than 50% of the income towards housing. Even 20% of dt condo owners are in the boat. Scary stuff
I was checking out some Buy vs Rent bank calculators. There are boxes to enter your “expected yearly rent increase” and “estimated capital appreciation” .
These boxes only accept a project increase, they do not accept negative numbers.
That is not an option, illegal, does not compute!
Bluetheimpala,
Not sure what you mean here? a Pop to the bubble or a pop up in sales/prices? as much as I hope you are right about about your suspicions, I am suspecting rate increases will not come into any scenario anytime soon because they know how risky it is for them to do so, considering a large amount of people that have to renew thier mortage terms.
The BoC overnight rate policy is not designed to protect people from their own stupidity.
So while the mortgage market may be a consideration by Poloz et al., their mandate is maintaining inflation. The oil uptick alone is going to pump mega dollars into the economy.
Dont bank on the Bank.
I think we get March’s inflation readings tomorrow. Has been trending up and if it has jumped from February the bank may not be able to give households as much time to adjust.
Expert. While I’m sure consideration was made to the knock on effect a rate hike would have on housing and personal credit defaults, the rate hold decision probably encompassed some pretty compelling macro data.
Bear in mind that we are in NAFTA negotiations so with macro data on the surface necessitating a rate hike (employment, inflation, etc), we may come off as currency manipulators to the US at a negotiation table. A table where we don’t have many cards unfortunately and stakes are high.
Considering we’re looking at a 30% drop, you might as well triple that number to $8 billion. Me thinks Ontario’s minimum wage hike isn’t going to be enough to make up that ground.
The media here has been pumping the “Ottawa real estate is HOT!” narrative 24/7. The marketing – both implicit and overt – is directed squarely at Millennials, specifically naming “Millennials” several times during the broadcast. Saw an interview with a realtor on the noon CTV news on Monday. She had very detailed advice for precisely how parents should create a formal gift letter that guarantees their down payment gift is not a loan. She’s also arranging bus tours specifically for first-time Millennial homebuyers to visit various open houses.
Brilliant strategy. Take the generation that, because of social media and other factors, is more sensitive to peer pressure and the herd instinct than their forebears, get them all on the same bus, then show them houses at the same time. I can imagine how it will play out. She’ll take them to a few over-priced dumps first. Then, as the tour goes on, the houses get progressively nicer. They’ll be told, “This place will go fast. If you like it, you might want to make an offer right now. Don’t be limited to the asking price. If you really want it, you might have to offer a lot more.” The competitiveness and FOMO will be raised to a fevered pitch. Couples will scurry into their own little private huddles. They’ll phone their parents.
As soon as the first sale is made, she will l have guaranteed sales for every house she visits until the end of the day. Every sale after that first one will be just another domino. Who wants to be the loser couple getting off that bus who didn’t buy a house that day? All the other couples chatting excitedly about their new homes, how they’re going to furnish them, where they’re going to put the second TV, and you’re going to get off the bus and go home empty-handed? It’s bloody genius.
Well if they can afford that place on their salary why can’t I? If everyone is doing it, then the government cant just let it crash………….
For prospective buyers in the booming world class city that is now Ottawa, with the spreading contagion it actually makes sense to jump on the bandwagon now due to the spreading contagion Higher average incomes, 93k vs 78k in Toronto, many with government pensions and health benefits … and house/condo prices not much more than half.
Happy for my niece and nephew though, they bought in Ottawa last year. Appears we have a bona fide real estate genius in the family.
Not good news for Toronto since the investment dollars are going elsewhere. Now we’re facing a recessionary cycle with record debt and plummeting sales.
Ottawa will have zero impact on investment in Toronto. My family from Ottawa and we invested over 20 property in Toronto last 10 year that include my parents brothers cousins etc. Every one I know from Ottawa has investment property in Toronto. Ottawa is 10 times bigger in area size then Toronto with population less then one sixth. Top of that no immigrats come here and no business either. It’s like Calgary or Edmonton depend on one industry all federal jobs once liberals are gone this city will get screwed no other industry to help it. Just what happen when Harper was here. Time is up for liberals one more year then price at Ottawa will drop by 50 percent once conservatives clear of the mess and lay off all these ppl from payroll.
Fomo limo
It certainly sounds fomoliar