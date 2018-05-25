Toronto Real Estate Leads The Country In Average Price Declines, Saint John Pops Higher

The average sale price of Canadian real estate is falling, and fast. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show the average price of a home is down 11.3% in April 2018. Most of the declines are being attributed to the country’s largest and fastest falling real estate market – Toronto. Yeah, I haven’t heard of it either.
Average Prices
The rumors are true, average prices aren’t great for determining how much you’ll pay for a home. When the range of distribution for sales is normal, the average price is a very effective measure. However, when the range of distribution is wide, it will tend to skew higher and lower, depending on extremes. That is, extremes to the high and low of prices can skew the number in either direction. It’s still a useful indicator if you know what you’re looking for.
The average price can be a useful proxy for dollar volume, and upgrade flow. After all, CREA only deals with resales. Usually people that sell will be upgrading, buying a more expensive home as well. This typically sends the average higher. If people are selling, but have no plans on buying again in this market, you’ll see the average slide. Who sells and doesn’t plan on buying again you might be asking? At least a quarter of people planning to sell in Toronto this year.
Vancouver Has The Highest Average Sale Price In Canada
Vancouver, Toronto, and Fraser Valley are still the priciest markets in the country. Vancouver has the highest average sale price at $1,067,266. Toronto comes in second with an average sale price of $804,584. Fraser Valley is in third with an average sale price of $780,736. These markets have remained in the same order for quite some time.
Average Sale Price of Canadian Real Estate (April)
The average sale price of all homes in Canada by major CREA regions. In Canadian dollars.
Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.
Toronto Has The Fastest Dropping Average Sale Price
Saint John, Saguenay, and Victoria had the fastest rising average sale prices compared to last year. Saint John had an average sale price of $199,136, an increase of 22.9%. Saguenay had an average sale price of $202,729, a 15.8% increase. Victoria had an average sale price of $703,592, an 11.9% increase. The first two cities are seeing huge growth, but are still cheaper than the national average. Victoria has been on a tear, but it also has one of the biggest drop in sales-to-new listings in the country.
Toronto, Thunder Bay, and Hamilton regions are the fastest falling compared to last year. Toronto saw the average sale price drop to $804,584, a 12.6% decline. Thunder Bay had an average sale price of $217,745, an 11.9% decline. Hamilton – Burlington saw the average sale price drop to $569,490, an 11.3% decline. Toronto and Hamilton-Burlington saw huge gains last year, so a drop was expected.
Canadian Real Estate ASP Percent Change (April)
The percent change of the average sale price (ASP) of all homes in Canada by major CREA regions.
Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.
The average decline in prices across the country is being attributed to B-20 Guidelines. The Guidelines subject uninsured mortgage borrowers to undergo a stress test. This reduced the maximum size of a mortgage people could borrow. Some have claimed the stress will have minimal impact on borrowers. However, the Bank of Canada estimates over 81,000 buyers last year would have been impacted by the new rules.
7 Comments
Vancouver is holding up like a boss. Declining prices need people to sell at a loss, and due to the fact that this is a very wealthy city, people don’t need to sell at a loss. If you can’t afford it, Calgary is just a short flight away.
You speak the truth, Vancouver is for the wealthy. Those who are fuming over the mere $6K tax on their $5M house should start packing for Calgary.
Sorry Calgary, you may experience an influx of [insert your favorite idiom here] soon.
Thunder Bay! SO much for the ring of fire……
Say it aint so =)
Getting ugly there……
Getting ugly in Thunder Bay? The province needs to divide, so the Northern regions have better representation. Right now it’s being managed by policy that only benefits Southern Ontario.
We need a gov’t that’ll update the zoning laws to make it easier, faster, and less expensive for homes to be built. The game we’re playing right now only benefits people who already owned a home prior to 2015. I think we should raise the foreign buyers tax and increase housing supply. that way people who work and live here can afford to own a place to live. I understand that will upset the greedy capitalists in all of us but this is ridiculous…
You need to put a plastic bag on your head and go for a jog. Who knows how you might end up? Nothing is guaranteed in this world right? You are clearly a shill. Political or builder motivated. There is a ton of land available, but you know that. Many developers team up to buy land years in advance so they actually have land available, but you know that. The narrative that housing is expensive because we lack the land and by extension ‘pro developer’ policies is a joke as they are the biggest lobby in canada, but you know that. See you again muffin, good luck with that jog. BD4L.
Just a reminder that zoning laws were blamed for the price increases in late 1980s Toronto. The bubble popped in 1990, and prices didn’t recover until 2008. Zoning laws magically weren’t a problem after 1992. 😂