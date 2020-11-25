Toronto Is The Second Coldest Market In Canada, As The Country Goes House Horny

Canada’s overheated real estate markets are showing some signs of cooling, but it’s still very tight. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows the seasonally adjusted sales to new listings ratio fell in October. The ratio, which shows how much demand exists relative to new inventory, has been unusually high during the pandemic. However, it’s begun to fall across the country, with some of the biggest markets leading lower.

Sales To New Listings (SNLR)

One method for determining how “hot” a market is, is the sales to new listings ratio (SNLR). This ratio is exactly what it sounds like – the number of homes sold, compared to the number of new listings for sale. By measuring this, the industry can gauge how quickly inventory is growing. The measurements are also one of the ways the industry determines terms you’re probably more familiar with – a seller’s, buyer’s, and balanced market.

The way you use the ratio is fairly straight-forward. When the ratio is between 40 and 60 percent, the market is “balanced.” This is when the market is priced correctly for demand. When the ratio is above 60 percent, it’s a seller’s market. This is when prices are expected to rise. If it’s below 40 percent, it’s a buyer’s market. This is when prices are expected to fall. These are just guidelines, and there’s a few exceptions.

One notable exception is when the SNLR is fast moving. If it’s rising quickly, the market may act like a seller’s market, even in balanced territory. Fast falling ratios can see falling prices too, even if it’s technically a seller’s market. In short, the SNLR should be your starting point for understanding a local market. Not your comprehensive indicators.

Quebec and Southern Ontario Real Estate Markets Are Tightest

Major markets with the highest ratios are in Quebec and Southern Ontario. Quebec City had an SNLR of 92.3% in October, up a seasonally adjusted 0.2% from a month before. Hamilton was in second with a ratio of 88.8%, down 10.5% from the month before. The Niagara region comes in third with an SNLR of 88.7%, up 5.1% from the month before. All of these markets are almost selling as much inventory as they’re receiving.

Sales To New Listings Ratio

Toronto Real Estate Amongst The 3 Coolest Major Markets

The seasonally adjusted sales to new listings ratio in selected Canadian residential real estate markets.Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The lowest ratios are in the largest market in the country, surrounded by two Western Canadian cities. Edmonton has lowest SNLR for a major market at 57.3% in October, up a seasonally adjusted 0.2% from the month before. Greater Toronto is in second with an SNLR of 59.9%, down 5.6% from the month before. Saskatoon came in third with a 62.9% SNLR, up 3.7% from the month before. Only two of these markets are actually balanced.

Montreal, Small Cities Amongst Fastest Heating Markets

The major real estate markets with the fastest rising indicators are in smaller cities, and a large city that missed the previous rally. Niagara region is the fastest growing at 88.7% in October, up 5.1% from the month before. Saskatoon is the second fastest at 62.9%, up 3.7% from last year. Montreal comes in third with a ratio of 81.9%, up 3.4% from last year. Two of those markets are much deeper into a seller’s market than one of them.

Sales To New Listings Ratio Change

Southern Ontario Real Estate Markets Are Cooling The Fastest

The percent change in the seasonally sales to new listings ratio for selected Canadian residential real estate markets.Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Real estate markets with the fastest falling ratios are clustered in Southern Ontario. Ottawa is the fastest falling with a ratio of 77.4%, down 11.9% from the month before. Hamilton came in third with a SNLR of 88.8%, down 10.5% from a month before. London came in third with a ratio of 84.9%, down 9.6% from a month before. Two notable markets didn’t make either list.

Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Are Cooling Quickly As Well

Toronto and Vancouver weren’t in the top three of either indicator, but landed closer to the bottom. Toronto’s ratio, as stated earlier, was 59.9%, down 5.6% lower than a month before. That makes it the 5th fastest cooling market. Greater Vancouver real estate had a ratio of 63.1%, down 8.2% from a month before. That makes it the fourth fastest cooling real estate market.

Most of the country’s major real estate markets are still seeing tight conditions. However, there is some indication pent up demand is catching up. Toronto and Vancouver are beginning to look sufficiently supplied for demand. The strongest declines in SNLR are also much larger than the strongest increases. This precedes stronger inventory growth expected next year, as the economy recovers.

