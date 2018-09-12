Toronto Condo Rental Prices Drop, Vancouver Flat In August

Cooling Canadian real estate prices are dragging rental price growth. Numbers from the rental platform rentals.ca show 1 bedroom prices increased in markets with slower price gains last year. However, last year’s red hot real estate markets are experiencing slow to negative growth – especially around the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area.
Canada’s Most Expensive Rental Market Falls
The usual suspects topped Canada’s most expensive rental markets – Toronto, Vancouver, and Richmond Hill. The average Toronto 1 bedroom rental went for $1,851 in August, down 0.6% from the month before. Vancouver’s average rate hit $1,839, up 0.3% from the month before. Richmond Hill, a suburb of Toronto, reached $1,736, up 0.9%. For context, Vancouver experienced a massive drop the month before, crowning Toronto the most expensive market.
Canadian 1 Bedroom Rental Prices – August 2018
The list price of a 1 bedroom rental apartment in June 2018.
Source: rentals.ca, Better Dwelling.
Fastest Rising Rents Are Toronto’s Suburbs
The fastest rising rents were located in Toronto suburbs, and Alberta. Etobicoke, an administrative region representing the west end of the City of Toronto, reached $1,572 in August, up a massive 6.9% from the month before. Red Deer, Alberta saw the average 1 bedroom rate reach $994, up 3.6%. Mississauga, the city directly west of Toronto, reached $1,477, up 3%. The Greater Toronto area has been very volatile with rents over the past couple of years, as real estate prices undergo some discovery.
Canadian 1 Bedroom Rental Price Change – August 2018
The monthly percent change in list price of a 1 bedroom rental apartment across Canada’s largest 30 cities.
Source: rentals.ca, Better Dwelling.
Toronto Was 4th Largest Drop For Prices
The fastest falling rents had no discernable pattern, but two regions were located in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH). Oakville, the affluent Toronto suburb, saw rents drop to $1,346 in August, down 1.9% from the month before. Kitchener, the other GGH region, fell to $1,105, down 1.2%. For those curious, was the fourth largest drop of the 30 markets, as the GGH does some price discovery.
Canadian rental prices are in a holding pattern, while real estate prices undergo some price discovery. Last year many major markets west of Ottawa saw huge price gains in real estate, dragging rental prices higher with it. Now that many of those markets are giving back some of those gains, the rental market appears to have joined the price discovery game as well.
12 Comments
