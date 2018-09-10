Canadians Add An Average of $187,000 Per Minute To The Household Debt Balance

By the time you’re finished reading this sentence, Canadians will have added $9,354 more to their debt pile. That is, if they continue to borrow at the same pace they did in July, according to Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers. Households in Canada pushed the balance of household debt to a new all-time high in July. The (kind of) good news is the debt binge is slowing down fast, so the total balance may top in the not so distant future.
Canadians Owe Over $2.13 Trillion In Debt
In the least surprising thing you’ll read today, Canadian household debt lept to a new all-time high. The balance of outstanding household debt reached $2.13 trillion in July, up $77.9 billion from last year. The increase works out to a 3.77% higher compared to the same month last year. Let’s break that down, and see where Canadians are spending their money.
Canadian Household Debt Outstanding
Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Households Owe Over $1.52 Trillion In Mortgage Debt
We gave a detailed breakdown of Canada’s mortgage debt last week, but we’ll touch on the record high numbers today. The balance of mortgage debt reached $1.52 trillion in July, up $54.2 billion from the same month last year. The increase works out to a rise of 3.7% compared to the same month last year. The eyes of bank execs must twinkle when they hear this news, combined with rising interest rates.
Canadian Households Owe Over $616 Billion In Consumer Credit
The rest of debt is from consumer credit, which also hit an all-time high. The balance of consumer credit reached $616 billion in July, up $23.7 billion from the same month last year. The annual change works out to an increase of 4%, just a touch above mortgage growth. Consumer debt is lower, but growing at a much faster pace.
The Growth of Household Debt Is Rapidly Decelerating In Canada
The most interesting takeaway is not how big the debt pile is, but how quickly growth is shrinking. Mortgage credit’s annual gain was 3.7% in July, a tad over 40% lower than the same month last year. This is the lowest it’s been since June 2001, so we haven’t seen this segment grow this slow in quite some time. Consumer debt saw an annual gain of 4% in July, down 20% compared to last year. The segment last grew this slow in September 2016, which is a little more recent, but still quite some time.
Canadian Household Debt Change
Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The Canadian debt binge is slowing down, which is ultimately a good thing. However, after a binge like that, there’s usually a hangover to deal with. Say good-bye to quick debt driven economic growth, and hello to paying back all of that debt. BTW, this article would take the average person about 5 minutes to read from start to end. That’s roughly how long it took Canadians to add $748,384 to the debt pile.
