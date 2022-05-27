Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Too Expensive? Try Cheaper Markets… Like NYC

Toronto and Vancouver real estate prices are rising because of the growth — it’s the next New York City (NYC)! It’s not hard to come across a comment like that once or twice per day, and we’re sure you all have friends in those cities that say it. Politicians have candidly explained to us it’s not a bubble. Not everyone gets to live in NYC and people should expect the same for Toronto. These cities are for high-performing households seeking opportunity, a city councilor once explained.

Where does everyone that can’t afford to pay the premium of living in such a fantastic opportunity go? We trawled the MLS data, it didn’t take long, and found a place that might work for you. Have you ever considered NYC? It’s more affordable than Toronto or Vancouver, and many say it has as much opportunity as NYC. Heck, if you’re willing to commute 20 minutes, the cost of buying a home is a third cheaper than Canada’s big suburbs. Seriously.

Toronto & Vancouver Homes Sell For Close To C$1 Million

First, let’s look at where Canadian real estate prices are at these days. Greater Toronto’s median home sale price reached C$1,098,000 in April, about 6.8% higher than last year. In the City of Toronto, it was slightly lower at C$980,000, up 12.0% from a year before. The suburbs being more expensive than the city is a recent phenomenon. BMO warns they might be up to 76% overvalued.

It’s cheaper than Greater Vancouver, at least. A typical home hit $1,374,500 in April, up 18.9% from last year. In the City of Vancouver, the Eastside (C$1,359,900) and Westside ($1,483,100) are even pricier.

New York City’s Median Home Sale Price Is Less Than C$1 Million

Then there’s New York City, world-renowned for being some of the priciest real estate on any planet. The median sale price of a home reached C$969,000 (US$760,000) in Q1 2022, rising 7% from last year. That’s in New York City, not the Greater Area. That’s comparable to the City of Vancouver or City of Toronto, not the burbs. But if you’re into suburban living, let’s talk about that quickly.

Toronto’s Suburbs Cost 3x More Than New York City’s Suburbs

If you’re in a suburb and willing to commute for 10 to 30 minutes, prices change dramatically. About 20-30 minutes from downtown Toronto, sans traffic, you can buy in Mississauga for C$1,028,500. It’s where the region’s international airport is, and you’re likely to get more bang for your buck.

In contrast, Newark is a suburb about 20-30 minutes from Manhattan. The median sale price was C$396,416 (US$310,750) in April, falling 4% just in the month. It also happens to be home to one of the region’s international airports.

Sure, but when you buy into Toronto or Vancouver real estate — you’re buying into an opportunity. Remember, you’re paying a lot more for future potential. What’s that? The gross domestic product (GDP) of Greater New York (C$2.42 trillion) is larger than Canada’s entire GDP (C$2.12 trillion)? Well, damn.