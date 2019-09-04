Toronto and Vancouver Homeowners See HELOC Payments Jump

Toronto and Vancouver real estate owners are flocking to home equity loans. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) numbers show debt payments increased in almost every segment in Q1 2019. The largest growth was in home equity lines of credit (HELOC). Obligated payments for HELOCs grew at almost 3x the rate of the second fastest growing segment of debt.

Obligated What?

Banks and government have shifted households from total debt, to the cost of servicing it. Today, we’re looking at the obligated payments to service that debt. Which is a fancy way to say we’re looking at minimum or scheduled debt payments for various segments. Falling obligated payments often mean more resilience in the event of financial shock. Higher payments mean households are more vulnerable in the event of financial shock. Ideally, everyone but banks, wants to see payments at least rise slower than incomes.

Payments can go up or down for a variety of reasons. If the total debt falls, payments can still rise if interest rates move much higher. If debt loads rise, payments can fall if interest rates drop. It’s important to understand the context of the environment to draw the best insights. Today we’re only looking at the speed of growth per segment, so rate context is minimal. However, there’s a lot of additional insights that can be drawn from the numbers as well.

Toronto HELOC Payments Outpace Mortgage Growth

Toronto HELOC payments are rising faster than any other type of debt held by households. Equifax data show the average HELOC payment jumped to $593 per month in Q1 2019, up a massive 14.48% from last year. To contrast, mortgage payments averaged $1,752 per month, up 5.42% from the same month last year. HELOC debt for Toronto homeowners is growing at almost 3x as fast as mortgage payments.

Toronto and Vancouver Debt Payment Growth

The annual growth rate of the average household debt payment by segment for Q1 2019.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver HELOC Payments Outpace Mortgage Growth

Vancouver is also seeing HELOC payments jump faster than any other segment of debt in the region. Obligated payments on HELOC debt reached $667 per month in Q1 2019, up 12.29% from last year. To contrast, mortgage payments reached $1,881 per month, up 4.85% over the same period. Once again, HELOC payments are growing almost 3x the speed of mortgage payments.

Toronto and Vancouver Debt Payments

The average household debt payment by segment in Canadian dollars, for Q1 2019.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling.

It’s well known Canadians have been flocking to HELOC debt over the past few years. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially if you’ve seen the total balance swell. The fact that it’s growing so much faster than any other segment of debt should be a concern.

