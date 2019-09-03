Canadian Mortgage Growth Picks Up, But Is Still The Slowest In Over 20 Years

Canadians are taking out mortgage debt, but at an unusually slow pace these days. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high in July. Mortgage growth is improving compared to previous months. However, this past July was still the slowest rate of growth for the month in over two decades.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Tops $1.58 Trillion

Canadian mortgage debt owed to institutional lenders reached a new record high. Outstanding residential mortgage credit topped $1.58 trillion in July, up 0.5% from a month before. This represents an increase of 3.8% compared to the same month last year. The new record for household mortgage debt is impressive, but the growth rate was not.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The rate of growth for mortgage credit has improved over the past few months, but was still very slow. The 3.8% 12-month increase in July marks the fourth consecutive month of acceleration. However, the rate is still 2.6% lower than the same month last year. This past July was the slowest 12-month increase for the month since 1995. Home sale volumes are improving, but not enough to drive mortgage growth to normal levels.

Mortgage Growth Likely To Improve

The 3-month annualized trend indicates near-term growth is on the horizon. The 3-month annualized pace of growth reached 4.4% in July, up 63% from the same period last year. More important, this is 15.8% higher than the current 12-month growth. That’s a large buffer, giving a lot of room for growth. Over the next month or so, the 12-month rate of growth is likely to move higher.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Not clear? Annualizing growth is one way analysts use to help forecast growth. They do this by taking a short period, 3-months in this case, and projecting it as though it were the whole year. By comparing this to the 12-month rate of growth, we can see if near-term performance is better or worse. If the 3-month is higher, the 12-month rate of growth is expected to rise. If it’s lower, it’s expected to fall. The annualized period just needs to stay above or below long enough to “drag” the trend. In this case, we’re likely to see near-term growth.

There’s been some short-term improvements in mortgage credit growth, but not a lot. Over the past few months we’ve seen the 12-month rate of growth rise, compared to previous months. However, the rate of growth for this past July was still the slowest for the month in 24 years.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.