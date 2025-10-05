This Week’s Top Stories: Canadian Real Estate Underperformed, & Population Growth Still Brisk

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Canadian Renters Outperform Homeowners In Most Cities: Even In Toronto

Canadian real estate is renowned as a strong investment, but renters could have easily outperformed returns. PWL Capital compared renter savings—invested in an index fund—to the cost of home ownership. Investing the difference between market rent and buying in 2005 would have outperformed in most major markets—including frothy Toronto.

Canada’s Population Still On Track For Fastest Growth Since The ’80s

Canada’s population growth is slowing, but it’s far from slow. The country added 47,098 people in Q3 2025, the slowest quarter since 2021, when movement was physically restricted. Yet growth over the past few years has been so strong that even at this pace, the 2020s would mark the fastest decade of growth since the 1980s, when the population was much smaller.

Bank of Canada Admits Cuts Won’t Fix The Economy In Meeting Notes

The Bank of Canada (BoC) slashed rates last month, citing weak growth and easing inflation. But its newly released notes show it doesn’t expect much benefit—and may be undermining its inflation mandate. The central bank explicitly stated that monetary policy is ill-suited to address the economy’s current shocks. Economists weren’t surprised: BMO Capital Markets took this as confirmation that further cuts won’t be seen until 2026.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Plunge Further, Inventory Hits New High

Toronto real estate sales rose slightly, but that was the only bright spot last month. There were 5,592 homes sold in September, up 8.5% from last year—an improvement, but historically weak. However, inventory climbed 18.9% to 29,394 active listings over the same period—a record for September, surpassing levels seen during the early 1990s crash.

Canadian Employment Deceiving, More People Compete For Fewer Jobs: NBF

Canada’s job market is weaker than the headline data suggests, warns the National Bank of Canada. Payroll data had held up better than the labour force survey, casting some doubts on job losses. However, the two measures are now converging, trending downward. The bank’s economists warn that the vacancy rate will amplify this downturn, as there are now 3.3 unemployed people for every job opening. Not only are more people losing jobs, but slow hiring means a longer period of unemployment.

