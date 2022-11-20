This Week’s Top Stories: Canadian Real Estate Compared To Past Bubbles & Lender Losses Surge

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Canadian Mortgage Lenders See Larger Loan Losses, Average Value Soars 68%

Canadian mortgage lenders are reporting significantly higher average loan losses. The average loss reached $96,000 in Q3 2022, up a whopping 68.4% (US$39,000). This indicates liquidity is falling for sellers, which is expected as interest rates rise. While the share of defaults is still low, a loss of liquidity typically precedes a reversal of that trend.

An “Ultra Violent Cult” Is Stealing Cars & Using Canadian Real Estate To Launder: FINTRAC

Canadian intelligence may have found another transnational crime group laundering through housing. A FINTRAC analysis into “Black Axe” found the group cornered the market on car theft rings and exports. They found 1 in 5 suspicious transactions associated with the group involved real estate. Laundering in real estate doesn’t just invite more crime into your neighborhood. It pushes prices higher.

The Current Economic Cycle Is Similar To Previous Bubbles, But Which One?: BMO

Canada’s real estate bubble is similar to previous bubbles, but which one? A breakdown from BMO Capital Markets shows there’s 70s-style inflation, a late 80s housing bubble, and post-war amounts of government debt. This time is different, but only because history doesn’t repeat—we just make similar mistakes.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Slip Once Again, Worst October For Sales Since 2010

Canadian real estate prices continue to slide, dropping another 5-figures last month. The benchmark price of a home reached $735,400 in October, down 1.4% (-$10,600), with prices now 0.8% (-$6,000) lower than last year. It’s not a big drop at first sight, but it wiped out some of those massive gains seen at the beginning of the year.

