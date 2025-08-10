This Week’s Top Stories: Canada’s Immigration Stimulus Backfired, and Insolvencies Surge 

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canada’s GDP Lags OECD As Immigration-Led Growth Strategy Backfires

Canada’s plan to grow its economy with population stimulus has been counterproductive. Population growth increases aggregate demand, except when the pace is too fast. This produces inflation for necessities, diverting disposable income from other areas of the economy. Canada’s experiment ultimately failed to outperform, putting the country behind its advanced economic peers.

Continue Reading…

Canadian Insolvencies Rise To 2010 Levels As Bankruptcies Soar

Canadian households are suffering more critical failures in their ability to service debt. OSB filings reveal the biggest June for insolvencies since 2010, surging to Great Recession territory. The problem is compounded by bankruptcy filings outpacing consumer proposals, indicating households aren’t seeking early intervention.

Continue Reading…

Canada’s Long-Term Joblessness Hits 27-Year High, Workforce Shrinks

Canada’s labor market is starting to crack under the pressure of slowing demand. The latest data shows the country lost 41,000 jobs in July, reversing most gains in June. Surprisingly, that was the good news as the data only got worse from there. Nearly 1 in 4 (23.8%) unemployed are now considered long-term unemployed. That means no quick bounce back if the labor market shows further erosion.

Continue Reading…

Toronto Real Estate Prices Slip $302k Below Peak, Inventory Hits Record

Toronto real estate experienced some mixed signals. Despite home sales across TRREB seeing the biggest July in 4 years, prices made a sharp move lower and are now 23.6% (-$302k) below the record high in 2022. At the same time inventory continued to climb, with the most July active listings on record.

Continue Reading…