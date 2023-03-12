This Week’s Top Stories: Canada’s Banks Turn Bearish On Real Estate, & An Unregulated Mortgage Boom

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Only One of Canada’s Big Six Banks Expects Real Estate Prices To Rise

Canada’s Big Six banks have released their base case forecasts for real estate prices and only one of them expects prices to rise in the next year. RBC is the most optimistic, expecting prices to rise 2.6% to $732,300 by next year, followed by 5.1% compound annual growth for the next four years. National Bank is the second most optimistic, expecting prices to fall 9.6% over the next year. CIBC, Scotiabank and BMO all expect prices to fall, with BMO having the most bearish outlook, calling a 14.0% drop by next year.

Canada’s Subprime Mortgage Problem Is Growing As Private Loan Use Surges

Canadian regulators are sounding the alarm on private mortgages, as it experiences explosive growth. Traditionally these high interest mortgage loans are used by borrowers with less than stellar credit, and represent a small share of the market. That’s changed with Canada’s frothy real estate markets, with huge profit potential driving investors to turn to them for more leverage. It’s a problem that resembles the US before the Global Financial Crisis, which despite the narrative, found investors with prime or super prime credit scores going to subprime lenders for much more credit than would be granted by traditional lenders.

Canadian Real Estate Correction Is Almost Over, But Bulls Will Be Disappointed: RBC

RBC, Canada’s largest bank, sees the end of the real estate correction on the horizon. They expect the market to pick up after inflation moderates in 2024, and interest rates begin to come down. However, they don’t anticipate a significant improvement in the near-term, with a slow recovery due to a lack of affordability. If you’re expecting rate cuts soon, you might be disappointed—no cuts are forecast until next year as of right now.

Bank of Canada Holds Rates, But It Will Still Drive Borrowing Costs Higher

The Bank of Canada didn’t raise rates but that doesn’t mean they won’t be contributing to higher rates. Canada’s central bank emphasized they’ll continue quantitative tightening (QT), reducing credit liquidity. This helps to reverse the record credit stimulus they had injected into the market, helping to push borrowing costs higher. Since peaking in March 2021, they’ve used QT to reduce its balance sheet by roughly a third. A significant chunk of this occurred after this past January, partially responsible for the recent rise in yields.

Bank of Canada Is “Conditionally” Pausing Hikes, But What Does That Mean?

The Bank of Canada is “conditionally” pausing hikes, but what exactly does that mean? According to BMO economists, the central bank is watching certain conditions—primarily GDP growth, or employment running too hot. US inflation is the big risk though, which isn’t decelerating as fast as expected. This can spark rate hikes in the US, forcing Canada to follow or face imported inflation via a weak loonie.

