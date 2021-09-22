The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Just Bought Canada’s Largest Reverse Mortgage Lender

Canadian home prices are moving faster than wages, leaving a lot of cash-poor, house-rich Boomers. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPPB) must see opportunity, because they are buying a large reverse mortgage lender. The pension announced its acquisition of HomeEquity bank today. It might not be a familiar name, but their flagship product might ring a bell — CHIP Reverse Mortgages. The lender is the largest provider of reverse mortgages, which are on the climb again.

OTPPB To Acquire Canada’s Largest Reverse Mortgage Lender

The OTPPB announced they’ll be acquiring HomeQ, the parent company of HomeEquity Bank. The bank is behind CHIP reverse mortgages, an extremely fast-growing debt product. An announcement went out today, but it’s still subject to regulatory approval. Failing any issue there, the deal should be done in the first half of 2022. Once completed, the pension will own the largest reverse mortgage player in Canada.

Reverse Mortgages

If you’re not familiar with reverse mortgages, they’re a straightforward concept. Reverse mortgages are a type of loan where seniors pledge their home equity in exchange for cash. Lenders either deliver the funds as a lump sum, or regular payments over the term — whatever is agreed. It’s basically a mortgage in reverse, not unlike the name suggests. Another similar product is a home equity line of credit (HELOC). The biggest difference between a HELOC and a reverse mortgage is the repayment terms.

Unlike a HELOC, a reverse mortgage doesn’t require regular payments. Generally, payment is only required after death, default, or a sale. In exchange for the generous payment terms, the lender charges higher interest rates. It makes sense from the lender’s perspective since they have no idea when they’ll be repaid. From the borrower’s perspective, it might not be the best option.

Borrowers have a few issues to consider — it doesn’t take your income into account, and it’s expensive. Being on a fixed income with not a lot of money, but a lot of home equity is a dangerous combination. Borrowers that don’t have a repayment plan, or use it to fund retirement, can see their equity disappear quickly. That can leave the borrower with significantly less funds than they may have planned.

Canadians Owe $4.83 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt, and It’s Climbing Fast

More and more cash-poor, house-rich Boomers are seeking out reverse mortgages. The outstanding balance of reverse mortgage debt reached $4.83 billion in July, up 12.46% from last year. This is a new record high for reverse mortgage debt.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated financial institutions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The growth rate is also worth a quick mention. The 12.46% annual growth in July is the highest level since October 2020. Except back then the market was showing deceleration of growth. Now we’re looking at high growth accelerating. As living costs rise faster than the CPI-indexed pensions, this is primed for a run higher.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated financial institutions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Reverse mortgage debt is likely to see huge growth as Canada’s population ages. Home prices have long outpaced income, and are now how many people fill the gap. Expensive housing also means fewer people will have funds for anything but a home. It’s a huge growth opportunity for the pension. It is ironic to see a pension make a big bet on others not having enough in retirement though.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.