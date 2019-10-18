The IMF Crunched Numbers On Canadian Real Estate. Here’s How Overpriced It Is

Canadian real estate prices are soaring, but only a few markets have detached from reality. The ones that have though, boy oh boy – have they ever detached. New numbers obtained from IMF staff, show the gap between prices and fundamentals. For the most part, Canadian real estate prices can be explained through access to easy credit. Hamilton, Toronto, and Vancouver are notable exceptions, and may be 50% overvalued.
About The Numbers
Today’s numbers are split into observed aggregates, and “attainable” prices. The observed aggregate is a fancy way of saying indexed or benchmark. It’s an index of home prices, not unlike the Teranet-National Bank HPI, or CREA benchmark. It’s the price of a typical home in each respective market. These are based on the prices paid in each quarter.
The attainable price is the price of a home, if it was supported by fundamentals. IMF staff used a static borrowing capacity (SBC) model to determine this. An SBC model is based on how much a household can afford based on income, mortgage rates, and leverage. To be blunt, it’s the price the broad market can support. Prices in most CMAs, up to last year, could be explained largely by borrowing capacity. Notable exceptions exist in Hamilton, Toronto, and Vancouver.
Marginal Buyers, Sellers, and Liquidity
Now, your real estate agent probably just appeared behind you in a puff of smoke – not unlike a magician. They’re probably whispering, “the price someone pays, is the price of a home.” Or even, “tight supply is why home prices are more expensive.” This is true – to an extent. However, the price is mostly influenced by the marginal buyer.
The marginal buyer is the small group of people that set the price for a market on the way up. In a market with scarce inventory, someone pays a premium to get a home today, making them a marginal buyer. These buyers aren’t rational, but they drive price all the way up to the peak. Since the market will use this as a comparable, it influences the whole market. I’ve touched on this in detail before, when explaining why money laundering distorts real estate prices. It’s the same thing, so I won’t spend too much time on it. However, the point is, the observed price is a relatively small number, projected to a whole market.
The opposite also exists, which is the marginal seller. They drive prices down. This is a motivated seller, that everyone else has to race to the bottom. Generally these only appear when a liquidity event occurs. Recession, rising unemployment, falling asset prices, or tighter lending are common causes. These don’t last for long, but they are very quick.
Fundamental prices are neither set by the marginal buyer or the seller. Instead, it’s the price of a home based on long-term demand factors, and what the market can continually support paying. That’s through recession, upturns, and downturns. Generally speaking, market (or observed) prices are often above or below this level.
Toronto Real Estate Is Over 54% Higher Than Fundamentals
Toronto real estate has a massive gap between observed and attainable prices. The observed price was $856,003 in Q3 2018, down 3.1% from a year before. The attainable price in the same quarter was $553,467, down 3.6% from the year before. That places the last observed price 54.7% higher than attainable. Toronto has the second largest price gap in the country. Most of Toronto’s gap could be explained by credit growth, until about 2015. This is when things started to really disconnect.
Toronto Real Estate Price Affordability
Toronto real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Is Over 51% Higher Than Fundamentals
Pricier Vancouver apparently is a little better than Toronto, but not much. The observed attainable price was $1,134,157 in Q3 2018, up 1.6% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $749,505, down 3.6% over the same period. The gap is over 51.3% between observed and attainable prices. Vancouver has the third biggest disconnect in Canada.
Vancouver Real Estate Price Affordability
Vancouver real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Hamilton Real Estate Is 57% Higher Than Fundamentals
Hamilton is the king of disconnected real estate fundamentals in Canada. The observable price reached $540,077 in Q3 2018, up 3.1% from a year before. The attainable price hit $343,736, falling 3.6% over the same period. The gap between the two is a massive 57.1%, the highest in Canada.
Hamilton Real Estate Price Affordability
Hamilton real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Montreal Real Estate Is 9% Higher Than Fundamentals
Montreal real estate has a more reasonable gap between observed and attainable prices. The observed price reached $414,907 in Q3 2018, up 5.7% from a year before. The attainable price reached $379,952, falling 3.6% over the same period. The gap between the two is just 9.2%, big – but not all that big. This is more indicative of a minor deviation from favorable financing conditions.
Montreal Real Estate Price Affordability
Montreal real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Victoria Real Estate Is Over 22% Higher Than Fundamentals
Victoria real estate is pretty rough, but the gap looks tiny in contrast to the other cities. The observed price was $809,930 in Q3 2018, up 6.8% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $660,795, down 3.6% over the same period. Observed prices are 22.6% higher than attainable prices. Seems not that far in contrast, but make no mistake – that’s a big number when it comes to money.
Victoria Real Estate Price Affordability
Victoria real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Calgary Real Estate Is Over 8% Higher Than Fundamentals
Calgary real estate prices are barely rising, but affordability is deteriorating. The observed price hit $507,303 in Q3 2018, up just 0.5% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $469,538, down 3.6% over the same period. Observed prices are 8.0% higher than attainable, most of which happened due to rising rates.
Calgary Real Estate Price Affordability
Calgary real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Here’s how Canada’s other cities stack up.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Vs. Fundamentals
The percent difference between observed prices in Q3 2018, versus attainable fundamental prices by market.
Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.
Generally, a distortion doesn’t persist for a long time – but it probably feels that way. A price correction isn’t the only way for the gap to be closed. A combination of income rising, credit loosening, and more leverage can be used. This of course results in other issues, especially since the gap is only visible in 3 or 4 markets. It also leads to a permanent market distortion to make either of those changes. However, politicians and central bankers only think four years at a time.
Combine this with rising fixed and variable rates, and that attainability line is shrinking by the day.
Sure, but what training does the IMF have on prices? My Realtor took a whole weekend class to get his qualifications.
Speaking of liquidity events, check out how the world’s most liquid market is doing. The Federal Reserve had to inject over $56 billion over just the weekend, to keep money flowing. The BOC doesn’t have that kind of firepower.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-injects-56-65-billion-in-liquidity-over-weekend-11571408321
Holy Allah. That’s on top of the $104.15 billion the day before.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-york-fed-injects-30-65-billion-in-short-term-liquidity-11571318743
To contrast, the BOC only has $120 billion in assets.
It doesn’t add up, it’s how much overnight liquidity was necessary on a given day.
“The Bank is the only entity that can fully eliminate banker risk for Canadian-dollar transactions, since it can create Canadian-dollar liquidity as required (and therefore can always meet its Canadian-dollar obligations) and cannot be declared bankrupt or insolvent.” -Bank of Canada Review, Spring 2015
If the debt is denominated in CAD then the BoC has unlimited firepower. Question is how we want it to use it.
haha. Did the IMF just steal your correction presentation? Toronto at 57% too high, would need to drop 35% to get to the baseline. If we do your 2% real wage growth, and 2% inflation, we get 28.61% over the next couple of years to correct. I think your model showed probability of a 27% correction needed?
I wish mainstream media would highlight this maybe buyers would then come to their senses.
Correction would follow one people realized the risk. I wonder how long the BOC can supress rates. Crazyy times
Isn’t the most important variable how much banks are going to lend? Even if a few marginal buyers existed, it’s up to the lender to determine whether they want to follow along with the trend. “The price is what banks say the price is” would be the lesson.
Well yes. This is what I have been saying. Not only are today’s prices unsustainable, the idea that prices will increase further is nuts. But they may, and average Canadians will suffer.
The government could motivate the return foreign owned assets to Canadians by imposing or strengthening vacant house taxes; regulating AirBnB; and curtailing money laundering so it doesn’t corrupt our economy further.
Then we will have a fire sale of real estate that in turn will mess up anyone who bought a house in the last few years, especially at mortgage renewal time. It’s really a disaster.
And yet, not one political party seems to be addressing it.
Coulda, woulda, shoulda….will be said by our bravery free leaders some day.