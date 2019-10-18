The IMF Crunched Numbers On Canadian Real Estate. Here’s How Overpriced It Is

Canadian real estate prices are soaring, but only a few markets have detached from reality. The ones that have though, boy oh boy – have they ever detached. New numbers obtained from IMF staff, show the gap between prices and fundamentals. For the most part, Canadian real estate prices can be explained through access to easy credit. Hamilton, Toronto, and Vancouver are notable exceptions, and may be 50% overvalued.

About The Numbers

Today’s numbers are split into observed aggregates, and “attainable” prices. The observed aggregate is a fancy way of saying indexed or benchmark. It’s an index of home prices, not unlike the Teranet-National Bank HPI, or CREA benchmark. It’s the price of a typical home in each respective market. These are based on the prices paid in each quarter.

The attainable price is the price of a home, if it was supported by fundamentals. IMF staff used a static borrowing capacity (SBC) model to determine this. An SBC model is based on how much a household can afford based on income, mortgage rates, and leverage. To be blunt, it’s the price the broad market can support. Prices in most CMAs, up to last year, could be explained largely by borrowing capacity. Notable exceptions exist in Hamilton, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Marginal Buyers, Sellers, and Liquidity

Now, your real estate agent probably just appeared behind you in a puff of smoke – not unlike a magician. They’re probably whispering, “the price someone pays, is the price of a home.” Or even, “tight supply is why home prices are more expensive.” This is true – to an extent. However, the price is mostly influenced by the marginal buyer.

The marginal buyer is the small group of people that set the price for a market on the way up. In a market with scarce inventory, someone pays a premium to get a home today, making them a marginal buyer. These buyers aren’t rational, but they drive price all the way up to the peak. Since the market will use this as a comparable, it influences the whole market. I’ve touched on this in detail before, when explaining why money laundering distorts real estate prices. It’s the same thing, so I won’t spend too much time on it. However, the point is, the observed price is a relatively small number, projected to a whole market.

The opposite also exists, which is the marginal seller. They drive prices down. This is a motivated seller, that everyone else has to race to the bottom. Generally these only appear when a liquidity event occurs. Recession, rising unemployment, falling asset prices, or tighter lending are common causes. These don’t last for long, but they are very quick.

Fundamental prices are neither set by the marginal buyer or the seller. Instead, it’s the price of a home based on long-term demand factors, and what the market can continually support paying. That’s through recession, upturns, and downturns. Generally speaking, market (or observed) prices are often above or below this level.

Toronto Real Estate Is Over 54% Higher Than Fundamentals

Toronto real estate has a massive gap between observed and attainable prices. The observed price was $856,003 in Q3 2018, down 3.1% from a year before. The attainable price in the same quarter was $553,467, down 3.6% from the year before. That places the last observed price 54.7% higher than attainable. Toronto has the second largest price gap in the country. Most of Toronto’s gap could be explained by credit growth, until about 2015. This is when things started to really disconnect.

Toronto Real Estate Price Affordability

Toronto real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Is Over 51% Higher Than Fundamentals

Pricier Vancouver apparently is a little better than Toronto, but not much. The observed attainable price was $1,134,157 in Q3 2018, up 1.6% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $749,505, down 3.6% over the same period. The gap is over 51.3% between observed and attainable prices. Vancouver has the third biggest disconnect in Canada.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Affordability

Vancouver real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Hamilton Real Estate Is 57% Higher Than Fundamentals

Hamilton is the king of disconnected real estate fundamentals in Canada. The observable price reached $540,077 in Q3 2018, up 3.1% from a year before. The attainable price hit $343,736, falling 3.6% over the same period. The gap between the two is a massive 57.1%, the highest in Canada.

Hamilton Real Estate Price Affordability

Hamilton real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Is 9% Higher Than Fundamentals

Montreal real estate has a more reasonable gap between observed and attainable prices. The observed price reached $414,907 in Q3 2018, up 5.7% from a year before. The attainable price reached $379,952, falling 3.6% over the same period. The gap between the two is just 9.2%, big – but not all that big. This is more indicative of a minor deviation from favorable financing conditions.

Montreal Real Estate Price Affordability

Montreal real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Victoria Real Estate Is Over 22% Higher Than Fundamentals

Victoria real estate is pretty rough, but the gap looks tiny in contrast to the other cities. The observed price was $809,930 in Q3 2018, up 6.8% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $660,795, down 3.6% over the same period. Observed prices are 22.6% higher than attainable prices. Seems not that far in contrast, but make no mistake – that’s a big number when it comes to money.

Victoria Real Estate Price Affordability

Victoria real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Is Over 8% Higher Than Fundamentals

Calgary real estate prices are barely rising, but affordability is deteriorating. The observed price hit $507,303 in Q3 2018, up just 0.5% from a year before. The attainable price fell to $469,538, down 3.6% over the same period. Observed prices are 8.0% higher than attainable, most of which happened due to rising rates.

Calgary Real Estate Price Affordability

Calgary real estate prices, compared to attainable fundamental prices.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Here’s how Canada’s other cities stack up.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Vs. Fundamentals

The percent difference between observed prices in Q3 2018, versus attainable fundamental prices by market.

Source: Statistics Canada, CMHC, Haver Analytics, Real Property Solutions, LLC., Teranet, IMF, Better Dwelling.

Generally, a distortion doesn’t persist for a long time – but it probably feels that way. A price correction isn’t the only way for the gap to be closed. A combination of income rising, credit loosening, and more leverage can be used. This of course results in other issues, especially since the gap is only visible in 3 or 4 markets. It also leads to a permanent market distortion to make either of those changes. However, politicians and central bankers only think four years at a time.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.