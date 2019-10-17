Canadian Variable Mortgage Rates Are Rising Very, Very Fast

Despite rock bottom borrowing rates, some Canadian real estate buyers are paying more. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show variable rates on residential mortgages made a big jump. Even with borrowing rates generally falling, variable interest mortgages are at a six year high.

Variable Rate Mortgages

Variable rate mortgages are when the borrower sees the interest rate fluctuate. Payments usually stay the same, but the amount that goes towards interest fluctuates. If rates rise during the term, the borrower pays more interest, and less principal. If rates fall during the term, borrowers pay less interest, and more principal. At the end of the term, depending on rates, you may have a bigger or smaller mortgage balance than expected.

Uninsured Variable Rates Are Up Over 26%

Uninsured rates made a very large increase over the past year. The rate paid on new uninsured residential mortgages hit 3.74% in July, up 1.63% from a month before. The rate is now 26.35% higher than it was during the same month last year. Rates are the highest they’ve been in at least 6 years, and likely beats that record for some time.

Canadian Variable Rate Mortgages – Uninsured

The weighted index rate, paid on new variable rate residential uninsured mortgages.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Insured Variable Rates Are Up Over 36%!

If that wasn’t a fast enough climb, you should see how fast insured variable interest rates are rising. The typical rate in this class reached 4.08% in July, up 2.25% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this number is 36.45% higher. This is the highest rate insured variable rate borrowers have been taking out, in at least 6 years.

Canadian Variable Rate Mortgages – Insured

The weighted index rate, paid on new variable rate residential insured mortgages.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Variable mortgage rates are rising, when the overnight rate hasn’t moved. In an environment where borrowing costs are generally falling, this number rising is a little strange. Some of this has to do with higher capital costs, which are passed on to consumers. However, some of it is just banks taking a bigger cut from a segment.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.