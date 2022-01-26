The Bank of Canada Didn’t Raise Rates, It Raised Its Inflation Forecast

It’s only January, but Canada’s central bank has already given up on its New Year’s resolution. As forecast, the Bank of Canada (BoC) held its overnight rate in today’s announcement. However, it was an odd move considering how hot inflation has been running. The reason is actually pretty straightforward — the central bank is embracing higher inflation. The latest monetary policy report accompanying the announcement shows a big upward revision.
The Bank of Canada Is Fueling A 30-Year High For Inflation
Controlling inflation is the central bank’s mandate — they literally lead with that on their website. Their primary tool for doing this is by influencing credit demand via the overnight rate. As inflation climbs above their target, they raise rates to slow credit growth. If credit growth slows, so does purchasing and demand, which means falling prices.
The latest CPI inflation data shows its hit the highest level in three decades. Annual growth reached 4.8% in December, a 30-year high for the headline. Naturally it was reasonable to expect a rate hike today to get CPI back down to the 2.0% target rate. For some odd reason, the BoC is now completely ignoring its mandate. They’ve gone so far as to even discredit their own data to support non-mandate priorities.
Bank of Canada Raised Inflation Forecast Instead of Rates
Instead of raising rates to cool inflation, Canada’s central bank raised its inflation forecast. The BoC CPI estimate reached 4.2% for 2022, which is a notable jump from the 3.4% previously expected. It’s also more than double the target rate of 2% they should have been working towards. The central bank recently found out most businesses no longer believe the BoC can control the monetary supply. This presents a significant concern when attracting investment to Canada.
No Reason To Hold Rates Except “Geopolitical” Concerns
Over the past few weeks, economists have struggled to understand why rates won’t rise. Canadian employment is solid, with the unemployment rate well past full employment. The latest variant is proving less concerning than it was previously believed to be. Home prices are, well, Canadian home prices. The only concern one bank saw is geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. That happened to be one of the point’s the BoC brought up today, though they declined to specify where.
The BoC is holding interest rates low against all logic and embracing high inflation. It was logical to assume the BoC would execute on its mandate and raise rates. The CEO of Canada’s largest bank even sounded the alarm on the low-rate policy. Another bank warned rates should have been raised a year ago. It’s definitely odd to see them pass on the opportunity to hike the overnight rate.
Though that wasn’t the consensus opinion we found. We polled Canada’s most prominent figures in economics and finance, and no hike was the general sentiment. None appear to doubt the strength of the economy, just the BoC’s ability to act.
8 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Let inflation run wild while stoking housing prices…….
The BOC works for the Banks. Average working Canadians are expendable.
After all their bluffs , they did nothing , when they cut , half a percent and %1.5 in one month ,
but,….
March 3rd, 2020 1.25% -0.5
March 15th, 2020 0.75% -0.5
March 26th, 2020 0.25% -0.5
It’s as if they are not allowed to cool the housing market
This was telegraphed when Freeland released the so-called update to monetary policy. They didn’t change anything on paper, despite everyone knowing by then inflation was back for good and the only reason to keep rates where they were/are are social ones (which you would be rational in assuming was the purview of fiscal policy). But the real change went unstated; if the Bank of Canada won’t acknowledge inflation in the face of it, they are being negligent or deliberately targeting something else. They just couldn’t say as much in the update. To change it would have implied they had previously veered from the mandate.
TLDR The BofC is doing this on purpose
Everyone is happily partying on the train as it speeds towards the end if the track…
Addicted to cheap liquidity. The whole market antsy sitting on pins & needles wondering if the BoC will raise 25 points…… 1/4 of 1 percent.
1/4 of 1 percent…..and everyone cries foul. 1/4 of 1 percent ….. and Tiff can’t even bring himself to do that lest he throw the whole market into a violent taper tantrum……
1/4 of 1%……addiction sucks…..I guess no one wants cold turkey rehab…It’s Monetary Policy Methodone moving forward.
Say you saved into RRSP for the last 30 years and now you are 50. If this inflation continues,
by the time you retire, the purchasing power of the savings will be half of what it is now.
There are millions of Canadians with RRSPs and yet noone poses this
question to the BoC or the Prime Minister or minister of finance.
Officially one just looses 5 cents on a dollar and who cares about 5 cents?!
Governor Macklem is working on his early retirement package rather than doing what is fit and proper – resigning for past, current and planned future FAILURE!