Teranet: Canadian Real Estate Prices Made An Unusual Drop In October

Canadian real estate prices just printed an unusual month. The Teranet – National Bank of Canada House Price Index (Teranet HPI) show all but one market experienced a decline in October. The monthly decline has only occurred a handful of times in the index history.

Teranet HPI

Regular readers can probably skip this part. The Teranet HPI is a house price index run as a partnership between a Big Six bank and Teranet. Teranet, for those unaware, is a private land registry behemoth. The index is very similar to the CREA HPI, in that its a weighted index of home prices. The concept is the same, but they sometimes have different results due to how they’re measured.

The Teranet HPI and CREA HPI measure different data sets, at different times. The Teranet HPI measures at the land registry, meaning sales are donezo. CREA HPI measures at the MLS, which uses the point of sale but before transfer. In a normal market, there’s probably not much of a difference. The vast majority of real estate sales in major cities occur on the MLS. However, in a volatile market, sales fall through and more are “private.” The CREA HPI would fail to capture that subtlety, but the Teranet HPI would.

Neither is better or worse, but they are different. Homebuyers not running numbers and depending on their agent probably won’t care. If you’re looking at the numbers professionally or from a macro market perspective, you want to take a peak at both.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Make An Unusual October Decline

The C11, a composite index of Canada’s 11 largest markets, is up but should have an asterisk beside the numbers. The index fell 0.38% in October, but prices are up 2.81% compared to last year. Prices are now just off the peak hit in September 2018. The acceleration of price gains seems interesting, but don’t read too much into it yet.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

Composite aggregate of home prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

National Bank senior economist Marc Pinsonneault unpacked why it’s happening. The monthly decline is “not the norm,” he explains in the report. A monthly decline in October has only occurred 4 times in 20 years. It was also the first decline in 8 months. More important, the annual increase accelerated due to the abrupt fall made last year. Basically, the annual acceleration is suspect, and needs confirmation against a more stable period. The trend is also apparent in Toronto, the largest component of the index.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Rise Over 1%

Toronto real estate prices fell monthly, but still printed an annual decline. Toronto’s index fell in 0.18% in October, but remained up 1.88% from last year. Prices are down 4.02% from the the peak hit in July 2017. Remember not to read too much into the acceleration until it’s compared with a more stable time frame.

Toronto Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Toronto.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Are Up Over 4%

Vancouver real estate prices made the largest monthly decline of the major markets. Prices fell 0.83% in October, but are still up 4.63% from last year. Prices are down 1.17% from the peak established in July 2018. Like the rest of Canada, an October monthly decline is unusual for Vancouver real estate.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Are Up Over 5%

Montreal real estate prices were the only ones to rise on a monthly basis. Montreal’s index increased 0.22% in October, bringing annual gains to 5.02%. The market is now at an all-time high, with the highest increases in Canada. Remember that Montreal prices trailed the general market over the past few years. Little impact was seen in the city’s real estate from the interest rate cut in 2015.

Montreal Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Montreal.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

The sudden deceleration of Canada’s major markets are going to make it hard to read the changes. The sudden acceleration after a big decline can a sign of recovery, or a dead cat bounce. If prices fail to break out above the previous high, the market would resemble a textbook asset bubble.

