Teranet: Canadian Real Estate Prices Fail To Rise Over Past 5 Months, First-Time Since 2013

Canadian real estate markets are still significantly cooler than we’ve gotten used to. The National Bank of Canada–Teranet House Price Index (Teranet HPI) resumed price growth deceleration in January. Prices also failed to rise on a monthly basis, for the fifth month in a row. The monthly movement (or lack of), occurred for the first-time the index has done so since 2013.

Teranet HPI

The Teranet HPI is a house price index, that captures the price movement from home resales. It’s run as a partnership between a Big Six bank, and the country’s largest private land registry operator. The index is a similar concept to the CREA HPI, published by member boards. They’re similar concepts, but sometimes produce different results.

The Teranet HPI and CREA HPI measure different data sets, at different periods. Teranet, being a land registry operator, uses land registry data – which typically occurs a few weeks after the sale. That means sales that are done, completed, and the buying party has taken custody. CREA members use MLS data, which uses the point of sale. The latter is faster, but since it only uses the MLS data it’s missing non-MLS sales. It also tends to include sales that are cancelled, which never quite slip into the Teranet HPI. The tradeoff is accuracy or speed, your choice. Neither is better or worse, but using both will give you a better picture of the whole market.

Canadian Real Estate (C11) Prices Are Down 1% From Peak

The C11, an aggregate index of the country’s largest markets, made a slight decline in January. The price index fell 0.05% from the month before, but is still 2.18% higher than the same time last year. Prices are now 1% below their all-time peak reached in September 2018. NBC Senior Economist Marc Pinsonneault noted this is the fifth consecutive month without a rise, the longest run since March 2013.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

Composite aggregate of home prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Are Down Over 3% From Peak

Toronto real estate prices are down from peak, but did advance from a month before. Prices increased 0.13% in January, and are now up 3.63% from last year. Even with the climb, prices are still down 3.83% from the peak hit in July 2017. The annual pace of growth has also resumed its deceleration.

Toronto Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Toronto.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Are Down Over 3% From Peak

Vancouver real estate prices went negative for the first time in over half a decade. The price of a home fell 0.27% in January, and is 0.02% lower than the same month last year. Prices are down 3.21% from the all-time peak reached in July 2018. This is the first year-over-year decline since August 2013.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Hit A New All-Time High

Montreal real estate prices reached a new all-time high. The price of a home increased 0.19% in January, and is up 4.46% from the same month last year. This represents a new all-time high. Despite bucking the trend, the market underperformed the national market for years. This is less of a boom, and more of a catch up.

Montreal Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Montreal.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices are positive on a year over year basis, but most markets are down from peak. Montreal is one notable exception, but it underperformed over the past few years. Even now taking the lead, it still has a long way to go to see the kind of movements experienced in Toronto or Vancouver.

