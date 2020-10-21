RE/MAX Turns Bearish On Toronto Condo Prices, Expects Declines Soon

One of the world’s largest real estate brokerages sees near-term risk for Toronto condos. RE/MAX weighed in on the recent market, and observed what a lot of people are seeing – a booming detached market, and a lot of condo apartment supply. The brokerage cites 3 drivers for this trend – urban flight, lower interest rates, and oversupply.
Urban Flight Leaving Poor Demand For Toronto Condos
RE/MAX is observing what a lot of markets have seen – urban flight. The brokerage notes people are leaving cities, and settling in rural communities. They cite the lockdown as one of the primary drivers of this trend. They believe this is due primarily to people looking for more space.
Although, this trend is across Canada and the US, even in cities where density isn’t a huge issue. That may indicate work from home is playing a bigger factor – decoupling employees from the city. Whatever the reason behind the trend, it’s leaving some cities with more condo supply, and weaker rental demand. Both are big negatives for a real estate market.
Low Interest Rates Fuel Buying More House
This is a trend driving people away from condo apartments you may not expect – interest rates. Falling rates stimulate home sales, but a unique dynamic is emerging. People are upgrading from condos into detached homes, faster than condos are absorbed. Additionally, credit became so cheap, so fast – it may have made more people skip the condo stage of the property ladder.
Greater Toronto Condos Are Seeing Sharp Over Supply
RE/MAX is seeing condo inventory rise due to both flight to the suburbs and interest rates spurring more detached demand. The firm cites a decline in short-term rentals, like AirBnB, collapsing as one reason. This has resulted in even more condo owners looking to sell or rent to long-term tenants. Massive amounts of building across the city further complicates this trend, with the firm warning “thousands more to come once new construction is completed over the next two to three years.” Further adding, “…condo prices, as well as rents, are expected to decline in the coming months.”
Generally, Toronto’s condo apartments are seeing a lot of similarities to other major cities across the world. During this pandemic, fewer people are looking to settle into high rise, city living. Instead, various reasons like larger budgets and work from home are helping people move to the suburbs. Toronto does have one major risk most other cities do not have right now – the most cranes in North America. Supply levels are expected to swell, at the same time fees for those units are also expected to climb.
13 Comments
Condo prices are the inverse of maintenance. Maintenance and mortgage payments are so high when combined, it’s much higher than rent.
Correct. If you’ve say on a condo board recently, you would know how the insurance was jumping even before the pandemic. It was only a matter of time before people realized the cap rates are subject to compression at every level.
Now you have an investor based market, without a good proposition to invest.
Landlords without land aren’t landlords. They’re speculators, subject to booms, busts, and squeezed by every level.
So this is why I think there needs to be more strict laws in place about real estate. Just in April RE/MAX agents were telling people Toronto condos were a great investment, because the city isn’t impacted. Now they’re changing their tune?
Was someone suppose to buy in April and sell now on their bad advice, generating two commissions, and a lot of losses?
Bank of Canada may step in and give $100,000 free money to condo buyer to save the condo market.
So many families suffering because of unaffordable home prices. We need a speculator tax in Toronto and Vancouver to bring down prices.
But we all know the government is corrupt, we need to start a movement to punish real estate speculators.
You need to do your homework. The fees and charges the city imposes on new development are outrageous, I believe it is somewhere in the neighbourhood of $100,000 + .That is a big part of why home prices are unaffordable. Another reason is cuirrency printing which pushes up asset prices, again government meddling in the economy. The only part of your comment that bears any truth is about government corruption…………recommending a speculation tax only encourages more government corruption.
Leave your envious mindset at the door and do your homework before you encourage irresponsible suggestions.
The fees are so high because property taxes are so low, and they need to pay for the rapid infrastructure upgrades to deal with high rise building.
High development fees are a symptom of a building boom.
As mentioned, raise property taxes to roughly equivalent levels to most US cities. If you want the government to permanently prop up the housing sector to bail out speculators at the expense of workers, then it’s only fair that speculators contribute more to government coffers. Or do you just want the benefits without costs? Silly question – of course you do. We all do. But absent a magic money tree the cash has to come from somewhere and income taxes have reached their limit.
John I suggest you study economic 101. But I doubt you can get in a decent university. Speculator tax is the right way to bring down prices. These hoarders of real estate are like leeches, they are none productive member of our society who collect rent from productive people. They are a burden on society.
Also, if real estate prices stay high so will land prices. Which is a much bigger cost input than your so called government costs. Lower prices equal more supply in real estate.
Just watch Trudeau enact a bailout for panicking overleveraged condo landlords. We all know it’s coming.
Remember : Canada rewards speculation, not hard work.
