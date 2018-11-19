Only 2 Canadian Real Estate Markets Are Seeing Improved Demand

Canadian real estate markets are still cooling around the country. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show only two markets saw SNLR improvements in October. The indicator, used as a gauge of demand, fell fastest in some of Canada’s largest real estate markets.
Sales To New Listings Ratio
The sales to new listings ratio (SNLR) is a quick way to gauge real estate market demand, and is used by CREA. It sounds fancy, but it’s just the ratio of sales to the number of new listings. The concept is, by measuring same month absorption, you can tell how hot or not a market is.
Reading it is straightforward. If the ratio rises above 60%, it’s a “seller’s market” – when a seller can ask for more. When the ratio falls below 40%, it’s a “buyer’s market” – when a buyer can ask for more. Anything between, and it’s considered “balanced.” One should exercise caution when the ratio is moving fast. Sometimes a fast moving ratio only makes a “pit stop” in balanced, before flipping higher or lower.
Editor’s Note: If you’re a Vancouver real estate agent about to email us, stop here. Please look up the difference between the SNLR and sales to active listings ratio (SALR) before you do. We’ve started a list of agents that have contacted us, demonstrating they don’t know the difference. It’s getting embarrassingly long, and strangely only contains agents from Vancouver.
Ontario Real Estate Markets Still Lead Demand, Just Not Toronto
Real estate markets with the highest ratios were all located in Southern Ontario. Windsor-Essex had the highest ratio at 75.8 in October, down from an even higher 79 last year. London reached 75.7, down from 79.4 last year. Ottawa had the third highest with a ratio of 69.4, moving higher than last year’s 63. Demand is cooling in the top two markets, although it’s still very high.
Sales To New Listings Ratio – October 2018
The sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in October.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Western Canadian Real Estate Markets Have The Lowest SNLRs
The Canadian real estate markets with the lowest ratios were in Western Canada. Edmonton had the lowest at 45.3 in October, down from 48.9 last year. Calgary was a little higher at 47.4, down from 54.1 last year. Vancouver was third lowest at 48.4, down from 65.6 last year. You may have noticed that even the lowest SNLR for a major Canadian market still isn’t in buyer’s market territory.
Only 2 Canadian Real Estate Markets Saw Improvements
The biggest gainers were the only two to see gains – Montreal and Ottawa. Montreal’s SNLR reached 68.7 in October, up 12.25% from last year. Ottawa’s SNLR reached 69.4, up 10.16% from last year. Both markets had previously lagged the general market for years, so it’s easy to see them playing catch up.
Sales To New Listings Ratio Change – October 2018
The percent change of sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in October.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Leads Lower… By A Lot
The biggest losers this month were in Western Canada. Vancouver real estate saw the ratio fall to 48.4, down a massive 26.22% from last year. Victoria in a distant second saw the ratio reach 63.1, down 15.53% from last year. Calgary in third at 47.4, down 12.38% from last year. For those curious, Toronto hit 49.4%, down 9.69% from last year. These markets all saw huge declines, but once again none have reached buyer’s market territory.
Canadian real estate markets are cooling, but none are a complete “buyer’s market.” Segments in places like Vancouver may have reached that mark, but no complete market is in the region. Higher interest rates and tighter lending are on course to get worse, which could change that soon.
7 Comments
Vancouver is a blood bath because of NDP taxes on housing wealth.
Ottawa will reverse soon. Federal government is being slashed, and we’ll see more people move from the region for new work.
Montreal and Quebec Province in general are always late for the party. 😀
Its still really hard to sell old houses off island (Montreal) because there are too many prettier new ones for sale. Three or four years to sell a house, even in this RE boom, is not unheard of. Millennials don’t want fixer-uppers, contrary to the hype on all the TV renovation shows. The big lot, 60’s and 70’s homes don’t move fast.
What?
when you throw a rock into lake always got ripple ,Canada can’t count on the immigration and real Estate for support Economic, it’s not a long term solution .
I’d argue Calgary’s bloodbath is every bit as bad as Vancouver’s, the Y/Y SNLR change doesn’t take into account the 4 year recession the city has weathered since oil fell out of bed.
Oct 2014 Calgary SNLR was 74%
Oct 2018 Calgary SNLR was 47%
Difference is 27% drop, every bit as bad as Vancouver’s
http://www.jimsparrow.com/files/85/CREB%20Oct%202014%20Housing%20Stats.pdf