Nearly 1 In 4 Canadians Have Now Used CERB, Canada’s Emergency Benefit

The unemployment shock from the pandemic is still working its way around the country. Government of Canada (GoC) data shows Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the unemployment benefit sparked by widespread workplace closures due to the pandemic, is seeing new applications slow in growth as of the week of August 2. The economy is starting to recover, but unemployment is still working its way to new people around the country.

Canada’s CERB Users Are About 47% The Size of The Labour Force

The number of weekly applications for CERB is slowing, but a huge number of Canadians used the benefit. There were 274,000 applicants the week of July 26th, down 9.24% from the week before. The number is down 11.89% from a month before. This brings the total number of people that have used the benefit to 8.51 million as of Aug 2, up 3.25% from just a month before. We’re approaching peak use, but a very large percent of the population has needed to draw on the emergency benefit.

To understand how astronomically large this number is, just look at it as a percent of population. The percent of the population that have used CERB reached 22.42% on Aug 2, up from 21.72% the month before. Not all of the population is a part of the labour force though. The number of CERB recipients as a percent of the labour force works out to 47.71%. Nearly half of working Canadians have drawn on the benefit.

Unsurprisingly, the provinces with the three largest populations represent the provinces with the most users. Ontario has the largest number of users at 3,392,390 as of Aug 2, up 2.70% from last month. Quebec follows with 1,943,460 users, up 3.65% from last month. BC is in third with 1,138,010 benefit users, up 2.98% from last month. The three provinces represent three-quarters of all users in the country.

Canadian CERB Recipients By Province

The number of unique applicants for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by province on Aug 2, 2020.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The provinces with the highest growth of unique applicants this month are all in Atlantic Canada. PEI tops growth with 32,160 unique applicants, up 7.63% from the same week last month. Newfoundland follows with 108,680 benefit users, up 5.88% over the same period. In third is New Brunswick at 151,780 uniques, up 5.18% from last month. Obviously smaller numbers are easier to grow, but the growth still implies the damage is far from contained, especially since it’s all in the same region.

Alberta’s Population Has The Highest CERB Use Ratio

The provinces with the largest percent of the population that have needed CERB are mostly the largest by population as well. Alberta has the largest ratio of CERB users at 23.10% as of Aug 2, up from last month’s 22.41%. Ontario made a slightly smaller climb to 23.01%, up from 22.40%. Quebec is third with 22.72% of the population having drawn CERB, up from 21.92% a month before.

Canadian CERB Users As A Percent of Population

The percent of the population that applied for CERB by province, and the national average.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

There is an improvement in the number of new applications, implying growth peaked. However, the spread of unemployment is still working it’s way around the country. New users are still finding their way to the program, despite reports the worst of the economic damage is over.

