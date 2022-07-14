Most Canadians Are Still Opting For Variable Rate Mortgages, But That’s Changing Fast

Canadian interest rates are surging and that brings up a lot of questions about those with variable mortgage rates. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows most new borrowers were opting for variable rate mortgages in May. However, the share has been falling from the record peak sparked by the central bank’s lag to keep up with the bond market. While soaring interest rates might present a concern, the recent variable rate binge is far from normal for Canadians, who generally prefer fixed and predictable payments.
Canadian Variable Rate Mortgage Growth Is Slowing
Canadians borrowing with variable rates is the only segment of mortgages growing, but it’s slowing down. New variable rate mortgage debt came in at $22.7 billion in May, up 4.8% from last year. It was the lowest growth for variable rate mortgages since January 2020, but didn’t contract like new mortgage credit growth in general.
Most New Mortgage Debt Is Variable Rate
Mortgage debt with variable rates was still the majority of borrowing, however it likely won’t be by next month. Debt with variable interest costs represented 50.9% of new mortgage debt in May. The share fell 2.2 points from the previous quarter but it remains 8.2 points higher than last year. Still unusually elevated due to the BoC lagging on rate hikes compared to the bond market’s impact on fixed rates, but that’s off the record high.
Most New Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Are Going Variable Rate
The share of Canadian mortgage origination dollars lent with variable interest costs per month.
Source: Bank of Canada; Better Dwelling.
Most Canadians Prefer The Predictability of Fixed Rate Mortgages
The recent surge of variable rate mortgage debt is an outlying event for Canadians, who prefer predictability. Just $461.8 billion of outstanding mortgage debt at institutional lenders was variable rate in May. Just under a third (32.5%) of residential credit outstanding is variable rate, with roughly half (53%) originating in the past year. Keep in mind a typical mortgage is for 25 years, and most of the variable rate debt is new.
The failure of the BoC to keep up with the bond market left a perceived opportunity for borrowers. They saw a market inefficiency that essentially looked like free money, but it might be costing them a lot more. With yesterday’s rate hike, variable rates based on the average lender prime are higher than many of the 5-year fixed rates that were offered a few months ago.
Also worth noting recent borrowers were generally stress tested at rates significantly higher than current variable rates. It’s annoying to pay more, but not even close to the disastrous-doomsday scenario played up.
2 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Silly when the central bank is warning people they’re going to keep raising rates. Borrowing now might not carry much of a premium, but you still had a chance until recently to lock in historically low rates.
does anybody know what the average BOC rate is for the past 50 years?
does anybody believe the CPI in Canada is lower than the US, especially where the C$ is right now?
does anybody realize the global central banks more or less gave away free money for 12 years?
does anybody realize that has never happened in the history of humanity?
so where do you lay the blame for this mess?