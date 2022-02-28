Most Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Are Choosing Higher Interest Rate Risk Exposure

Canadian mortgage borrowers still in the market aren’t worried about higher interest rates, apparently. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows new mortgage loan annual growth was negative in December. The majority of the remaining activity was issued with variable interest rates. It might not be obvious, but variable mortgage costs are essentially a bearish bet on the economy. The only way these loans don’t rise in cost is if the economy is too weak to hike rates, or it double-dips into a recession. It’s a bold call, at odds with expert forecasts.

Most Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Want Variable Interest Rates

New mortgage loans are falling, but most of the remaining debt has a variable interest rate. The outstanding mortgage debt balance reached $38.8 billion in December, down 18.7% from a year before. Of that debt, lenders issued 54.5% with variable interest rates — a record. People are either blinded by lower initial costs, or see a weak economic outlook. The only reason not to raise rates and tackle rising inflation is if the economy is too weak to handle it. That take would be a bet against the consensus, and even the BoC.

Share of Canadian Mortgage Debt With Variable Rates

The share of Canadian mortgage dollar volumes issued with a variable interest rate.

Source: Bank of Canada; Better Dwelling.

Most Uninsured Mortgage Debt Had Variable Interest Costs

Uninsured mortgage debt represents the lion’s share of the total mortgage market. In December, lenders issued $32.6 billion in uninsured mortgage loans, down 12.2% from a year before. The majority (58.1%) was issued with variable interest rate terms, just under the Aug/Sep 2021 peak. Uninsured loans require more equity than insured loans and group together larger loans. Paying a few extra basis points might now be seen as insurance against higher rates.

Share of Canadian Mortgage Debt With Variable Rates By Segment

The share of Canadian mortgage dollar volumes issued with a variable interest rate.

Source: Bank of Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canada’s Insured Mortgage Borrowers Dropped Out of the Market

Insured mortgages, where buyers put less than 20% down, remains mostly fixed rate debt. In December, lenders issued just $6.2 billion worth of insured mortgage loans, down 41.0% from a year before. Lenders gave 35.7% of mortgage debt with variable terms, also just under the Aug/Sep 2021 record high. There’s a lot less incentive to go variable with insured rates, as the fixed term costs are already rock bottom. Saving a few minor points doesn’t make sense if you see rising rates.

Variable rate mortgages offer a lower initial rate, but exposes the borrower to rate hikes. The concern of whether borrowers can pay the rate hike should be nearly non-existent. In Canada, borrowers at the vast majority of lenders are “stress tested” to pay much higher rates. Interest rates can rise as much as 2 points and not put a dent in repayment ability.

The concern with rising variable rate debt is largely due to savings. Many people think they’re saving a bundle by opting for variable rates, but might not. If the economy is healthy and rates rise to tackle inflation, any savings may disappear fast.